Multi Divergence Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5
Trading Systems

Multi Divergence Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

12 March 2026, 08:58
Biswarup Banerjee
Biswarup Banerjee
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MT4 Version: Multi Divergence MT4

MT5 Version: Multi Divergence MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Multi Divergence indicator identifies divergences between price movements and various momentum indicators like RSI, CCI, and MACD. This helps traders spot potential reversals or continuation patterns in the market. It addresses the common challenge of recognizing market momentum shifts, enhancing decision-making in trading.

Who Should Use It: This tool is ideal for technical traders who rely on momentum indicators for entry and exit signals.

Main Benefit: It provides clear visual signals of potential market reversals, allowing traders to make informed decisions quickly.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

General Display Settings

This section controls the visual aspects of the indicator, such as line styles and visibility settings.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example
Line style ENUM STYLE_SOLID Determines the style of the lines drawn by the indicator, allowing customization for better visibility. STYLE_DASHED - Use for a less intrusive visual on the chart.
Line width int 2 Adjusts the thickness of the lines, making them more or less prominent on the chart. 3 - A thicker line for better visibility in busy charts.
Background line bool false Enables or disables the drawing of background lines, which can help in visualizing levels. true - Useful for highlighting significant levels.
Highlight to move bool true Allows the lines to be selected and moved easily, enhancing user interaction. false - For a static display without adjustments.
Line's continuation to the right bool false Enables the extension of lines into future bars, helping to visualize potential support/resistance. true - Useful for forecasting future price action.
Hidden in the object list bool true Hides the indicator from the object list, reducing clutter in the chart. false - If you prefer to keep track of all objects.
Priority for mouse click long 0 Sets the priority for mouse interactions, affecting which objects can be clicked on first. 1 - Higher priority for this indicator over others.
Max bars back to draw lines int 500 Limits the number of historical bars the indicator will analyze and draw lines on. 1000 - For a broader historical analysis.

Zigzag Settings

This section configures the ZigZag component of the indicator, which helps identify significant price movements.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example
Support Resistance TF ENUM PERIOD_CURRENT See options explained below. PERIOD_H1 - Use for hourly analysis.
ZigZag Depth Lower int 5 Defines the minimum number of bars to consider for a ZigZag calculation, affecting sensitivity. 3 - For a more sensitive ZigZag that reacts quicker to price changes.
ZigZag Deviation Lower int 5 Sets the minimum price change required to confirm a ZigZag move, controlling false signals. 2 - For tighter price movements recognition.
ZigZag Backstep Lower int 3 Specifies how many bars must be retraced before a new ZigZag point is confirmed. 2 - For quicker identification of reversals.

Support Resistance TF — Options Explained

This setting allows the user to select the timeframe for the ZigZag indicator. Different timeframes can yield varying results based on market volatility.

PERIOD_CURRENT: This option uses the current chart's timeframe, providing immediate analysis. Other timeframes can be selected for broader or narrower perspectives on price movements.

Display Settings

This section allows customization of colors for different indicators, enhancing visual clarity on the chart.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example
RSI Color color clrBlue Sets the color for the RSI line, allowing for easy differentiation from other indicators. clrRed - To highlight the RSI against a busy background.
CCI Color color clrAqua Defines the color of the CCI line for better visibility and distinction. clrOrange - For a contrasting view against the chart.
MACD Color color clrOrchid Sets the color for the MACD line, improving visibility on the chart. clrYellow - For easy identification of the MACD line.
STOCHASTIC Color color clrBeige Customizes the color of the Stochastic line for better chart integration. clrGreen - To distinguish it from other indicators.
Awesome Oscilator Color color clrBisque Sets the color for the Awesome Oscillator line, enhancing its visibility. clrPurple - For a vibrant appearance on the chart.
MFI Color color clrBlueViolet Customizes the color of the MFI line for better visibility. clrPink - To highlight MFI against other indicators.
ACCELERATOR Color color clrBrown Sets the color for the Accelerator line, enhancing chart clarity. clrLightGray - For a subtle appearance.
OSMA Color color clrCadetBlue Customizes the color of the OSMA line for better visibility. clrDarkCyan - For a distinct look.
MOMENTUM Color color clrDarkGreen Sets the color for the Momentum line, improving visibility. clrOlive - For a unique appearance.
WPR Color color clrFireBrick Customizes the color of the WPR line for better visibility. clrCoral - For a vibrant look against the chart.
RVI Color color clrGold Sets the color for the RVI line, enhancing visibility. clrSilver - For a contrasting appearance.

