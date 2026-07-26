Coming in days: Wonder Gold Portfolio, six engines on one XAUUSD chart

Over the last few days we have written about correlation between engines, about stress tests, and about why we split gold into six different trading personalities. Time to say plainly what all of that was building toward.

In the next few days we are releasing Wonder Gold Portfolio: one EA that runs six independent engines on a single XAUUSD chart.

What it is

Six systematic engines, each with its own timeframe (M30, H1, H4) and its own logic: breakout, volatility bands, parabolic SAR, momentum. They came out of our usual process: thousands of candidate strategies generated systematically, selected on out-of-sample data, and combined specifically for low correlation between their losing periods.

You attach the EA to one gold chart, and it manages all six engines internally: no juggling six charts, six set files and six magic numbers by hand. Every position from every engine opens with a fixed stop loss and take profit. No grid, no martingale, no averaging down: the same rules as every Wonder EA. Money management is fixed lot by default, with an optional auto-lot mode that scales the size proportionally to the account balance.

Why six engines instead of one

Because the engines lose at different times. That is the whole design. When one engine hits its weak regime, the others are usually flat or recovering, so the drawdowns in the tested period rarely stack on top of each other. We covered the mechanics in our recent post on correlation as the quiet edge: the short version is that the portfolio's combined drawdown in testing was lower than the sum of its parts would suggest.

The backtest numbers, labeled as such

Here is the verified MT5 backtest of the combined portfolio, 2020 to 2026, with 0.01 lots per engine:

1,425 trades

Net profit: +4,512 USD (backtest)

Profit factor: 1.67 (backtest)

Maximum drawdown: 326 USD (backtest)

Positive in 7 years out of 7 tested (backtest)

To be completely clear: these are backtest results. Backtests are hypothetical, and past performance does not guarantee future results. We publish them because they show how the portfolio was built and tested, not as a projection of what your account will do.

The signal is already running

Numbers on historical data are one thing. Watching a system trade forward is another. A live signal running Wonder Gold Portfolio on a demo account is already in operation, so the forward track record starts before the product does. We will publish the signal link on this blog as soon as the EA is live on the Market, and you will be able to compare the forward results against the backtest yourself, trade by trade.

When and where

Wonder Gold Portfolio arrives in the next few days on the MQL5 Market, for both MT5 and MT4. No link yet: when it is published, we will post it here with a proper walkthrough of the inputs.

What you can do in the meantime

If you are new to our EAs, start with the free one: Wonder 8 for MT5 (or MT4) trades USDJPY H1 with a fixed 0.01 lot and shows you exactly how we handle stops, targets and risk. Install it on a demo account and let it run: it costs nothing and it is the honest way to evaluate how we work.

If gold is your market and you want a single-engine system today, Wonder Gold is already on the Market (also for MT4). The Portfolio does not replace it: it extends the same philosophy from one engine to six.

One more time, because it matters: all figures above are backtest results, past performance does not guarantee future results, and trading involves risk of loss. See you at the release.