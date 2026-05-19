🔴 LAST DAY | Nova Launch Pricing Ends Today May 20, 2026

After today Nova DNA Trader goes to $199. Permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 TODAY ONLY

In Six Months You Will Either Be Glad You Acted Today Or Wish You Had.

There is a version of you six months from now who bought Nova DNA Trader today at $69. Who spent the first few weeks running the demo and getting familiar with it. Who set it up across a few major forex pairs and left it running. Who checked in occasionally, saw the slow steady progress building, and felt genuinely calm about their automated trading for the first time in a while.

That version of you paid $69 today and spent the next six months watching the system do what it was built to do.

There is another version. Who meant to buy today. Who got busy. Who told themselves tomorrow is fine. Who came back in June and paid $199 and felt that specific quiet frustration of knowing exactly what happened and why.

Both versions get the same EA. Both versions get the same result from running it. The only difference is $130 and a feeling.

Today is the last day to be the first version.

What You Are Getting

Seven major forex pairs. Built in. Tested over 16 years of data. A live trading signal, Nova 002, running the same EA on a real account right now. Four inputs. Set and forget. No martingale. No grid. No blowup risk hiding underneath.

EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY | USDCHF | USDCAD | NZDUSD | AUDUSD

And something else is coming. A new market being built right now that a lot of traders have been waiting for. Everyone who holds a license gets it when it ships.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 Today Only

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.