Visibility Settings

This section controls the visibility of various indicators, allowing users to customize their chart view.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example
RSI Visibility bool true Controls whether the RSI line is displayed on the chart, allowing for a cleaner view if not needed. false - To declutter the chart.
CCI Visibility bool true Determines if the CCI line is visible on the chart, aiding in visual analysis. false - For a simplified chart view.
MACD Visibility bool true Controls the visibility of the MACD line, allowing for a more focused analysis. false - To reduce visual noise.
STOCHASTIC Visibility bool true Determines if the Stochastic line is displayed, enhancing clarity in analysis. false - For a cleaner chart layout.
Awesome Oscilator Visibility bool true Controls whether the Awesome Oscillator is visible, allowing for focused trading strategies. false - To simplify the chart view.
MFI Visibility bool true Sets the visibility of the MFI line, aiding in analysis if included. false - For a less cluttered chart.
ACCELERATOR Visibility bool true Controls the visibility of the Accelerator line, enhancing visual clarity. false - To streamline the chart.
OSMA Visibility bool true Sets the visibility of the OSMA line, allowing for cleaner analysis. false - For a more focused view.
MOMENTUM Visibility bool true Controls whether the Momentum line is visible, aiding in visual clarity. false - To reduce visual clutter.
WPR Visibility bool true Sets the visibility of the WPR line for better analysis. false - For a simplified chart layout.
RVI Visibility bool true Controls the visibility of the RVI line, enhancing clarity in analysis. false - To declutter the chart.

Cci Settings

This section configures the CCI settings, allowing for tailored analysis based on user preferences.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example
CCI 1 timeframe ENUM PERIOD_CURRENT See options explained below. PERIOD_H1 - For hourly analysis.
CCI 1 Period int 20 3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

This indicator calculates divergences between price action and various momentum indicators like RSI, CCI, and MACD. It identifies potential reversals or continuations in market trends based on these divergences.

The technical basis relies on the principle that when price makes a new high or low, but the indicator fails to do so, it signals a potential change in market direction, helping traders make informed decisions.

How Signals Are Generated

A BUY signal is generated when the price forms a higher low while the indicator forms a lower low, indicating bullish divergence. This suggests a potential upward reversal.

A SELL signal occurs when the price makes a lower high while the indicator forms a higher high, indicating bearish divergence. This suggests a potential downward reversal.

The indicator can show signals based on any or all of the selected indicators, allowing for flexible trading strategies based on confluence.

The dashboard displays rows for symbols and columns for timeframes, with arrow colors indicating signal direction and age, helping traders quickly assess market conditions.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Select Indicators Choose which divergence indicators you want to monitor, such as RSI or CCI, to tailor the analysis to your trading strategy.

Step 2: Set Timeframes Adjust the timeframes for analysis based on your trading style, whether you are a day trader or a swing trader.

Step 3: Monitor Signals Keep an eye on the dashboard for signals generated by the indicator, focusing on confluences for stronger trading opportunities.

Step 4: Execute Trades Use the signals provided to make informed trading decisions, entering positions based on confirmed divergences.

Step 5: Manage Risk Implement proper risk management techniques, such as setting stop-loss orders, to protect your capital while trading.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing this indicator effectively requires understanding its settings and how they impact your trading decisions.

Feature Description
Line Style Adjust the line style for better visibility on the chart, helping to distinguish between different signals.
Line Width Modify the width of the lines to enhance clarity, especially on crowded charts.
Max Draw Bars Set the maximum number of bars to draw lines, optimizing performance on lower timeframe charts.
Indicator Visibility Toggle visibility for each indicator to declutter your chart and focus on relevant signals.
ZigZag Settings Adjust ZigZag parameters to refine support and resistance levels, improving trade entry points.

5. IMPORTANT NOTES & WARNINGS

Known Limitations

Issue Explanation
False Signals Divergence signals can sometimes lead to false positives, especially in volatile markets.
Lagging Indicator As a lagging indicator, it may not predict future price movements accurately in real-time.
Market Conditions Performance may vary significantly in trending vs. ranging markets, affecting reliability.

Settings Beginners Should NOT Change

Setting Why to Leave Default
Line Style Changing this may affect how clearly signals are displayed on your chart.
Max Draw Bars Default settings are optimized for performance and clarity on most charts.
ZigZag Depth Altering this may lead to inaccurate support and resistance levels.

Dashboard Usage Tips

  1. Prioritize Signals: Focus on the most relevant signals based on your trading strategy.
  2. Use Multiple Timeframes: Analyze signals across different timeframes for better context.
  3. Combine Indicators: Use multiple indicators for confirmation to reduce false signals.
  4. Regularly Update Settings: Adjust settings as market conditions change to maintain effectiveness.
  5. Stay Informed: Keep abreast of market news that may impact the reliability of divergence signals.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

  1. Install the Indicator: Download and install the Multi Divergence indicator on your trading platform.
  2. Open a Chart: Select the currency pair or asset you wish to analyze.
  3. Configure Settings: Adjust the indicator settings to match your trading style and preferences.
  4. Enable Indicators: Choose the divergence indicators you want to monitor for signals.
  5. Observe the Dashboard: Monitor the dashboard for signals and evaluate potential trades.
  6. Execute Trades: Enter trades based on confirmed divergence signals.
  7. Review Performance: Regularly assess the effectiveness of the signals and adjust settings as necessary.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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