Trade Planner Pro — Full User Manual & Guide

Plan the trade. See the risk. Trade with confidence.



👉 Get Trade Planner Pro on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181871





Trade Planner Pro turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a visual trade-planning workspace. Drag three lines — Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit — and instantly see your risk/reward ratio, the exact lot size for your chosen risk, the real money at stake, the spread cost, and clear warnings before you commit. No more manual lot math, no more guessing your R:R — everything updates live as you drag the lines.

Important: Trade Planner Pro is a visualization and planning tool. It does NOT open, modify or close trades — it helps you decide before you click. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Installation

In MetaTrader 5, open File → Open Data Folder. Copy the indicator into MQL5 / Indicators (or buy from the MQL5 Market, which installs it automatically). Restart MetaTrader 5, or right-click Navigator → Indicators → Refresh. Drag Trade Planner Pro onto any chart and click OK.

Quick start (60 seconds)

Attach the indicator to a chart. Drag the Stop Loss line to your stop. Below price plans a BUY; above price plans a SELL — the direction is detected automatically. Drag the Take Profit line to your target (or use the 1:1 / 1:2 / 1:3 buttons). Drag the Entry line if you want a price other than the current one. Read the panel — R:R, Lot Size, money risk/reward, spread cost, warnings — and adjust until the plan looks right. Place the order yourself using the suggested lot size.

The panel, element by element

Element What it shows BUY / SELL badge The detected direction, based on where the Stop Loss sits relative to the Entry. R : R Risk-to-reward ratio. Becomes a warning when below your minimum. Lot Size The size that makes your risk equal to your chosen % of balance — the number you use to place the order. TP / SL (pips and money) Distance to each line in pips, plus the money you gain at TP or lose at SL. Cost (spread) The money the spread takes from the trade at the suggested size. Balance / Equity Your live account balance and equity. Daily risk used / Risk How much of your daily risk you have committed, and the per-trade risk % in use. Warnings Plain-language alerts, e.g. "R:R below threshold" or exceeding your daily risk cap.

On the chart you also get the three draggable lines, the filled red risk zone (Entry→SL) and the green reward zone (Entry→TP), so you judge the whole trade at a glance.

Features in depth

Automatic direction detection

You never choose BUY or SELL manually. A stop below the entry means long; a stop above means short. Move the SL across the entry and the whole plan flips.

Automatic lot sizing

Given your Entry→SL distance and your chosen risk %, the tool computes the exact lot so that hitting the stop loses precisely that percentage of your balance.

Money at risk, reward and spread cost

Distances are translated into real money in your account currency, so the plan is concrete instead of abstract pips.

Daily risk tracker

Tracks the risk taken during the day (closed and open) against your daily cap, and warns you when a new plan would push you over.

Smart Stop-Loss suggestions

ATR — places the stop at ATR × multiplier from entry (volatility-based).

— places the stop at ATR × multiplier from entry (volatility-based). Swing — finds the last swing high/low and puts the stop just beyond it (structure-based).

— finds the last swing high/low and puts the stop just beyond it (structure-based). Fixed — a fixed number of pips.

Smart Take-Profit targets

One-click 1:1, 1:2 and 1:3 buttons set the take profit at that reward multiple of your risk distance.

Trade-plan templates

Save up to 5 complete plans and recall them with one click; they persist between sessions.

Reset, theme & minimize

Reset returns the lines to default; a theme toggle switches Dark/Light; minimize collapses the panel.

Input parameters

Group Inputs Display Theme · Language (EN/ES) · Panel X/Y · Refresh rate · Font scale (0.30–1.50) Risk Management Risk % per trade · Min R:R (warning) · Max daily risk % Smart Suggestions ATR period · ATR multiplier · Swing lookback · Fixed-pips SL Default Positions Default SL distance · Default TP distance Visual Show risk/reward zones · Risk zone color · Reward zone color Chart Style Hide grid · Apply color scheme

Tips & best practices

Set your stop first (structure or Smart-SL), then pick the reward with the 1:1 / 1:2 / 1:3 buttons.

Keep Risk % modest (0.5–1%) — the lot size already enforces it.

Respect the daily risk bar; when it is full, stop for the day.

Save your go-to setups per instrument as templates.

FAQ

Question Answer The lot size looks large/small. It is correct for your Risk % and Entry→SL distance. Lower the Risk % or widen the stop to reduce size. It does not place my trade. By design — it is a planner. Use the suggested lot to place the order yourself. Lines/panel disappeared. Click Reset, or remove and re-attach the indicator. Does it work on stocks/indices/crypto? Yes — any symbol, any timeframe.

Disclaimer: Trade Planner Pro is an analysis and planning tool. It does not provide financial advice and does not guarantee results. All trading decisions and orders are made by you. Trading carries a high level of risk.