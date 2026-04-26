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Nova FI Trader | Part 6: The Active Setup

Part 5 covered the Steady setup. Patient, H1 timeframe, roughly 400 to 450 trades over five years. If that felt too slow for your style, this is the alternative.

The Active setup runs on M15. More trades, smaller targets, faster feedback. Same TSL logic carrying the edge, same risk framework underneath. Different character.

How It Differs From Steady

The core philosophy is identical. Force Index crossover triggers the entry, the trailing stop manages the trade, filters block bad conditions. What changes is the scale.

Dropping to M15 means the EA sees four times as many candles as H1. More signals, more trades. To compensate, the TP and SL are halved. A 1% TP on M15 is realistic. A 2% TP on M15 would almost never get hit.

The spread filter is also slightly wider at 30 to account for M15 behavior during busier intraday sessions. Everything else, TSL trigger, TSL percent, volatility guard, news filter, stays exactly the same as Steady.

The Settings and Why

Setting Value Why Risk Model Fixed Risk Same as Steady. Consistent lot sizing based on account equity. Base Risk Percent 1% Same as Steady. Conservative base across all setups. Take Profit 1% Half of Steady. Scaled for M15 candle size. Realistic target on a faster timeframe. Stop Loss 0.5% Half of Steady. Keeps the 2:1 reward to risk ratio intact. TSL Trigger 0.35% Same as Steady. Activates the trailing stop once price moves 0.35% in your favor. TSL Percent 0.1% Same as Steady. Follows price at 0.1% distance once triggered. Timeframe M15 The main difference. Four times more candles than H1, four times more trade opportunities. ForcePeriod 13 Same as Steady. Kept consistent to isolate the timeframe as the main variable. Spread Filter On, max 30 Slightly wider than Steady to accommodate M15 spread behavior during active sessions. Volatility Guard On, Standard Same as Steady. Skips signals in flat, low energy conditions. News Filter On, 15 min before and after Same as Steady. M15 is especially vulnerable to news spikes so this stays on.

Backtest Results | 2021.01.01 - 2025.12.30

All three tests use the exact same set file with no symbol-specific changes. Tested on 1 minute OHLC for accurate trailing stop simulation.

A note before the numbers: the profit factors here are thinner than Steady. That is honest and expected. More trades on a lower timeframe means more exposure to noise. The edge is real but smaller per trade. Over a large sample it adds up, but this setup requires patience and realistic expectations.

EURUSD M15

Profit Factor: 1.07 | Total Trades: 931 | Win Rate: 60.37% | Max Drawdown: 17.28%





GBPUSD M15

Profit Factor: 1.04 | Total Trades: 1020 | Win Rate: 60.00% | Max Drawdown: 15.89%





USDJPY M15

Profit Factor: 1.04 | Total Trades: 1282 | Win Rate: 59.36% | Max Drawdown: 30.87%





USDJPY again shows higher drawdown than the other pairs, same pattern as in the Steady results. USDJPY has a different volatility structure that tests the SL harder. If you trade USDJPY with this setup, consider reducing base risk to 0.5% to keep drawdown in a similar range to the other pairs.

What These Results Mean

A profit factor of 1.04 to 1.07 is thin. There is no point pretending otherwise. What it represents is a consistent positive edge over five years and over 900 to 1200 trades per pair. The equity curves trend upward across the full period.

This setup suits traders who want more activity and more feedback from their EA. If you are the kind of trader who finds it hard to wait days between trades, Active gives you something to watch without abandoning the core Nova risk framework.

As always, this is a guideline. Fine-tune the Force Index period and the spread filter for your specific broker and symbol before going live.

Download the Set File

The set file is attached to this post. Load it in the Strategy Tester first, verify the behavior matches what you see here, then run on demo before going live.

Download Nova FI Trader for Free

Part 5: The Steady Setup

Part 7: Which Setup Is Right For You?

Questions or feedback — reach out directly.