MarketBreakdown | EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURAUD
Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.
1️⃣ #EURUSD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇺🇸
The pair is stuck within a narrow horizontal range.
We see a strong bearish momentum after the release of US CPI today.
A breakout of the underlined blue support and a daily candle close below
that will provide a strong selling signal.
2️⃣ #USDJPY daily time frame 🇺🇸🇯🇵
The price is going to test a major daily resistance soon.
With a high probability, it is going to get broken.
A daily candle close above will confirm a breakout.
Another wave up will be expected then.
3️⃣ #USDCAD daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇦
The price is currently breaking a key daily horizontal resistance.
If today's daily candle closes above that, it will open a potential
for more growth.
4️⃣ #EURAUD 4h time frame 🇪🇺🇦🇺
The pair is trading in a downtrend.
I see a bearish flag pattern and a breakout attempt of its support line.
A 4h candle close below that will provide a strong signal to sell.
My Experts:
✔️ Blaze Synchro MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172553
✔️ Blaze Synchro MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172460
✔️ FX Avalanche MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173073
✔️ FX Avalanche MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173068
✔️ Bullion Horizon MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173050
✔️ Bullion Horizon MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173048
✔️ Aquila Gold MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173200
✔️ Aquila Gold MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173186
My Professional MT4/MT5 Indicators:
✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167800
✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167805
✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167689
✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167678
✔️ Quadra Zone Entries MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172588
✔️ Quadra Zone Entries MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172581
✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179
✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178