Nova is Changing | 3 EAs | 1 Free | Lowest Prices Ever

I Built 50 EAs. Only 3 Were Worth Keeping.



You're not here to read about my journey.

You're here because you want an EA that actually works. One that runs on your account, trades with discipline, and doesn't blow up after two weeks. One you can trust when you're not watching the charts.

So let me get straight to what matters: three EAs survived the cut. Here's why those three, and what they can do for your trading.

The Problem With Most EAs On This Market

Walk through any EA marketplace and you'll find the same things: overfitted backtests with 99% win rates, grid traders that print money until they don't, and black-box systems where you have no idea what's actually happening inside.

Experienced traders know this. You've probably been burned by it.

What you actually need is different. You need an EA with a real signal - one that doesn't just fire on every candle, but waits for genuine momentum with market context behind it. You need risk management you control. And you need something that works across symbols, not just the one pair it was curve-fitted on.

That's what Nova was always built to be.

What Changed - And Why It's Good For You

I spent all of 2025 building. 50 EAs. The same professional framework - risk engine, spread filter, news filter, session filter, volatility guard, dynamic TP, trailing stop - applied to 50 different core signals.

Then I tested everything honestly. Cross-symbol. Multi-year. Without cherry-picking.

Most of them were good on one symbol. Breakeven on a few others. Losing on the rest.

That's not a product. That's a research project.

So I made a decision that was painful but obvious: keep only what actually works broadly, and focus everything on making those three exceptional.

Fewer products means faster updates. Deeper optimization. Better set file libraries. More documentation. More of my time on the EAs you actually use.

This isn't a step back. This is Nova growing up.

The Three EAs That Made It

Nova FI Trader - Free Until End of 2026

The one you probably already know. Force Index crossover with volatility filtering. Simple signal, clean execution.

I promised at the start of 2026 that this stays free for the full year. That promise stands. Over 120 downloads and still the most-used EA in the Nova lineup. There's a reason for that.

Use it. Test it. Give me feedback. That's the deal.

Nova DNA Trader - Built For Every Market

This is the one I'm most excited about.

Donchian Channel combined with Alligator. The name came from what it looks like on a chart - three layered, interweaving bands that genuinely resemble a DNA helix. It's not a gimmick. Those two systems together create something structurally different from a single-indicator EA.

The Donchian Channel identifies breakout levels. The Alligator confirms trend direction. Together they filter out the ranging markets that destroy most scalpers and trend-followers. The signal only fires when both agree.

The result: it works across forex pairs without symbol-specific tuning. Not perfect on everything - no honest EA is - but consistently positive on the major pairs tested, with the same base settings. That's the cross-symbol robustness that almost nothing else in the lineup had.

If you trade multiple pairs or want something you can deploy broadly, this is it.

Nova PAX Trader - Precision For Trending Markets

Parabolic SAR combined with ADX.

ADX tells you when a market is trending strongly. SAR tells you the direction. Together they do something most EAs can't: they naturally ignore ranging markets. No external filter needed. The signal simply doesn't fire when the market is going sideways.

For traders who prefer fewer, higher-quality setups over high-frequency trading, PAX is built for you.

What's Coming Next

These three EAs are going to get everything I would have split across fifty.

The trading panel is first - a visual interface directly on the chart so you can manage trades manually or let the EA run automatically, your choice. This makes Nova useful for discretionary traders too, not just pure algo users.

After that: rebuilt indicators from scratch so I control every parameter. Better alerts. More risk modes - fixed lot, fixed money amount, not just percentage - for traders who want consistency regardless of account balance. Improved UI throughout. And a second live signal, Nova 002, running on this new generation of EAs.

Yes, Nova 001 failed. I'll be honest about that. It ran EAs I've since removed, on settings that didn't hold up. Nova 002 will be different. Same transparency, better foundation.

Launch Pricing - Available Until May 20, 2026 Only

Both paid EAs are at their lowest price ever. Not a sale. Not a discount. A one-time launch window that closes May 20.

Nova PAX Trader: $49 (rising to $149 on May 21)

Nova DNA Trader: $69 (rising to $199 on May 21)

After May 20 these prices are gone permanently. Nova is a professional framework built over a full year of development, and the pricing after this period will reflect that.

If you've been waiting for the right moment to try an EA you can actually trust, this is it.

Get Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

Get Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

Questions, feedback, set file requests - reach out directly. I read everything.