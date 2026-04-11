Prime ACE Strategy Setup Guide

Public setup guide for immediate start. A detailed manual is provided later via MQL5 Private Message.





This setup guide is intended for both full purchase customers and rental users. It is written so you can start using Prime ACE Strategy from day one Prime ACE Strategy Setup Guidewithout waiting for Private Message delivery.

The core product is the MT4 indicator. A more detailed manual is provided later via MQL5 Private Message. Full purchase customers may additionally use the bonus companion EA, template, and bonus presets provided after purchase.





Before you start setup

If this is your first time using Prime ACE Strategy, it is recommended that you first watch the short introduction video below and then proceed with the setup in this guide.





Introduction video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMv4Zv7w5Zs







Chapter 1. Setup

STEP 1: Install the main indicator from MQL5 Market

[Important] Prime ACE Strategy is sold on MQL5 Market, but the operating environment is MetaTrader 4 only. It does not run on MetaTrader 5.

Log in to your MQL5.community account in your MT4 terminal (for example: Tools > Options > Community).

Then install Prime ACE Strategy from the Purchased list inside the terminal (Market / Purchased).

After installation, confirm that Prime_ACE_Strategy appears under "Indicators" in the Navigator window.





STEP 2: Place the additional files for full purchase customers

After purchase, full purchase customers receive the bonus companion EA, template, and bonus presets via MQL5 Private Message. Once received, copy or move them into the following folders. After placement, restart MT4.

· Bonus companion EA file (Prime_ACE_Strategy_EA.ex4) -> MQL4 folder > Experts folder

· Dedicated template file (Prime_ACE_Strategy.tpl) -> templates folder

· Bonus preset file (Gold_ACE_Strategy.set) -> MQL4 folder > Presets folder





STEP 3: Apply to the chart

Apply the template: If you are a full purchase customer using the template received via MQL5 Private Message, right-click on the chart > Template, then select Prime_ACE_Strategy.tpl to set the basic chart design. Rental users may skip this step.

Set the indicator: Drag and drop Prime_ACE_Strategy from "Indicators" in the Navigator window onto the chart.

Set the EA: If you are a full purchase customer using the bonus companion EA received via MQL5 Private Message, also drag and drop Prime_ACE_Strategy_EA from "Expert Advisors" in the Navigator window onto the same chart. Rental users do not need this step.





STEP 4: Parameter and preset configuration

[Important: absolute rule common to all patterns] The indicator and the EA must work in coordination. Make sure that both the indicator side and the EA side use the same parameter settings for the logic and filter sections.

Also, the EA parameter "IndicatorName" must exactly match the file name of the indicator being loaded: "Prime_ACE_Strategy".

Pattern A: Use the default parameters. You may click OK with the indicator at its default settings. If a full purchase customer also uses the bonus companion EA, align the EA side to the same logic and filter settings as well. Make any minimum changes needed for your own operation, such as lot size, spread settings, and magic number.

Pattern B: Use the bonus preset. If you are a full purchase customer using the bonus preset received via MQL5 Private Message, click "Load" in the settings window that appears when you drop the indicator or the bonus companion EA onto the chart, then select the relevant file placed in the Presets folder. Load the same file into both the indicator and the EA. Rental users may skip this step.

Pattern C: Use your own favorite settings (original preset). You can save your own adjusted and verified settings as your preset and reuse them easily across multiple charts and on the EA side. (The magic number must be changed as needed.)

[Note] How to create a preset: After entering or changing your preferred values in the settings window of the indicator (or EA), click "Save" at the lower right and save it with an easy-to-understand name.

[Note] How to use a preset: When configuring the EA (or indicator), or when applying it to another symbol chart, call up the .set file you saved earlier from the "Load" button in the settings window. The same settings will be applied to parameter items with the same names.









Chapter 2. Start using it on day one

[Recommended] Basic semi-discretionary workflow

1. Preparation: change the indicator parameters (logic, filters, etc.) in various ways and check data such as PF shown on the indicator panel while searching for settings that appear to offer sufficient edge on that symbol and timeframe.

2. Wait for the arrow: once you decide on a setting with edge (and match the semi-discretionary EA side to the same parameters), wait for the indicator's non-repainting arrow to appear on a confirmed bar.

