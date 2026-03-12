Multi Divergence Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

MT4 Version: Multi Divergence MT4
MT5 Version: Multi Divergence MT5
Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5
1. OVERVIEW
The Multi Divergence indicator identifies divergences between price movements and various momentum indicators like RSI, CCI, and MACD. This helps traders spot potential reversals or continuation patterns in the market. It addresses the common challenge of recognizing market momentum shifts, enhancing decision-making in trading.
Who Should Use It: This tool is ideal for technical traders who rely on momentum indicators for entry and exit signals.
Main Benefit: It provides clear visual signals of potential market reversals, allowing traders to make informed decisions quickly.
2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS
This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.
General Display Settings
This section controls the visual aspects of the indicator, such as line styles and visibility settings.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|Line style
|ENUM
|STYLE_SOLID
|Determines the style of the lines drawn by the indicator, allowing customization for better visibility.
|STYLE_DASHED - Use for a less intrusive visual on the chart.
|Line width
|int
|2
|Adjusts the thickness of the lines, making them more or less prominent on the chart.
|3 - A thicker line for better visibility in busy charts.
|Background line
|bool
|false
|Enables or disables the drawing of background lines, which can help in visualizing levels.
|true - Useful for highlighting significant levels.
|Highlight to move
|bool
|true
|Allows the lines to be selected and moved easily, enhancing user interaction.
|false - For a static display without adjustments.
|Line's continuation to the right
|bool
|false
|Enables the extension of lines into future bars, helping to visualize potential support/resistance.
|true - Useful for forecasting future price action.
|Hidden in the object list
|bool
|true
|Hides the indicator from the object list, reducing clutter in the chart.
|false - If you prefer to keep track of all objects.
|Priority for mouse click
|long
|0
|Sets the priority for mouse interactions, affecting which objects can be clicked on first.
|1 - Higher priority for this indicator over others.
|Max bars back to draw lines
|int
|500
|Limits the number of historical bars the indicator will analyze and draw lines on.
|1000 - For a broader historical analysis.
Zigzag Settings
This section configures the ZigZag component of the indicator, which helps identify significant price movements.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|Support Resistance TF
|ENUM
|PERIOD_CURRENT
|See options explained below.
|PERIOD_H1 - Use for hourly analysis.
|ZigZag Depth Lower
|int
|5
|Defines the minimum number of bars to consider for a ZigZag calculation, affecting sensitivity.
|3 - For a more sensitive ZigZag that reacts quicker to price changes.
|ZigZag Deviation Lower
|int
|5
|Sets the minimum price change required to confirm a ZigZag move, controlling false signals.
|2 - For tighter price movements recognition.
|ZigZag Backstep Lower
|int
|3
|Specifies how many bars must be retraced before a new ZigZag point is confirmed.
|2 - For quicker identification of reversals.
Support Resistance TF — Options Explained
This setting allows the user to select the timeframe for the ZigZag indicator. Different timeframes can yield varying results based on market volatility.
PERIOD_CURRENT: This option uses the current chart's timeframe, providing immediate analysis. Other timeframes can be selected for broader or narrower perspectives on price movements.
Display Settings
This section allows customization of colors for different indicators, enhancing visual clarity on the chart.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|RSI Color
|color
|clrBlue
|Sets the color for the RSI line, allowing for easy differentiation from other indicators.
|clrRed - To highlight the RSI against a busy background.
|CCI Color
|color
|clrAqua
|Defines the color of the CCI line for better visibility and distinction.
|clrOrange - For a contrasting view against the chart.
|MACD Color
|color
|clrOrchid
|Sets the color for the MACD line, improving visibility on the chart.
|clrYellow - For easy identification of the MACD line.
|STOCHASTIC Color
|color
|clrBeige
|Customizes the color of the Stochastic line for better chart integration.
|clrGreen - To distinguish it from other indicators.
|Awesome Oscilator Color
|color
|clrBisque
|Sets the color for the Awesome Oscillator line, enhancing its visibility.
|clrPurple - For a vibrant appearance on the chart.
|MFI Color
|color
|clrBlueViolet
|Customizes the color of the MFI line for better visibility.
|clrPink - To highlight MFI against other indicators.
|ACCELERATOR Color
|color
|clrBrown
|Sets the color for the Accelerator line, enhancing chart clarity.
|clrLightGray - For a subtle appearance.
|OSMA Color
|color
|clrCadetBlue
|Customizes the color of the OSMA line for better visibility.
|clrDarkCyan - For a distinct look.
|MOMENTUM Color
|color
|clrDarkGreen
|Sets the color for the Momentum line, improving visibility.
|clrOlive - For a unique appearance.
|WPR Color
|color
|clrFireBrick
|Customizes the color of the WPR line for better visibility.
|clrCoral - For a vibrant look against the chart.
|RVI Color
|color
|clrGold
|Sets the color for the RVI line, enhancing visibility.
|clrSilver - For a contrasting appearance.
