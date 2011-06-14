Do you want to place a Chart objects (OBJ_CHART) on the chart and use it as conventional chart? It's possible.

The only thing you need is the handle of OBJ_CHART object. Using the Chart Operations you may add and delete indicators (ChartIndicatorAdd() and ChartIndicatorDelete()), set chart Period, Symbol etc.



The EA_OBJPROP_CHART_ID Expert Advisor, does the following actions:



Adds a PriceChannel indicator, included in the standard package of the client terminal (located in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Indicators\Examples);



\MQL5\Indicators\Examples); Creates a subwindow using Subwindow indicator (copy Subwindow.mq5 to terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Indicators);

\MQL5\Indicators); Creates an object (in the subwindow) of OBJ_CHART type with chart symbol, but D1 and H4 timeframes;



For each object of OBJ_CHART type it adds a Price_Channel indicator with default parameters and changes background color.

When delete from the chart, it deletes all the indicators created: