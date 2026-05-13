MarketBreakdown | EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURAUD



Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.



1️⃣ #EURUSD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇺🇸



The pair is stuck within a narrow horizontal range.

We see a strong bearish momentum after the release of US CPI today.



A breakout of the underlined blue support and a daily candle close below

that will provide a strong selling signal.



2️⃣ #USDJPY daily time frame 🇺🇸🇯🇵



The price is going to test a major daily resistance soon.

With a high probability, it is going to get broken.

A daily candle close above will confirm a breakout.



Another wave up will be expected then.



3️⃣ #USDCAD daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇦



The price is currently breaking a key daily horizontal resistance.

If today's daily candle closes above that, it will open a potential

for more growth.



4️⃣ #EURAUD 4h time frame 🇪🇺🇦🇺



The pair is trading in a downtrend.

I see a bearish flag pattern and a breakout attempt of its support line.



A 4h candle close below that will provide a strong signal to sell.

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