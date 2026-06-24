MetaToolsLab — Complete MT5 Trade Copier Setup Guide

1. Introduction
MetaToolsLab is a cloud MT5 trade copier that mirrors trades from one master account to any number of slave accounts in real time — across different PCs, VPS providers, brokers, and continents. There's no broker password, no shared VPS, no local bridge: each account connects to the cloud with a single EA Key. Built exclusively for MetaTrader 5.
2. The big picture
Think of your Master account as the original and each Slave account as a live mirror. The instant the original opens, modifies, or closes a trade, every mirror does the same — sub-second, anywhere in the world. You stay in control from the web dashboard: lot sizing, symbol mapping, and risk settings for each slave are set there, not typed into the EA.
3. System components
Component Where it goes Purpose Master EA (.ex5) each account you copy from Sends every trade event to the cloud Slave EA (.ex5) each account you copy to Receives signals and executes them with your settings Web dashboard (metatoolslab.io) your browser Create accounts, get EA Keys, configure each slave, monitor status & history Cloud (app.metatoolslab.io) — The secure relay the EAs talk to
4. How it works
A publisher–subscriber model over a secure cloud:
- The Master EA watches your account and, on any trade event (open / close / modify / partial close), posts it to the cloud using its EA Key.
- The cloud relays each signal only to the slaves you've linked to that master in your dashboard.
- Each Slave EA polls the cloud and, when a signal arrives, executes it — applying that slave's settings (lot multiplier, reverse, SL/TP, slippage guard, symbol mapping).
Key principles
- One-way: the master only sends; slaves only receive.
- Per-account keys: every account has its own unique EA Key — nothing shared, nothing to leak.
- Cross-broker: symbol mapping handles different broker names; auto lot-step correction handles different lot steps.
- Manual freedom: if you close a copied trade by hand on a slave, it's never re-opened.
5. Prerequisites
- MetaTrader 5 installed (any build).
- A MetaToolsLab account with a verified email (downloads unlock after verification).
- The Master and Slave EAs downloaded from your dashboard.
- A stable internet connection.
6. Step-by-step setup
6.1 — Create your account. Sign up at metatoolslab.io and verify your email.
6.2 — Add your Master account. Dashboard → Master Accounts → Add → enter a name and your broker/server/login → copy the EA Key.
6.3 — Install the EA & whitelist the URL (do this on every terminal):
- Download the EAs from Dashboard → Download EAs.
- MT5 → File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Experts → drop in the .ex5 files.
- Restart MT5 (or right-click the Navigator → Refresh).
- Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → tick "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" → Add exactly:
https://app.metatoolslab.io
→ OK. Without this, the EA can't reach the cloud.
6.4 — Run the Master EA. Drag MetaToolsLab Master EA onto any chart → paste your Master EA Key into the single input → OK → enable AutoTrading (toolbar).
6.5 — Add a Slave account & set its copy rules (in the dashboard). Dashboard → Slave Accounts → Add → pick its master → copy the Slave EA Key. Then configure this slave's settings in the dashboard: lot multiplier, reverse on/off, copy SL/TP, max slippage, and symbol mapping if your broker names differ.
6.6 — Run the Slave EA. On the slave's MT5: drag MetaToolsLab Slave EA onto a chart → paste the Slave EA Key → OK → enable AutoTrading.
6.7 — Test. Open a 0.01 lot trade on the master. Within ~1 second the slave copies it. Check the Experts tab for log messages.
6.8 — Go live. Use a VPS for 24/7 reliability (optional). Your dashboard shows each account's connection status.
7. EA inputs (reference)
MetaToolsLab keeps the EA deliberately minimal — the only thing you type in is your EA Key. Everything else is controlled from the dashboard.
Input Required Description EA Key ✔ The unique key from your dashboard for this account (master or slave)
8. Copy settings (dashboard, per slave)
Setting What it does Example Lot multiplier Scales the master's lot for this slave 2.0 doubles, 0.5 halves Reverse trades Mirrors in the opposite direction (buy ↔ sell) on / off Copy SL/TP Copies the master's stop-loss & take-profit on / off Max deviation (points) Skips an entry if price moved more than X points since the master's fill (slippage guard) 0 = no limit Symbol mapping Translates symbol names across brokers GOLD → XAUUS
Auto lot-step correction: if your slave broker's lot step differs from the master's (e.g. 0.01 vs 0.1), MetaToolsLab automatically scales the size to land cleanly on your broker's step.
9. Risk management
- Flexible lot sizing per slave via the multiplier.
- Slippage protection via max deviation.
- Cross-broker accuracy via symbol mapping + auto lot-step correction.
- Manual freedom: manual closes are respected and never re-opened.
- Grace window: if your plan lapses, new copies pause but closes/modifications keep working for 72 hours so nothing is left unmanaged.
Pro tip: always test with a 0.01 lot first to confirm symbol mapping and connectivity before going live at full size.
10. Setup Video
11. Troubleshooting
|Problem
|Likely cause
|Solution
|Trades not copying
|WebRequest URL missing/wrong
|Add exactly https://app.metatoolslab.io in Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
|Trades not copying
|EA Key wrong / email unverified
|Check the key matches the dashboard; verify your email
|Trades not copying
|AutoTrading off
|Enable AutoTrading and "Allow Automated Trading" in options
|"Symbol not available on this broker"
|Broker uses a different name
|Add a Symbol Map for that slave (e.g. GOLD → XAUUSD )
|Wrong lot size
|Multiplier / lot step
|Check the slave's lot multiplier; auto step-correction handles step differences
|Account shows offline
|EA not running / not checked in
|Make sure the EA is on a chart with AutoTrading on (online = seen in last 2 min)
12. Support
Direct message me on MT5 and I will message you back ASAP! :)