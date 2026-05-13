Analytics & Forecasts

MarketBreakdown | EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURAUD

13 May 2026, 05:06
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
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MarketBreakdown | EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURAUD

Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.

1️⃣ #EURUSD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇺🇸

The pair is stuck within a narrow horizontal range.
We see a strong bearish momentum after the release of US CPI today.

A breakout of the underlined blue support and a daily candle close below
that will provide a strong selling signal.

2️⃣ #USDJPY daily time frame 🇺🇸🇯🇵

The price is going to test a major daily resistance soon.
With a high probability, it is going to get broken.
A daily candle close above will confirm a breakout.

Another wave up will be expected then.

3️⃣ #USDCAD daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇦

The price is currently breaking a key daily horizontal resistance.
If today's daily candle closes above that, it will open a potential
for more growth.

4️⃣ #EURAUD 4h time frame 🇪🇺🇦🇺

The pair is trading in a downtrend.
I see a bearish flag pattern and a breakout attempt of its support line.

A 4h candle close below that will provide a strong signal to sell.

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#eurusd, usdjpy, usdcad, EURAUD