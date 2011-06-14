CodeBaseSections
Experts

EA_OBJPROP_CHART_ID - expert for MetaTrader 5

Published:
Updated:
Do you want to place a Chart objects (OBJ_CHART) on the chart and use it as conventional chart? It's possible.

The only thing you need is the handle of OBJ_CHART object. Using the Chart Operations you may add and delete indicators (ChartIndicatorAdd() and ChartIndicatorDelete()), set chart Period, Symbol etc.

EA_OBJPROP_CHART_ID

The EA_OBJPROP_CHART_ID Expert Advisor, does the following actions:

  • Adds a PriceChannel indicator, included in the standard package of the client terminal (located in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\Examples);
  • Creates a subwindow using Subwindow indicator (copy Subwindow.mq5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators);
  • Creates an object (in the subwindow) of OBJ_CHART type with chart symbol, but D1 and H4 timeframes;
  • For each object of OBJ_CHART type it adds a Price_Channel indicator with default parameters and changes background color.

When delete from the chart, it deletes all the indicators created:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- delete objects
//  ObjectDelete(0,D1);
//  ObjectDelete(0,H4);
//--- delete subwindow
   ChartIndicatorDelete(0,subwindow_ID,"Subwindow");
//--- delete PriceChannel indicator from the main window
//--- its short name with default parameters is "Price Channel(22)"
   ChartIndicatorDelete(0,0,"Price Channel(22)");
  }

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/359

