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NonLag - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Non lag average is a non-lagging moving average.
It has five adjustable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - calculation method
- Applied price - calculation price
- Filter - noise filter
- Deviation (price) - deviation, i.e., shifting from price upwards/downwards
Deviation (price) - vertical shift of the indicator line. the parameter is set in the values of price. The parameter allows building channel indicators.
Fig. 1. Non lag average, Period = 5
Fig. 2. Non lag average, Period = 5, Filter= 100
Fig. 3. Two indicators Non lag average, Period = 5, Filter= 100,
Deviation (price) of the first one = 0.1, Deviation (price) of the second one = -0.1
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23527
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