+$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator.

Hey everyone,

I'm honestly tired of seeing "AI trading bots" and "neural networks" pushed everywhere lately, so let me show you how a real person trades. No AI, no autopilot, no magic button. Just me, my chart and one indicator — Currency RSI Scalper.

Today I traded CAD/CHF (Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc), M5 timeframe. Result: +$73 for the day on a small account. The screenshot is right there — green arrows are my buys, red arrows are my sells. These are literally the trades I took today.

Why this indicator?

First, the signals are precise and honest. It's an RSI-based oscillator, but unlike the classic RSI with fixed 30/70 lines, the overbought and oversold levels here are dynamic — they adapt to the market. On today's chart they were sitting around 16 and 84 instead of the usual 30/70. That's why the signals stay relevant whether the market is calm or moving.

Second, there is zero guessing. The line crosses the level — you get an arrow on the chart (and an alert on your phone if you enable it). You always know exactly why you're in a trade. No black box.

Third, it's built for scalping. CAD/CHF on M5 turned out to be a sweet combo for me — the pair moves smoothly, without crazy spikes, and the indicator gives enough clean setups during the day.

How I trade it (my exact rules, takes 5 minutes to learn):

BUY signal — the indicator line crosses the oversold level from bottom to top. If I'm holding a sell position at that moment, I close it. SELL signal — the line crosses the overbought level from top to bottom. If I'm holding a buy, I close it. Sometimes it prints several signals in a row in the same direction . In that case I don't close the previous position — I simply add another one in the same direction. I close everything only when the opposite signal appears .

That's the whole system. Take a look at the screenshot — nearly every arrow is either in profit right away or covered by the next position in the same direction. That's how I got +$73 today, without sitting at the screen all day.



