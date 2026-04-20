Optimization Phase: Scalping Strategy Performance Feedback (XAUUSD)

Hello fellow traders,

I am currently evaluating a specific configuration for my latest scalping strategy, specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) . I invite you to test these parameters on a demo account to observe their performance across the M1, M5, and M15 timeframes under current market conditions.

Please refer to the attached screenshot for the specific input parameters used in this setup. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167093



Your feedback is essential for further optimization. I am particularly interested in:

Execution consistency and entry precision on lower timeframes.

Risk-to-reward stability during XAUUSD volatility.

Any observed technical discrepancies or suggestions for logic enhancement.

Please share your findings, performance logs, or improvement ideas in the comments section below or via direct message.

Your collaborative input will help refine this tool for the benefit of the community.

Best regards,