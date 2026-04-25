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Nova FI Trader | Part 5: The Steady Setup

This is the first of three setup posts. Each one covers a different trading style with the exact settings, the reasoning behind them, and honest backtest results across multiple pairs.

The Steady setup is built for traders who want consistent, patient automation. It does not trade often. When it does trade, it gives each position room to develop and lets the trailing stop do the heavy lifting.

The Settings and Why

Setting Value Why Risk Model Fixed Risk Consistent lot sizing based on account equity. Predictable risk per trade. Base Risk Percent 1% Conservative base. At 1% per trade the account can survive extended losing streaks without serious damage. Dynamic TP Off Keeping it simple. Fixed targets only. Take Profit 2% Wide target gives winners room to run. Combined with the TSL, many trades close before hitting TP at a profit. Stop Loss 1% 2:1 reward to risk ratio. The math works in your favor over enough trades. TSL Trigger 0.35% Once price moves 0.35% in your favor the trailing stop activates. Early enough to protect most winners. TSL Percent 0.1% The trailing stop follows price at 0.1% distance. Tight enough to lock in profit, loose enough not to close prematurely on normal fluctuation. Timeframe H1 One hour candles give the signal enough weight to filter out short term noise while still trading regularly. FI Period 13 Standard period. Balances sensitivity and reliability. Spread Filter On, max 20 Protects entries from wide spread conditions. Essential for a setup with a 1% SL. Volatility Guard On, Standard Skips signals when the market is unusually quiet. Quiet markets produce unreliable Force Index crosses. News Filter On, 15 min before and after High impact news causes sudden moves that can hit stops before the real direction develops.

Backtest Results | 2021.01.01 - 2025.12.30

All three tests use the exact same set file with no symbol-specific changes. History quality 98% or above on all pairs.

EURUSD H1

Profit Factor: 1.11 | Total Trades: 388 | Win Rate: 71.39% | Max Drawdown: 12.98%





GBPUSD H1

Profit Factor: 1.13 | Total Trades: 436 | Win Rate: 72.48% | Max Drawdown: 9.40%





USDJPY H1

Profit Factor: 1.11 | Total Trades: 434 | Win Rate: 70.74% | Max Drawdown: 41.68%





The USDJPY result is profitable but the drawdown is significantly higher than EURUSD and GBPUSD. This is down to USDJPY's different volatility structure, it moves differently and the 1% SL gets tested harder. The setup works on USDJPY but if you run it here, consider dropping your base risk to 0.5% to keep drawdown proportional to the other pairs.

What These Results Mean

A profit factor of 1.11 to 1.13 is not flashy. It will not turn $1000 into $100,000 in a year. What it shows is a consistent edge over five years across three different pairs with the same settings. The equity curves trend upward across the full period despite volatile years like 2022. That is what a real working setup looks like.

No setup performs identically in live trading versus backtesting. But this gives you an honest starting point with documented behavior.

Download the Set File

The set file for this setup is attached to this post. Load it in the Strategy Tester first, confirm the behavior matches what you see here, then run it on demo before going live.

If you have questions about the settings or want help adapting this to a different pair, reach out directly.

Download Nova FI Trader for Free

Part 4: How to Actually Run This EA

Part 6: The Active Setup

Questions or feedback — reach out directly.