3. Final selection by discretion: when an arrow appears, do not jump in immediately. Make the final entry decision by comparing it against your own market reading and reasons to skip, such as MTF alignment, MA distance, perfect-order shape, Dow theory, horizontal levels, and round numbers.

4. Entry by button: once you decide to enter, click the EA's BUY or SELL button to enter manually.

5. Exit management: after entry, exits such as take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop are handled automatically by the EA.

[Important] For normal live operation, set EnableAutoEntry to false. Set EnableAutoEntry to true only for auto-entry testing or backtests.

Manual mode (recommended / normal operation): set EnableAutoEntry to false. The semi-discretionary EA will only handle manual entries from the BUY/SELL buttons at the lower right and the automatic exits that follow.

Auto + Manual mode (for verification / backtesting): change EnableAutoEntry to true. The semi-discretionary EA will auto-enter on the indicator's arrows and auto-exit according to the TP/SL calculated by the indicator. For backtests, be sure to set it to true. It will not enter when set to false.









Chapter 3. Important notes before first use

InitialDeposit: on the indicator side, there is an InitialDeposit parameter independent of the actual account balance. During live operation, set InitialDeposit to the same amount as your actual account balance.

Two magic numbers: this EA internally uses two magic numbers to manage positions for independent logic paths. It uses the MagicNumber set in the parameter plus that value +1. If you apply the semi-discretionary EA to multiple charts or use it alongside other EAs, make sure these two values do not overlap with other systems.

Spread filter: MaxSpreadFilter [AutoUnit, 0=OFF] prevents entry when the spread widens excessively. If you want this filter to apply to manual entries from the buttons, set ApplySpreadToManual on the EA side to true.

AutoUnit (quick reference): 1.0 means 1 pip for FX currency pairs, 0.1 USD for GOLD (XAUUSD), 1.0 USD for BTC, 1.0 point for stock indices, and 0.01 USD for WTI crude oil.

Time filter basics: as a standard approach, first enter your time windows using the broker's server time. In typical cases, set InputTimeIsJST = false and specify TimeWindow1 / TimeWindow2 in server time.

If you want to enter time windows in Japan time, set InputTimeIsJST = true. Only in that case should you use UseDST / JST_ServerDiff_Winter / DSTType as needed to auto-correct to the broker's server time.

If the conditions become valid on the last bar within the permitted time window, the order is placed at the next time. For example, if you set M15 to 18:00-23:59 and the conditions become valid on the 23:45-23:59 bar, the order will be placed at 00:00.

Do not use 24:00 as the end time; enter 23:59 instead. Even for full-day operation, use something like 00:00-23:59. Overnight settings such as 22:00-01:59 are valid.

Panel values are theoretical values based on confirmed-bar arrows. They do not perfectly match the EA's actual order results, which may include slippage, order rejection, commissions, swaps, and similar real-order factors.

Button notes: manual button entries work even when EnableAutoEntry = false. Button entries use the TP/SL calculated from ATR at the moment the button is pressed. During visual mode backtesting, the buttons are hidden to reduce load.





Chapter 4. Quick trouble checks

[Important] For normal live operation, semi-discretionary use is recommended. Leaving EnableAutoEntry = true for routine fully automatic use is not recommended; use it mainly for verification and backtesting.

If the indicator showed an arrow but the EA did not auto-enter, first check whether the indicator and EA parameters are perfectly aligned. In particular, check the spread filter, time filter, trend strength, TP/SL, trailing stop, and whether the same preset has been loaded.

If you use the time filter, confirm not only UseTimeFilter but also InputTimeIsJST / TimeWindow1 / TimeWindow2 / UseDST / JST_ServerDiff_Winter / DSTType on both the indicator and the EA.

Also confirm that EnableAutoEntry on the EA side is true and that IndicatorName exactly matches the file name of the indicator being loaded: Prime_ACE_Strategy.

For deeper explanations, the full parameter reference, panel item meanings, and more detailed Q&A, please refer to the detailed manual that is provided later via MQL5 Private Message.





You can view the full product page here:

Prime ACE Strategy on MQL5 Market