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Nova is changing. 47 EAs cut. 3 kept. For the next 27 days, two EAs are available at the lowest price they will ever be.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

After May 20, prices rise permanently. Read the full story behind this decision here.

Nova FI Trader | Part 3: Every Setting Explained

Nova FI Trader has a lot of inputs. That is intentional. The goal was always to give traders full control rather than locking everything behind fixed values.

This post breaks down every single setting so you know exactly what you are working with before you run anything live.

Risk Engine

Setting What It Does Risk Model Fixed Risk calculates lot size based on a fixed percentage of your balance every trade. Dynamic Risk adjusts that percentage up or down based on recent trade history, increasing after wins and decreasing after losses. Base Risk Percent / Trade The percentage of your account equity risked on each trade. At 2% with a $1000 account, maximum loss per trade is $20. This is the foundation of your risk. Enable Dynamic Take Profit When enabled with Dynamic Risk mode, the TP distance adjusts based on recent performance. Winning streak stretches TP slightly. Losing streak tightens it.

Trade Settings

Setting What It Does Take Profit Percent How far price needs to move in your favor to close the trade at profit. Calculated as a percentage of entry price. 0.5% on EURUSD at 1.1000 means TP is roughly 55 pips away. Stop Loss Percent How far price can move against you before the trade is closed at a loss. Same percentage calculation as TP. Always set this with your risk percent in mind. Trailing Stop Loss Trigger Percent The EA activates the trailing stop only after price moves this far in your favor. Set it lower than TP so the TSL has room to work before TP is hit. Trailing Stop Loss Percent Once triggered, the TSL follows price at this distance. If price reverses by this amount from its peak, the trade closes. Keeps profits locked in. Trailing Stop Loss Step Percent How often the TSL updates its position. Smaller step means it follows price more closely. Larger step means it only moves in bigger jumps. Max Positions Maximum number of open trades at the same time for this EA on this symbol. Most setups work best at 1.

Daily Manager

Setting What It Does Enable Daily Trade Count Caps how many trades the EA can open per day. Max Trades / Day The cap itself. Once reached, the EA stops opening new trades until the next day. Enable Daily PnL Activates the daily profit and loss limit system. Max Profit in Money / Day Once this profit amount is reached in a day, the EA stops trading for the rest of that day. Max Loss in Money / Day Once this loss amount is hit in a day, the EA stops trading for the rest of that day. Protects against bad days spiraling. Enable Daily Loss Check Activates the consecutive loss protection system. Max Losing Trades / Day If the EA loses this many trades in one day it stops trading for that day. Max Consecutive Losing Trades If the EA loses this many trades in a row it pauses until the next day. Stops drawdown from compounding in bad conditions.

Weekly Manager

Setting What It Does Enable Weekly PnL Activates the weekly profit and loss limit system. Max Profit in Money / Week Once this profit is reached in a week the EA stops trading until the following week. Max Loss in Money / Week Once this loss is hit in a week the EA stops trading until the following week.

Spread Filter

Setting What It Does Enable Spread Filter When on, the EA checks the current spread before every potential entry. Recommended to keep this on. Max Spread Allowed If the spread is wider than this value in points the EA skips the signal entirely. Protects entries during low liquidity or news spikes.

Signal Settings

Setting What It Does Timeframe The chart timeframe the EA reads the Force Index signal from. For backtesting this must match the chart timeframe you attach the EA to, otherwise no trades will open. On a live account it can differ, but keeping it the same as your chart is recommended to avoid confusion. FI Period The lookback period for the Force Index calculation. Lower values make the signal more sensitive and trigger more often. Higher values make it smoother and slower. FI Method The moving average method applied to the Force Index. Simple is the default and most straightforward option. FI Threshold The level the Force Index must cross to trigger a signal. Default is 0, meaning any cross above or below zero is valid. Raising this filters out weaker crosses.

Session Filter

Setting What It Does Trading Session Restricts trading to a specific market session. Asia, London, or New York. Disabled means the EA trades around the clock. Enable Trades on Weekdays Allows trading Monday through Friday. Keep this on for normal operation. Enable Trades on Weekends Allows trading on Saturday and Sunday. Most traders keep this off.

News Filter

Setting What It Does Enable News Filter When on, the EA skips trading during a window around high and medium impact news events for the relevant currency. Uses the MT5 economic calendar. Minutes Before News How many minutes before a news event the EA stops opening trades. Minutes After News How many minutes after a news event before the EA resumes trading.

Direction Bias Filter

Setting What It Does Allowed Direction Restricts the EA to Buy Only, Sell Only, or both. Useful if you have a manual bias on the market and want the EA to trade only in that direction.

Volatility Guard

Setting What It Does Enable Minimum Volatility Filter When on, the EA checks current ATR against its recent average before entering. Prevents trading in dead, flat markets where signals tend to be unreliable. Minimum Market Activity Relaxed allows trading when ATR is at 80% of its average or above. Standard requires ATR to be at or above its average. Strict requires ATR to be 130% of its average or above.

More Settings

Setting What It Does Magic Number A unique ID for this EA instance. If you run multiple Nova EAs on the same account, give each one a different magic number so they do not interfere with each other. Indicators on Live Chart When on, the Force Index indicator is displayed on the chart automatically when the EA is attached. Useful for monitoring signals visually. Enable Alerts When on, the EA sends an alert notification when a trade is opened.

Download Nova FI Trader for Free

Part 2: Why You Actually Want This EA

Part 4: How to Actually Run This EA

Questions or feedback — reach out directly.