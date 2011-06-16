CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Blau_Mtm - indicator for MetaTrader 5

blau_mtm.mq5 (6.41 KB)
\MQL5\Include\
williamblau.mqh (4.52 KB)
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Momentum Indicator by William Blau (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).

In contrast with built-in standard iMomentum indicator, it calculates the absolute price change. In addition, it uses smoothing.

Installation:

  • WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
  • Blau_Mtm.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

William Blau Momentum

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/360

