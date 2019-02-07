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Indicators

NonLag - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
NonLag.mq5 (10.08 KB) view
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Indicator Non lag average is a non-lagging moving average.

It has five adjustable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - calculation method
  • Applied price - calculation price
  • Filter - noise filter
  • Deviation (price) - deviation, i.e., shifting from price upwards/downwards

Deviation (price) - vertical shift of the indicator line. the parameter is set in the values of price. The parameter allows building channel indicators.


Fig. 1. Non lag average, Period = 5


Fig. 2. Non lag average, Period = 5, Filter= 100


Fig. 3. Two indicators Non lag average, Period = 5, Filter= 100,
Deviation (price) of the first one = 0.1, Deviation (price) of the second one = -0.1


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23527

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