Fair Value Gap (FVG) Free Indicator

Stop Drawing FVGs Manually: Unlock the Power of Smart Money Concepts with Our Free Indicator

If you trade using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or ICT methodologies, you already know that Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)—or Imbalances—are the "breadcrumbs" left behind by institutional money. They are high-probability areas where liquidity is trapped, and they act as powerful magnets for future price action.

However, there is a major problem that most traders face: Manual chart markup is exhausting.

Staring at your screen for hours, trying to identify precisely where an imbalance starts and ends, is not only time-consuming—it’s prone to human error. If your zone coordinates are off by just a few pips, your entire entry strategy could be compromised.

We believe that your edge shouldn't be limited by tedious drawing tasks. That is why we are releasing our for MetaTrader 4 and 5.

Why You Need This Indicator on Your Chart

The FVG Free Edition isn't just a basic tool; it is a professional-grade assistant designed to clean up your charts and sharpen your execution. Here is why traders are switching to our automated solution:

100% Automated Detection: Stop guessing. The indicator instantly identifies and maps out Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps with mathematical precision, ensuring you never miss a high-probability setup again.

Customizable Filtering: Market noise can be a killer. Our tool allows you to set minimum and maximum FVG size filters (in pips), ensuring you only focus on the imbalances that matter to your trading strategy.

Zoom-Adaptive Visuals: We know how frustrating it is when text labels clutter your screen. Our labels and midlines automatically adjust their spacing based on your chart zoom level, keeping your workspace clean and professional.

Lightweight Performance: We built this to be fast. You can scan hundreds of historical bars to backtest your strategy without experiencing any lag or freezing on your terminal.

The Perfect Starting Point for Your Trading Journey

Whether you are a scalper, a day trader, or a swing trader, the FVG Free Edition is the ultimate tool to refine your entries. It eliminates the guesswork, reduces your time in front of the screen, and lets you focus on the most important part of trading: Decision making.

Download the Free Edition here:

[ Download for MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184936 ]

[ Download for MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184930 ]

Ready to Trade Like an Institution?

While the Free Edition is perfect for identifying core imbalances, the professional market requires more than just knowing where the gap is—it requires knowing why it matters.

If you are serious about leveling up, our FVG & iFVG Pro Indicator is the next step. It offers deep-market analysis that the free version doesn't:

Dynamic Zone Scoring: See exactly who is in control. We calculate the volume and momentum inside every gap to show you a Buyer vs. Seller ratio. Trade the gaps that have real institutional backing.

Inversion FVG (iFVG): Identify the exact moment a gap flips from support to resistance, allowing you to catch trend reversals before everyone else.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Project imbalances from higher timeframes onto your lower timeframe charts for a comprehensive top-down analysis.

Don't settle for standard market data when you can have the full picture.

Download Pro Version here:

[ Download for MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147694 ]

[ Download for MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147695 ]

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk. This indicator is a tool to assist with technical analysis and does not constitute financial advice. Always test your strategies thoroughly before live trading.