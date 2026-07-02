MA EMA Cross Risk EA: Automating a Moving Average Crossover Strategy

Moving averages remain one of the most understandable and widely used tools in technical analysis. They help smooth market noise, show the general price direction, and identify possible trend changes. The MA EMA Cross Risk EA Expert Advisor was created based on this simple and practical idea.

This Expert Advisor automates a trading strategy based on the crossover of fast and slow moving averages. It is suitable for traders who need clear entry and exit logic without complicated hidden algorithms.

The EA is available without payment, so traders can download it, test it, and evaluate its logic before using it in their trading process.

Strategy Idea

The strategy is based on the crossover of two lines:

fast moving average;

slow moving average.

When the fast line crosses the slow line from below to above, it may indicate the beginning of an upward movement. In this case, the EA opens a buy position.

When the fast line crosses the slow line from above to below, it may indicate the beginning of a downward movement. In this case, the EA opens a sell position.

The exit is performed when an opposite crossover appears. This allows the EA not only to enter the market by signal, but also to close the position when the trading condition is no longer valid.

MA or EMA

The Expert Advisor allows the user to choose the type of moving average:

SMA — Simple Moving Average;

EMA — Exponential Moving Average.

SMA provides smoother price movement and reacts more slowly. EMA reacts faster to market changes because it gives more weight to recent prices.

This gives the trader the ability to adjust the EA for a specific instrument, timeframe, and trading style.

Risk Control

One of the key features of MA EMA Cross Risk EA is lot calculation based on risk percentage of the account balance.

Instead of manually selecting a fixed lot size, the user sets the risk per trade, for example 1% or 2% of the balance. The EA calculates the position size according to the selected Stop Loss.

This helps make trading more systematic and reduces the risk of accidentally using an oversized lot.

Risk management does not guarantee profit, but it helps control potential losses and makes trading more disciplined.

Stop Loss and Take Profit

The EA supports the following settings:

Stop Loss in points;

Take Profit in points.

These parameters allow the trader to define the acceptable risk and target profit for each trade in advance. The EA can also close a position by an opposite moving average crossover if the signal changes before TP or SL is reached.

Chart Visualization

For convenient analysis, the EA displays the following elements on the chart:

MA/EMA lines;

Stop Loss level;

Take Profit level.

This makes the EA’s work more transparent. The user can see where the trading signal appears, where the risk is located, and where the target is placed.

After the EA is removed from the chart, visual objects are also removed, so the chart does not remain cluttered.

Main Features of MA EMA Cross Risk EA

Automatic entry by MA or EMA crossover.

Exit by opposite crossover.

Choice of moving average type: SMA or EMA.

Adjustable fast and slow moving average periods.

Stop Loss and Take Profit in points.

Lot calculation based on risk percentage of the account balance.

MA/EMA visualization on the chart.

Stop Loss and Take Profit level display.

Simple logic without martingale.

Operation on the selected symbol and timeframe.

Available without payment.

Who This EA Is For

MA EMA Cross Risk EA may be useful for traders who:

use moving average strategies;

want to automate entries and exits;

prefer clear trading rules;

do not want to use martingale;

pay attention to risk control;

test different MA/EMA settings on Forex instruments.

The EA is not a “black box”. Its logic is clear: the signal is formed only by the crossover of two moving averages.

Testing Recommendations

Before using the EA on a real account, it is recommended to test it in the Strategy Tester.

It is worth testing different parameters:

fast and slow MA/EMA periods;

moving average type — SMA or EMA;

Stop Loss size;

Take Profit size;

risk percentage per trade;

different currency pairs;

different timeframes.

There are no universal settings that work equally well on all instruments. Optimal parameters should be selected for a specific market and period.

Conclusion

MA EMA Cross Risk EA is a simple and understandable Expert Advisor for automating a moving average crossover strategy. Its purpose is to strictly follow predefined rules, open and close trades by signal, calculate position size by risk, and display key levels on the chart.

The EA does not promise guaranteed profit and does not eliminate market risks. Its main advantages are discipline, transparent logic, and controlled trade execution.

Since MA EMA Cross Risk EA is available without payment, it can be a practical tool for traders who want to test and automate a systematic MA/EMA crossover strategy.