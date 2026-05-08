Analytics & Forecasts

MarketBreakdown | AUDUSD, EURAUD, GBPCAD, BITCOIN

8 May 2026, 09:23
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
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MarketBreakdown | AUDUSD, EURAUD, GBPCAD, BITCOIN

Here is my review of 4 peculiar trading instruments in my watchlist.

1️⃣ #AUDUSD daily time frame 🇦🇺🇺🇸

The price set a new higher high higher close, breaking
a major horizontal resistance cluster.

The pair is well-positioned for further growth.
Expect another bullish wave after the completion of a pullback.

2️⃣ #EURAUD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇦🇺

The pair is trading in a downtrend within the boundaries
of an expanding wedge pattern.

I will expect a further bearish continuation.

3️⃣ #GBPCAD daily time frame 🇬🇧🇨🇦

It looks like the pair finally completed a 3-week-long consolidation.
The price rose strongly this week and violated the upper boundary
of a horizontal range.

We can expect more growth now.

4️⃣ #BITCOIN #BTCUSD daily time frame 💰

Bitcoin is retracing to a major contracting demand zone
based on a rising trend line and a recently broken horizontal resistance.

I will expect another bullish wave from there.

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✔️ Aquila Gold MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173186


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✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167800

✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167805

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✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179

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#audusd, bitcoin, EURAUD, BTC, GBPCAD