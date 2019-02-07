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Indicators

Acceleration_Deceleration_AC_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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This indicator is a multi-timeframe Bill Williams AO (Accelerator Oscillator) with adjustable parameters.

It has five adjustable parameters:

  • AO Fast MA period - Awesome Oscillator's fast SMA calculation period
  • AO Slow MA period - Awesome Oscillator's slow SMA calculation period
  • AC MA period - SMA period to calculate accelerating/slowing
  • AC timeframe - timeframe, from which the AC data will be displayed on the current chart
  • Drawing mode - drawing mode
    • Steps - by steps
    • Slope - by sloping lines

Fig. 1. Data of Accelerator Oscillator from timeframe H4 on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig. 2. Data of Accelerator Oscillator from timeframe H4 on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23524

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