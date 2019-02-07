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Indicators

Spread_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский Español
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Spread Oscillator displays the spread of values between the two symbols selected

It has four configurable parameters:

  • First symbol - first symbol name
  • Second symbol - second symbol name
  • Fast MA period - fast MA calculation period
  • Slow MA period - slow MA calculation period

Calculations:

Spread Oscillator = SlowMA - FastMA

where:

SlowMA = EMA(Ratio, Slow MA period)
FastMA = EMA(Ratio, Fast MA period)
Ratio = (Close(First symbol) / Close(Second symbol))*100.0




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23526

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