

⏳ 29 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova is changing. 47 EAs cut. 3 kept. For the next 29 days, two EAs are available at the lowest price they will ever be.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

After May 20, prices rise permanently. Read the full story behind this decision here.

Nova FI Trader | Part 1: What It Is and Why It Is Free



If you landed on this page, you probably saw Nova FI Trader in the market and had one question: why is it free?



That is exactly where this series starts. Before the setups, before the backtests, before anything technical — let's answer that question properly.

What Is the Force Index?

The Force Index was developed by Alexander Elder, one of the most respected figures in trading psychology and technical analysis. The idea behind it is simple: price movement alone does not tell you the full story. Volume does.

When price moves up on heavy volume, buyers are genuinely in control. When price moves up on thin volume, it is fragile. The Force Index combines both into a single value that oscillates above and below zero. Above zero means buying force is dominant. Below zero means selling force is dominant.

It is not a new or experimental concept. It is a proven, well-documented indicator used by traders for decades.

How Nova FI Trader Uses It

Nova FI Trader watches for the moment the Force Index crosses its threshold. When it crosses from below to above, buying pressure has just taken over — that is a buy signal. When it crosses from above to below, selling pressure has taken over — that is a sell signal.

Clean crossover logic. No ambiguity. The EA either sees a valid signal or it does not.

But a raw crossover on its own is not enough. The market is full of noise, fake moves, and bad timing. That is where the Nova framework comes in.

Why This EA Is More Than Just a Signal

Every Nova EA runs on the same professional framework built and refined over a full year of development. Nova FI Trader is no exception. Before any trade is opened, the following checks run automatically:

Volatility Guard: If the market is too quiet, the EA stands down. Low volatility environments produce unreliable signals. The guard filters them out.

News Filter: High-impact news events cause sudden, unpredictable moves. The EA skips trading in a window around scheduled news automatically.

Spread Filter: Wide spreads eat into every trade. If the spread is above the allowed threshold, no trade opens.

Session Filter: You can restrict trading to specific market sessions, Asia, London, or New York, or leave it open around the clock.

Dynamic Risk Engine: Risk is calculated as a percentage of your account equity, not a fixed lot size. The EA scales with your account automatically.

The signal tells it when. The framework tells it whether.

Why Is It Free?

Nova FI Trader is free for the full year of 2026. That was a promise made at the start of the year and it stands.

The reason is simple. Nova is a framework, not just a product. The best way to show what that framework is capable of is to let traders run it themselves, on their own accounts, with zero risk. Over 130 traders have already downloaded it. Several have reached out with positive feedback. That matters more than a $30 sale.

If you run Nova FI Trader and like what you see, Nova DNA Trader and Nova PAX Trader take the same foundation further with more sophisticated signal logic.

That is the deal. Free entry, no catch.

Download Nova FI Trader for Free

Part 2: Why You Actually Want This EA





Questions or feedback — reach out directly.