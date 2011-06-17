Join our fan page
Blau_TSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky
True Strength Index indicator by William Blau (see Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis).
True Strength Index (TSI, q-period smoothed Momentum) - is a normalized Momentum indicator developed by William Blau. The indicator values are normalized and mapped into the [–100,+100] interval.
The positive values of TSI correspond to overbought, the negative values correspond to oversold states of the market.
- WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
- Blau_TSI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\
Input parameters:
- q - Momentum smoothing period (default q=2);
- r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Momentum (default r=20);
- s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the first smoothing (default s=5);
- u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the second smoothing (default u=3);
- AppliedPrice - price type (by default AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE).
Note:
- q>0;
- r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u =1, smoothing is not used;
- Min. rates =(q-1+r+s+u-3+1).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/361
