DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryData CollectionsCArrayDoubleLoad 

Load

Loads data array from the file.

virtual bool  Load(
   int  file_handle      // file handle
   )

Parameters

file_handle

[in] Handle of the binary file previously opened using the FileOpen(...) function.

Return Value

true – successfully completed, false - error.

Example:

//--- example for CArrayDouble::Load(int)
#include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   int           file_handle;
   CArrayDouble *array=new CArrayDouble;
   //---
   if(array!=NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- open file
   file_handle=FileOpen("MyFile.bin",FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_ANSI);
   if(file_handle>=0)
     {
      if(!array.Load(file_handle))
        {
         //--- file load error
         printf("File load: Error %d!",GetLastError());
         delete array;
         FileClose(file_handle);
         //---
         return;
        }
      FileClose(file_handle);
     }
   //--- use arrays elements
   for(int i=0;i<array.Total();i++)
     {
      printf("Element[%d] = %f",i,array.At(i));
     }
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }