🔴 FINAL HOURS | Nova Launch Pricing Ends Tonight

After today Nova DNA Trader goes to $199. Permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 Final Hours

The Campaign Is Almost Over. Here Is What Happens Next.

This campaign started 30 days ago with one promise: the lowest price Nova DNA Trader will ever be, for a limited window, before the price increases permanently.

That promise ends tonight.

Tomorrow Nova DNA Trader is $199. That is the real price. That is what the EA is worth based on what it does, what it has been tested against, and what is still being built for it. The $69 was always the launch window. Not the real price. Tonight the real price starts.

If you have been following this campaign and have not bought yet, I am not going to pressure you. Either you saw the value in what was built here or you did not. Either the demo convinced you or it did not. Either you want a slow, robust, set and forget forex portfolio system or you want something different.

But if you have been waiting for a reason to act, this is it. Not because of fear. Because the window is genuinely closing and it is genuinely not coming back.

Whatever you decide, thank you for being here. The campaign was real. The EA is real. Nova 002 is running live on a real account right now. And what is being built next is going to be even better.

Tonight. $69. Then it is gone.

Nova DNA Trader - Final Hours At $69

Nova PAX Trader - Final Hours At $49

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.