No Stop Loss? Here's What You're Actually Risking

Every trader has heard "always use a Stop Loss." Most nod along and move on. But few actually stop to think about what a single unprotected trade can do to an account — especially on a pair like XAUUSD, where price can move 100+ pips in minutes during high-impact news.

What a Stop Loss actually does

A Stop Loss isn't just a safety net — it's what turns trading from gambling into a defined-risk activity. Before you ever enter a trade, an SL tells you exactly:

The maximum you can lose on that trade

How that loss compares to your account size

Whether the trade is even worth taking, based on risk-to-reward

Without it, none of those three things are known in advance. You're not managing risk — you're hoping the market cooperates.

A simple example

Imagine two traders open the same XAUUSD short during a quiet session, right before an unexpected news release:

Trader A has a Stop Loss set at 1% account risk. When the news hits and price spikes against them, the trade closes automatically. Account down 1%. They can trade again tomorrow.

has a Stop Loss set at 1% account risk. When the news hits and price spikes against them, the trade closes automatically. Account down 1%. They can trade again tomorrow. Trader B has no Stop Loss, expecting price to "come back." Instead, the spike extends. By the time they manually close the trade — or the broker margin-calls the account — the loss is 15%, 30%, or more of the account, all from a single trade.

Same setup, same instrument, same news event. The only difference was one line of risk management.

Why this matters more for automated trading

An EA doesn't feel fear, doubt, or hope — which is usually presented as an advantage. But that same detachment means an EA left without a hard-coded Stop Loss won't "decide" to cut a losing trade early either. It will simply hold the position exactly as programmed, for better or worse. If there's no SL in the logic, there's no mechanism protecting the account at all during unexpected volatility.

This is why every trade opened by Fortune EA and Fortress EA includes a predefined Stop Loss from the moment it's placed — not added manually, not optional, not dependent on someone watching the screen. Risk per trade is defined before the trade exists, not decided after the fact.

The takeaway

A Stop Loss won't make every trade a winner. What it does is make sure that no single trade — or single surprise news event — can undo weeks or months of gains. If you're evaluating any EA (ours or anyone else's), one of the first questions worth asking is simple: does every trade have a real, predefined Stop Loss?

If the answer is no, you're not looking at a risk-managed system — you're looking at a bet with no ceiling.





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