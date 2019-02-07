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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Acceleration_Deceleration_AC_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is a multi-timeframe Bill Williams AO (Accelerator Oscillator) with adjustable parameters.
It has five adjustable parameters:
- AO Fast MA period - Awesome Oscillator's fast SMA calculation period
- AO Slow MA period - Awesome Oscillator's slow SMA calculation period
- AC MA period - SMA period to calculate accelerating/slowing
- AC timeframe - timeframe, from which the AC data will be displayed on the current chart
- Drawing mode - drawing mode
- Steps - by steps
- Slope - by sloping lines
Fig. 1. Data of Accelerator Oscillator from timeframe H4 on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig. 2. Data of Accelerator Oscillator from timeframe H4 on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23524
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