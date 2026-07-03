Turtle Path MT4/MT5: A Visual Breakout Indicator Based on Turtle Trading Logic

Trend trading always requires discipline. The main problem for many traders is not the lack of signals, but the amount of noise on the chart: levels, candles, random impulses, false moves, and late entries. In such conditions, it is especially important to have a tool that shows the market structure clearly and simply.

Turtle Path is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, created on the basis of the classic Turtle Trading logic. Its purpose is to display key breakout levels, signal direction, entry zones, Take Profit, and Stop Loss directly on the chart.

The indicator does not try to predict the market. It helps identify the moment when price breaks out of an important range. This approach is especially useful for traders who work with trend movements and breakout strategies.

The Main Idea of Turtle Path

The indicator is based on Donchian Channel logic. The upper channel line shows the highest price over the selected period, while the lower line shows the lowest price over the selected period. When price breaks above the upper line, a Buy signal appears. When price breaks below the lower line, a Sell signal appears.

This principle is useful for detecting strong impulse movements. If the market has been moving inside a range for some time and then breaks one of its boundaries, it may indicate the beginning of a new directional move.

Turtle Path makes this logic visual. Instead of manually searching for levels, the trader immediately sees the channel, signal, direction, entry level, target, and stop.

What the Indicator Shows

After a signal appears, Turtle Path displays all key trade elements on the chart:

• entry level

• Take Profit in points

• Stop Loss in points

• Buy or Sell arrow

• upper and lower channel boundaries

• additional exit lines based on Turtle logic

• history of previous signals

This makes it possible to quickly evaluate the situation without extra calculations. The trader immediately sees where the breakout occurred, where the risk is located, and where the potential target is.

Take Profit and Stop Loss in Points

In Turtle Path, Take Profit and Stop Loss can be set in points. This is convenient if the trader uses a fixed risk model or tests different target and stop distances.

For example, you can set Stop Loss to 300 points and Take Profit to 600 points. After a signal appears, the indicator will automatically draw the corresponding levels on the chart.

It is important to understand that the indicator does not guarantee that the target will be reached. TP and SL are visual reference levels for analysis and discipline, not a prediction of the result.

Alerts

Turtle Path supports several types of notifications:

• standard terminal alerts

• sound alerts

• push notifications

• email notifications

• terminal log messages

This is useful if the trader monitors several instruments or does not want to watch the chart constantly. When a new signal appears, the indicator can send a notification using the selected method.

Who Turtle Path Is For

The indicator may be useful for traders who:

• trade level breakouts

• use trend-following strategies

• work with Donchian Channel

• want to see TP and SL directly on the chart

• prefer visual trade control

• analyze several instruments at the same time

• want to reduce manual calculations

Turtle Path is especially convenient for traders who value a simple structure: there is a channel, a breakout, a direction, risk, and a target.

MT4 and MT5 Versions

The indicator is available for two platforms and can be used at no cost:

Turtle Path MT4 — version for MetaTrader 4.

Turtle Path MT5 — version for MetaTrader 5.

Both versions use the same trading logic and similar visualization. The only differences are related to the technical features of the MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Important Warning

Turtle Path is an indicator, not a trading robot. It does not open trades automatically and does not manage positions. Its purpose is to show market structure, breakout signals, and visual TP/SL levels.

Any trading system requires historical testing, demo account testing, and proper risk management. Trading results depend on the selected instrument, timeframe, settings, market conditions, and trader discipline.

Conclusion

Turtle Path MT4/MT5 was created for traders who need a clear visual tool for working with breakouts. It removes unnecessary noise and leaves only the key elements on the chart: channel, signal, direction, entry, target, and stop.

It is not a magic button and does not guarantee profit. It is a tool for more structured market analysis and more disciplined trading decisions.