Indicator Non lag average is a non-lagging moving average.

It has five adjustable parameters:

Deviation (price) - vertical shift of the indicator line. the parameter is set in the values of price. The parameter allows building channel indicators.

Fig. 1. Non lag average, Period = 5





Fig. 2. Non lag average, Period = 5, Filter= 100





Fig. 3. Two indicators Non lag average, Period = 5, Filter= 100,

Deviation (price) of the first one = 0.1, Deviation (price) of the second one = -0.1

