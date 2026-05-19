🔴 LAST DAY | Nova Launch Pricing Ends Today May 20, 2026

After today Nova DNA Trader goes to $199. Permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 TODAY ONLY

Do Not Take My Word For It. Take 16 Years Of Data Instead.

Every EA seller tells you their product is good. Every description has the right words. Every screenshot shows the right part of the equity curve. You have seen it before and you know exactly how much those things are worth.

So do not trust the description. Do not trust the screenshots. Do not trust anything written in a blog post including this one.

Download the demo. Open the Strategy Tester. Run Nova DNA Trader on EURUSD H1 from 2010 to today. Watch what happens. Watch the trades open and close. Watch it sit completely still in ranging markets. Watch the drawdown periods. Watch the equity curve across 16 years of completely different market conditions, financial crises, pandemic volatility, years of low volatility, years of chaos.

That is not a curated presentation. That is every trade the system would have taken for 16 years, visible one by one, with nothing hidden and nothing excluded.

If what you see convinces you, you have until today to get it at $69. If what you see does not convince you, you lost nothing but the time it took to find out.

Either way, you made a real decision based on real data. That is more than most EA buyers ever get.

Run The Demo. Then Decide. $69 Today Only.

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.