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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Spread_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Spread Oscillator displays the spread of values between the two symbols selected
It has four configurable parameters:
- First symbol - first symbol name
- Second symbol - second symbol name
- Fast MA period - fast MA calculation period
- Slow MA period - slow MA calculation period
Calculations:
Spread Oscillator = SlowMA - FastMA
where:
SlowMA = EMA(Ratio, Slow MA period)
FastMA = EMA(Ratio, Fast MA period)
Ratio = (Close(First symbol) / Close(Second symbol))*100.0
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23526
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