Visibility Settings
This section controls the visibility of various indicators, allowing users to customize their chart view.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|RSI Visibility
|bool
|true
|Controls whether the RSI line is displayed on the chart, allowing for a cleaner view if not needed.
|false - To declutter the chart.
|CCI Visibility
|bool
|true
|Determines if the CCI line is visible on the chart, aiding in visual analysis.
|false - For a simplified chart view.
|MACD Visibility
|bool
|true
|Controls the visibility of the MACD line, allowing for a more focused analysis.
|false - To reduce visual noise.
|STOCHASTIC Visibility
|bool
|true
|Determines if the Stochastic line is displayed, enhancing clarity in analysis.
|false - For a cleaner chart layout.
|Awesome Oscilator Visibility
|bool
|true
|Controls whether the Awesome Oscillator is visible, allowing for focused trading strategies.
|false - To simplify the chart view.
|MFI Visibility
|bool
|true
|Sets the visibility of the MFI line, aiding in analysis if included.
|false - For a less cluttered chart.
|ACCELERATOR Visibility
|bool
|true
|Controls the visibility of the Accelerator line, enhancing visual clarity.
|false - To streamline the chart.
|OSMA Visibility
|bool
|true
|Sets the visibility of the OSMA line, allowing for cleaner analysis.
|false - For a more focused view.
|MOMENTUM Visibility
|bool
|true
|Controls whether the Momentum line is visible, aiding in visual clarity.
|false - To reduce visual clutter.
|WPR Visibility
|bool
|true
|Sets the visibility of the WPR line for better analysis.
|false - For a simplified chart layout.
|RVI Visibility
|bool
|true
|Controls the visibility of the RVI line, enhancing clarity in analysis.
|false - To declutter the chart.
Cci Settings
This section configures the CCI settings, allowing for tailored analysis based on user preferences.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|CCI 1 timeframe
|ENUM
|PERIOD_CURRENT
|See options explained below.
|PERIOD_H1 - For hourly analysis.
|CCI 1 Period
|int
|20
|3. HOW IT WORKS
Core Calculation & Logic
This indicator calculates divergences between price action and various momentum indicators like RSI, CCI, and MACD. It identifies potential reversals or continuations in market trends based on these divergences.
The technical basis relies on the principle that when price makes a new high or low, but the indicator fails to do so, it signals a potential change in market direction, helping traders make informed decisions.
How Signals Are Generated
A BUY signal is generated when the price forms a higher low while the indicator forms a lower low, indicating bullish divergence. This suggests a potential upward reversal.
A SELL signal occurs when the price makes a lower high while the indicator forms a higher high, indicating bearish divergence. This suggests a potential downward reversal.
The indicator can show signals based on any or all of the selected indicators, allowing for flexible trading strategies based on confluence.
The dashboard displays rows for symbols and columns for timeframes, with arrow colors indicating signal direction and age, helping traders quickly assess market conditions.
Step-by-Step Workflow
Step 1: Select Indicators Choose which divergence indicators you want to monitor, such as RSI or CCI, to tailor the analysis to your trading strategy.
Step 2: Set Timeframes Adjust the timeframes for analysis based on your trading style, whether you are a day trader or a swing trader.
Step 3: Monitor Signals Keep an eye on the dashboard for signals generated by the indicator, focusing on confluences for stronger trading opportunities.
Step 4: Execute Trades Use the signals provided to make informed trading decisions, entering positions based on confirmed divergences.
Step 5: Manage Risk Implement proper risk management techniques, such as setting stop-loss orders, to protect your capital while trading.
4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES
Utilizing this indicator effectively requires understanding its settings and how they impact your trading decisions.
5. IMPORTANT NOTES & WARNINGS
Known Limitations
Settings Beginners Should NOT Change
Dashboard Usage Tips
Quick Start Guide
Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:
You may also be interested in these related products:
Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide
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