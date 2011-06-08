CodeBaseSections
STALIN - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Vasiliev
8547
(27)
stalin.mq5 (6.77 KB) view
The Buy/Sell signals of the indicator are based on crossover of two Moving Averages with different periods.

The indicator has the following features:

  1. Filter, based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator.
  2. Movement confirmation filter.
  3. Flat movement filter.

The checks are based on the 1st bar (completed).

Stalin indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/357

