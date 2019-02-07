Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MicroPivots - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 18431
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Micro Pivots displays the selected Fibonacci levels between two moving averages.
It has thirty-two adjustable parameters:
- First MA period - first moving average calculation period
- First MA method - first moving average calculation method
- First MA applied price - first moving average calculation price
- Second MA period - second moving average calculation period
- Second MA method - second moving average calculation method
- Second MA applied price - second moving average calculation price
- Show Fibo-level 1 - show Fibonacci level 1
- Fibo-level 1 value - value of Fibonacci level 1
- Show Fibo-level 2- show Fibonacci level 2
- Fibo-level 2 value - value of Fibonacci level 2
- Show Fibo-level 3 - show Fibonacci level 3
- Fibo-level 3 value - value of Fibonacci level 3
- Show Fibo-level 4 - show Fibonacci level 4
- Fibo-level 4 value - value of Fibonacci level 4
- Show Fibo-level 5 - show Fibonacci level 5
- Fibo-level 5 value - value of Fibonacci level 5
- Show Fibo-level 6 - show Fibonacci level 6
- Fibo-level 6 value - value of Fibonacci level 6
- Show Fibo-level 7 - show Fibonacci level 7
- Fibo-level 7 value - value of Fibonacci level 7
- Show Fibo-level 8 - show Fibonacci level 8
- Fibo-level 8 value - value of Fibonacci level 8
- Show Fibo-level 9 - show Fibonacci level 9
- Fibo-level 9 value - value of Fibonacci level 9
- Show Fibo-level 10 - show Fibonacci level 10
- Fibo-level 10 value - value of Fibonacci level 10
- Show Fibo-level 11 - show Fibonacci level 11
- Fibo-level 11 value - value of Fibonacci level 11
- Show Fibo-level 12 - show Fibonacci level 12
- Fibo-level 12 value - value of Fibonacci level 12
- Show Fibo-level 13 - show Fibonacci level 13
- Fibo-level 13 value - value of Fibonacci level 13
Types of moving averages that can be used as the calculation method:
- Simple - simple moving average
- Exponential - exponential moving average
- Smoothed - smoothed moving average
- Linear-Weighted - linear weighted moving average
- Wilder Exponential - Welles Wilder's exponential moving average
- Sine-Weighted - sine-weighted moving average
- Triangular - triangular moving average
- Least Square - least square moving average (LSMA)
- Hull MA by Alan Hull - Hull's moving average (HMA)
- Zero-Lag Exponential - exponential moving average with the minimum delay
- Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers - John Ehlers' trendline
- Moving Median - moving median
- Geometric Mean - moving average based on the geometric mean method
- Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell - moving average based on Chris Satchwell's Regularized EMA method
- Integral of Linear Regression Slope - integral of linear regression slope (ILRS MA)
- Combination of LSMA and ILRS - moving average - combination of LSMA and ILRS methods
- Triangular MA generalized by J.Ehlers - John Ehlers' triangular moving average
- Volume-Weighted - volume-weighted moving average
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23525
Acceleration_Deceleration_AC_MTF
Indicator Multi timeframes Bill Williams Accelerator OscillatorMarket_Sessions
Indicator Market Session
Spread_Oscillator
Indicator Spread OscillatorNonLag
Indicator Non lag average