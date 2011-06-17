Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky



True Strength Index indicator by William Blau (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).

True Strength Index (TSI, q-period smoothed Momentum) - is a normalized Momentum indicator developed by William Blau. The indicator values are normalized and mapped into the [–100,+100] interval.

The positive values of TSI correspond to overbought, the negative values correspond to oversold states of the market.



WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_TSI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Input parameters:



q - Momentum smoothing period (default q=2);

r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Momentum (default r=20);

s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the first smoothing (default s=5);

u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the second smoothing (default u=3);

AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).



Note: