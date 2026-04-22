⏳ 28 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026



Nova is changing. 47 EAs cut. 3 kept. For the next 28 days, two EAs are available at the lowest price they will ever be.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

After May 20, prices rise permanently. Read the full story behind this decision here.

Nova FI Trader | Part 2: Why You Actually Want This EA



If you have ever missed a signal, moved a stop loss you should not have touched, or just walked away from the charts exhausted, this is for you.

One EA will not make you rich overnight. But it can take the most destructive part of trading completely off the table. This is how.

The Problem With Trading Manually

Manual trading is exhausting. You watch the charts, you second-guess entries, you move stop losses when you should not, you skip valid signals because you are tired or distracted or just not feeling it that day. Emotion does more damage to a trading account than almost any bad strategy.

That is not a weakness. That is human. The market is designed to exploit it.

An EA does not get tired. It does not get greedy after a winning streak. It does not freeze after a loss. It executes the same logic on the first trade of the day as it does on the fiftieth. That consistency is the real edge.

What Nova FI Trader Actually Gives You

Your time back. Once it is running, you do not need to watch the charts. It monitors the market, waits for the signal, checks all conditions, and executes. You can step away. You can sleep. The EA keeps working.

Discipline you do not have to enforce yourself. The rules never change. The stop loss is always placed. The risk is always calculated. The news filter always runs. None of that depends on your mood or your energy level on a given day.

A starting point you can actually build on. Nova FI Trader is not a black box. You can see exactly what it is doing and why. The inputs are clear, the logic is documented, and the filters are adjustable. You are not just running someone else's settings blindly. You are learning the system and making it yours.

Access to the Nova framework for free. This is the part most traders overlook. Nova FI Trader runs on the same professional framework as the paid Nova EAs. Dynamic risk engine, trailing stop system, session and news filters, daily and weekly PnL management. You are not getting a stripped-down demo. You are getting the real thing.

Who This EA Is For

Nova FI Trader suits traders who are tired of watching every candle and want automation they can actually understand. It suits traders who have been burned by black-box EAs with no transparency and want to see exactly what is running on their account. It suits traders who want to start with something free, build confidence in the system, and decide from there whether to go further.

It is not for traders looking for a set-and-forget miracle. No EA is. You still need to understand what you are running, choose settings that match your risk tolerance, and treat it as a tool, not a guarantee.

But if you are willing to engage with it properly, Nova FI Trader gives you a serious, professional automation at zero cost.

The Bigger Picture

Nova FI Trader is the entry point. The goal was always to build something that earns trust before asking for anything. 130 traders have downloaded it. The feedback has been positive. That is the foundation Nova is building on.

If you run it and like what you see, Nova DNA Trader and Nova PAX Trader are the next step. Both are available at their lowest price ever until May 20. After that the prices rise and do not come back down.

But start here. Run the free EA. See how the framework feels on your account. That is the whole point.

Download Nova FI Trader for Free

Part 1: What It Is and Why It Is Free

Part 3: Every Setting Explained

Questions or feedback — reach out directly.