+$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator.
I'm honestly tired of seeing "AI trading bots" and "neural networks" pushed everywhere lately, so let me show you how a real person trades. No AI, no autopilot, no magic button. Just me, my chart and one indicator — Currency RSI Scalper.
Today I traded CAD/CHF (Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc), M5 timeframe. Result: +$73 for the day on a small account. The screenshot is right there — green arrows are my buys, red arrows are my sells. These are literally the trades I took today.
Why this indicator?
First, the signals are precise and honest. It's an RSI-based oscillator, but unlike the classic RSI with fixed 30/70 lines, the overbought and oversold levels here are dynamic — they adapt to the market. On today's chart they were sitting around 16 and 84 instead of the usual 30/70. That's why the signals stay relevant whether the market is calm or moving.
Second, there is zero guessing. The line crosses the level — you get an arrow on the chart (and an alert on your phone if you enable it). You always know exactly why you're in a trade. No black box.
Third, it's built for scalping. CAD/CHF on M5 turned out to be a sweet combo for me — the pair moves smoothly, without crazy spikes, and the indicator gives enough clean setups during the day.
- BUY signal — the indicator line crosses the oversold level from bottom to top. If I'm holding a sell position at that moment, I close it.
- SELL signal — the line crosses the overbought level from top to bottom. If I'm holding a buy, I close it.
- Sometimes it prints several signals in a row in the same direction. In that case I don't close the previous position — I simply add another one in the same direction.
- I close everything only when the opposite signal appears.
That's the whole system. Take a look at the screenshot — nearly every arrow is either in profit right away or covered by the next position in the same direction. That's how I got +$73 today, without sitting at the screen all day.