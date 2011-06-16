Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Blau_Mtm - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6898
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky
Momentum Indicator by William Blau (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).
In contrast with built-in standard iMomentum indicator, it calculates the absolute price change. In addition, it uses smoothing.
Installation:
- WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
- Blau_Mtm.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/360
This Expert Advisor is a demo of working with OBJ_CHART objects as conventional charts. You can set custom color settings, attach indicators etc.The class of a module of trade signals, on "inner bar breakthrough" in trend direction
The strategy is following: when outer (outside) bar appears, it checks the fact of the inner bar breakthrough in trend direction and generates a signal to open position. A module of trade signals is compatible with the new version of MQL5 Wizard.
True Strength Index (TSI) indicator by William Blau.Blau_Ergodic
Ergodic Oscillator by William Blau.