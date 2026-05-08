MarketBreakdown | AUDUSD, EURAUD, GBPCAD, BITCOIN
Here is my review of 4 peculiar trading instruments in my watchlist.
1️⃣ #AUDUSD daily time frame 🇦🇺🇺🇸
The price set a new higher high higher close, breaking
a major horizontal resistance cluster.
The pair is well-positioned for further growth.
Expect another bullish wave after the completion of a pullback.
2️⃣ #EURAUD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇦🇺
The pair is trading in a downtrend within the boundaries
of an expanding wedge pattern.
I will expect a further bearish continuation.
3️⃣ #GBPCAD daily time frame 🇬🇧🇨🇦
It looks like the pair finally completed a 3-week-long consolidation.
The price rose strongly this week and violated the upper boundary
of a horizontal range.
We can expect more growth now.
4️⃣ #BITCOIN #BTCUSD daily time frame 💰
Bitcoin is retracing to a major contracting demand zone
based on a rising trend line and a recently broken horizontal resistance.
I will expect another bullish wave from there.
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