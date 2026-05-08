MarketBreakdown | AUDUSD, EURAUD, GBPCAD, BITCOIN



Here is my review of 4 peculiar trading instruments in my watchlist.



1️⃣ #AUDUSD daily time frame 🇦🇺🇺🇸



The price set a new higher high higher close, breaking

a major horizontal resistance cluster.



The pair is well-positioned for further growth.

Expect another bullish wave after the completion of a pullback.



2️⃣ #EURAUD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇦🇺



The pair is trading in a downtrend within the boundaries

of an expanding wedge pattern.



I will expect a further bearish continuation.



3️⃣ #GBPCAD daily time frame 🇬🇧🇨🇦



It looks like the pair finally completed a 3-week-long consolidation.

The price rose strongly this week and violated the upper boundary

of a horizontal range.



We can expect more growth now.



4️⃣ #BITCOIN #BTCUSD daily time frame 💰



Bitcoin is retracing to a major contracting demand zone

based on a rising trend line and a recently broken horizontal resistance.



I will expect another bullish wave from there.

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