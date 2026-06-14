Funded Titan: EURUSD H1 Backtest Review 2023–2026 — 2% and 4% Risk Models

After publishing Funded Titan on the MQL5 Market, I want to start with a transparent review of the available backtest data rather than loud marketing claims.

In this article, I will review the Funded Titan backtest results on EURUSD H1 for the 2023–2026 period using two different risk models: 2% risk per trade and 4% risk per trade.

The goal is not just to show numbers. The more important point is to understand how the same trading logic behaves under different risk settings, why risk level matters, and why every user should test the demo version in the Strategy Tester before purchasing the full version.

Funded Titan is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for EURUSD. The main working timeframe is H1, while the internal logic also analyzes several market timeframes: M1, H1, D1 and MN1.

The EA is built around discipline, rule-based execution and controlled risk management. It does not use martingale, grid or averaging. Each trade has its own Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Why compare 2% and 4% risk models?

Many traders look only at the final profit number in a backtest. This can be misleading.

The same Expert Advisor can produce very different balance curves and final results depending on the selected risk level. That is why I prefer to show both a more conservative model and a more aggressive model.

The 2% risk model is a more conservative option. It may be more suitable for users who want to reduce pressure on the account, lower drawdown exposure and study the EA in a calmer money management mode.

The 4% risk model is more aggressive. It can show a higher final result, but it also requires a better understanding of possible drawdown, account pressure and result volatility.

Important: the 4% mode is not “better” for everyone. It is simply a higher-risk configuration. The choice between 2% and 4% should depend on deposit size, acceptable drawdown, broker conditions and the trader’s own risk management model.

Test 1: EURUSD H1 | 2023–2026 | 2% risk





The first backtest uses the conservative model: 2% risk per trade.

Key values from the report:

Risk Model: 2% per trade

Initial Deposit: $100,000

Total Net Profit: $1,929,627.45

Profit Factor: 2.95

Recovery Factor: 19.06

Profit Trades: 93.56%

Total Trades: 1,273

History Quality: 100%

This test shows the behavior of Funded Titan with a more moderate load on the account.

The important point here is not only the total net profit, but also the number of trades. The report contains 1,273 trades, which gives a broader sample for analyzing the behavior of the strategy over the 2023–2026 period.

The 2% model may be a better starting point for users who want to study the EA more carefully, evaluate trade behavior, check drawdown characteristics and understand how the strategy reacts to different market phases.

Test 2: EURUSD H1 | 2023–2026 | 4% risk





The second backtest uses a more aggressive model: 4% risk per trade.

Key values from the report:

Risk Model: 4% per trade

Initial Deposit: $100,000

Total Net Profit: $3,441,073.34

Profit Factor: 3.30

Recovery Factor: 25.45

Profit Trades: 93.56%

Total Trades: 1,273

History Quality: 100%

This version shows the same trading logic, but with a higher risk level.

The final result is higher, but this does not mean that the 4% model is the right choice for every user. A higher risk model can increase the volatility of the balance curve and may create more pressure on the deposit.

For this reason, the 4% model should be considered only by users who understand the possible drawdown and are comfortable with a more aggressive approach to money management.

What does the comparison show?

Both backtests are based on the same core Funded Titan logic: rule-based execution, fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit for each trade, spread control, ATR-based volatility filtering and risk-based position sizing.

The main difference between the two tests is the selected risk model.

With 2% risk, the EA shows a more conservative approach. With 4% risk, the final result is higher, but the model becomes more aggressive.

This is an important point. Funded Titan should not be evaluated only by the highest profit number. It is more useful to look at the risk level behind the result and decide whether that risk model fits your own trading style.

A backtest is not only about profit. It is also about understanding:

how many trades were opened;

how the EA behaves over a longer period;

how the risk model affects the final result;

how drawdown and volatility may change;

whether the trading logic fits your expectations.

Why the demo version is more important than any screenshot

Screenshots and reports can help you quickly understand the general picture, but they should not be the only reason for making a decision.

The best way to evaluate Funded Titan is to download the demo version for MetaTrader 5 and test the EA in your own Strategy Tester.

This allows you to check:

trade behavior;

Stop Loss and Take Profit logic;

the difference between 2% and 4% risk models;

EA behavior on different historical periods;

sensitivity to your broker’s conditions;

general strategy behavior before purchasing the full version.

You can download the Funded Titan demo version for MetaTrader 5 here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180776?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Official Funded Titan Channel

For new reports, setup notes, product updates and demo testing materials, you can follow the official Funded Titan MQL5 channel:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/titan

I will use the channel to publish additional materials about backtests, risk models, settings and future product updates.

Important risk notice

Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee future performance.

Real trading results may differ due to spread, commission, slippage, execution speed, broker settings and market conditions.

Funded Titan does not guarantee profit and does not guarantee passing a prop firm challenge. Each user is responsible for choosing risk settings, account conditions and trading parameters.

Conclusion

The Funded Titan backtests for EURUSD H1 over the 2023–2026 period show two different risk models applied to the same strategy.

The 2% risk model may be more suitable for users who prefer a conservative start and want to study the EA with lower account pressure.

The 4% risk model shows a more aggressive version of the same logic, but it requires a more careful approach to risk and drawdown.

The main idea behind Funded Titan is not to promise a result, but to provide a disciplined automated trading system with fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit, controlled risk settings and the possibility of independent verification through the demo version.

Before purchasing the full version, I recommend downloading the demo, running your own Strategy Tester checks and evaluating how the EA behaves under your broker’s data and trading conditions.