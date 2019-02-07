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Indicators

MicroPivots - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
18431
Rating:
(23)
Published:
MicroPivots.mq5 (65.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Indicator Micro Pivots displays the selected Fibonacci levels between two moving averages.

It has thirty-two adjustable parameters:

  • First MA period - first moving average calculation period
  • First MA method - first moving average calculation method
  • First MA applied price - first moving average calculation price
  • Second MA period - second moving average calculation period
  • Second MA method - second moving average calculation method
  • Second MA applied price - second moving average calculation price
  • Show Fibo-level 1 - show Fibonacci level 1
  • Fibo-level 1 value - value of Fibonacci level 1
  • Show Fibo-level 2- show Fibonacci level 2
  • Fibo-level 2 value - value of Fibonacci level 2
  • Show Fibo-level 3 - show Fibonacci level 3
  • Fibo-level 3 value - value of Fibonacci level 3
  • Show Fibo-level 4 - show Fibonacci level 4
  • Fibo-level 4 value - value of Fibonacci level 4
  • Show Fibo-level 5 - show Fibonacci level 5
  • Fibo-level 5 value - value of Fibonacci level 5
  • Show Fibo-level 6 - show Fibonacci level 6
  • Fibo-level 6 value - value of Fibonacci level 6
  • Show Fibo-level 7 - show Fibonacci level 7
  • Fibo-level 7 value - value of Fibonacci level 7
  • Show Fibo-level 8 - show Fibonacci level 8
  • Fibo-level 8 value - value of Fibonacci level 8
  • Show Fibo-level 9 - show Fibonacci level 9
  • Fibo-level 9 value - value of Fibonacci level 9
  • Show Fibo-level 10 - show Fibonacci level 10
  • Fibo-level 10 value - value of Fibonacci level 10
  • Show Fibo-level 11 - show Fibonacci level 11
  • Fibo-level 11 value - value of Fibonacci level 11
  • Show Fibo-level 12 - show Fibonacci level 12
  • Fibo-level 12 value - value of Fibonacci level 12
  • Show Fibo-level 13 - show Fibonacci level 13
  • Fibo-level 13 value - value of Fibonacci level 13

Types of moving averages that can be used as the calculation method:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23525

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