STALIN - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8547
-
The Buy/Sell signals of the indicator are based on crossover of two Moving Averages with different periods.
The indicator has the following features:
- Filter, based on RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator.
- Movement confirmation filter.
- Flat movement filter.
The checks are based on the 1st bar (completed).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/357
