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Nova is changing. 47 EAs cut. 3 kept. For the next 26 days, two EAs are available at the lowest price they will ever be.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

After May 20, prices rise permanently. Read the full story behind this decision here.

Nova FI Trader | Part 4: How to Actually Run This EA

You know what Nova FI Trader is. You know why you want it. You know what every setting does. Now the practical part. How do you actually go from downloaded EA to running it properly on your account.

Start With a Set File

Do not start from scratch. The settings have a lot of inputs and tweaking them randomly without understanding the relationships between them will not go well. The set files in Parts 5, 6, and 7 of this series are tested starting points. Load one, understand why each setting is what it is, and go from there.

Each setup has a specific character. A fast setup trades more frequently with tighter targets. A slower setup trades less often but gives each trade more room. Pick the one that matches how you want to trade and how much screen time you want to spend.

Run It on Demo First

Every setup in this series was backtested. But backtesting and live trading are not the same thing. Spreads behave differently, news events happen, execution is not instant. A demo account bridges that gap.

How long you run on demo depends entirely on the setup. A fast setup that trades multiple times a day gives you meaningful data in two to three weeks. A slower setup that trades a few times a week needs at least a month before you have enough trades to judge anything. The rule is simple: wait until you have seen at least 20 to 30 trades complete before drawing conclusions.

Watch for anything unexpected. Trades not opening when you expected. Stops being hit in ways that feel wrong. Behavior during news events. This is the time to catch issues before real money is involved.

What to Watch For on Live

Once you go live, the most important thing is consistency. The EA should behave the same way it did on demo. Same signal logic, same filters, same risk. If something feels different, check your settings first before assuming something is wrong with the EA.

Common things new users notice:

No trades opening: Check the volatility guard. If the market is quiet the EA will sit out. This is correct behavior, not a bug.

Trade skipped during news: The news filter is working. This is exactly what it is supposed to do.

TSL closing trades early: If this happens consistently, your TSL trigger might be set too tight for the timeframe.

Spread filter blocking entries: Your broker might have wider spreads than expected at certain times. Check your Max Spread setting against your broker's actual spread during the session you are trading.

How to Know if a Setup Is Working

Do not judge a setup on one or two trades. Judge it on a meaningful sample. For a fast setup that is at least 30 to 50 completed trades. For a slower setup that might take a few months to accumulate.

What you are looking for is not perfection. You are looking for behavior that matches the backtest in general shape. Roughly similar win rate, roughly similar drawdown, trades opening in the conditions you expect. No setup performs identically to its backtest in live trading, but it should be in the same ballpark.

If after a proper sample size the live results look dramatically worse than the backtest, that is worth investigating. If they look broadly similar, the setup is working.

Any Account Size Works

Nova FI Trader calculates lot size as a percentage of your account equity. It scales automatically. Whether you are running a $200 account or a $20,000 account, the risk per trade stays proportional. You do not need a specific minimum to run this EA properly.

When in Doubt, Ask

If something is not working as expected, reach out directly. Every message gets a response. The goal is not to give you a set file and disappear. The goal is a setup that actually works on your account.

Parts 5 and 6 are the setup posts. Each one covers a specific trading style with full backtest results, the reasoning behind every setting, and the set file ready to download.

Download Nova FI Trader for Free

Part 3: Every Setting Explained

Part 5: The Steady Setup

Questions or feedback — reach out directly.