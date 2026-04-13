Analytics & Forecasts

#EURUSD: Gap Based Trade

13 April 2026, 11:04
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
131


#EURUSD: Gap Based Trade 🇪🇺🇺🇸


📈EURUSD will likely go up to fill a gap down opening.


There is a high probability that the price will approach 1.1713 level soon.

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1H time frame


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#eurusd