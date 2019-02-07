This indicator is a multi-timeframe Bill Williams AO (Accelerator Oscillator) with adjustable parameters.

It has five adjustable parameters:

AO Fast MA period - Awesome Oscillator's fast SMA calculation period

- Awesome Oscillator's fast SMA calculation period AO Slow MA period - Awesome Oscillator's slow SMA calculation period

- Awesome Oscillator's slow SMA calculation period AC MA period - SMA period to calculate accelerating/slowing

- SMA period to calculate accelerating/slowing AC timeframe - timeframe, from which the AC data will be displayed on the current chart

- timeframe, from which the AC data will be displayed on the current chart Drawing mode - drawing mode

- drawing mode Steps - by steps

- by steps

Slope - by sloping lines





Fig. 1. Data of Accelerator Oscillator from timeframe H4 on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps





Fig. 2. Data of Accelerator Oscillator from timeframe H4 on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope