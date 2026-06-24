MetaToolsLab — Complete MT5 Trade Copier Setup Guide

MetaToolsLab is a cloud MT5 trade copier that mirrors trades from one master account to any number of slave accounts in real time — across different PCs, VPS providers, brokers, and continents. There's no broker password, no shared VPS, no local bridge : each account connects to the cloud with a single EA Key. Built exclusively for MetaTrader 5.

Think of your Master account as the original and each Slave account as a live mirror . The instant the original opens, modifies, or closes a trade, every mirror does the same — sub-second, anywhere in the world. You stay in control from the web dashboard : lot sizing, symbol mapping, and risk settings for each slave are set there, not typed into the EA.

The secure relay the EAs talk to

Receives signals and executes them with your settings

Sends every trade event to the cloud

Where it goes

6.3 — Install the EA & whitelist the URL (do this on every terminal):

6.2 — Add your Master account. Dashboard → Master Accounts → Add → enter a name and your broker/server/login → copy the EA Key .

6.1 — Create your account. Sign up at metatoolslab.io and verify your email.

6.4 — Run the Master EA. Drag MetaToolsLab Master EA onto any chart → paste your Master EA Key into the single input → OK → enable AutoTrading (toolbar).

6.5 — Add a Slave account & set its copy rules (in the dashboard). Dashboard → Slave Accounts → Add → pick its master → copy the Slave EA Key. Then configure this slave's settings in the dashboard: lot multiplier, reverse on/off, copy SL/TP, max slippage, and symbol mapping if your broker names differ.

6.6 — Run the Slave EA. On the slave's MT5: drag MetaToolsLab Slave EA onto a chart → paste the Slave EA Key → OK → enable AutoTrading.

6.7 — Test. Open a 0.01 lot trade on the master. Within ~1 second the slave copies it. Check the Experts tab for log messages.

6.8 — Go live. Use a VPS for 24/7 reliability (optional). Your dashboard shows each account's connection status.