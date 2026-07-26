We built Tefkir to trade on its own, and we made an early decision about what that should feel like for the person whose account it is: if you want to know why it took a position, you should be able to see it. Not a label, not a score, the actual thesis, the event behind the trade and the reasoning that ran from one to the other.

That belief comes from a simple conviction. A position should never look random. Behind every trade there is a specific event and a specific read on how that event lands on a specific instrument, and we think you should be able to follow that logic for yourself, whenever you care to. A trade you can trace back to a reason is a different thing from a trade you are simply told to trust.

So the goal was simple to state: every position Tefkir opens should carry the full reasoning that led to it, visible to the person whose account it is. We built a dashboard around exactly that. It is laid out the way the decision actually flows, the event on the left, the reasoning in the middle, the resulting position on the right.

The whole trail in one view: the event that triggered it, the reasoning it produced, and the position that followed.



Let me walk one real decision across it, a recent short on Iron Mountain.

It starts with an event. Here, New York's governor signed a statewide moratorium on new large-scale data center construction, the first ban of its kind in the country. That is the sort of thing that lands in the feed.

New York's moratorium on new data center construction, picked up from the live feed.





From that event, Tefkir works outward to the instruments exposed to it. It landed on Iron Mountain, a REIT that operates and expands data centers, and took a short view. A ban on new construction directly limits the company's ability to grow its data center footprint in the state.

From that event, a branch: Iron Mountain, a data center REIT directly exposed to the ban.







This is the part that matters most, and the reason the whole thing exists. The verdict isn't asserted, it is argued, and the dashboard shows that argument in full, in the system's own words.

It names the mechanism, weighs the counter-evidence, and only then commits to a direction. You can agree with it or disagree with it, but you can see it, which is the entire point.



The full reasoning behind the position, in the system's own words.





Finally, the position it led to: a short on IRM, which went on to close at its first target and trail out.

the position it led to: a short on IRM.US, closed at its first target.



Glassbox means you can see why the system decided. It does not mean the system's inner workings are open. You see the reasoning trail, the event, the exposure, the argument, the direction, the outcome. You do not see how that reasoning is produced, the scoring and the weighting and the machinery that turns evidence into a verdict. That part stays ours.

What you need in order to trust a decision is the reasoning behind it, and that is exactly what the trail gives you. The machinery that produces the reasoning is a different thing, and it is the part that makes the system worth running. Showing you the thesis tells you everything about why a trade was taken. Showing you the engine would give away the one thing we can't.

A visible reasoning trail includes the trades that didn't work. When a position goes against us, the reasoning is still sitting right there to examine, and so is whatever the system got wrong. We intend to write those up too, because a glassbox that only opens on the winners isn't one.

Every position has a reason behind it, and that reason is yours to read. That is what we mean by glassbox.





Tefkir is an autonomous, event-driven trading agent in active development, built toward a release on the MQL5 Market. This is the first in a series documenting that build in the open, the reasoning, the engineering, and the trades





