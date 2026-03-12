Super Woodies Cci Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Super Woodies CCI indicator utilizes the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) following Woodies rules to identify potential trading opportunities. It provides alerts for classic breakouts, zero-line crosses, and trend shifts, enhancing traders' decision-making. This indicator is designed to assist traders in capturing market trends effectively.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders looking for a reliable tool to identify market trends and entry/exit points.

Main Benefit: Gain actionable insights into market movements with timely alerts to optimize trading strategies.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

General Settings

This section controls the display of copyright information within the indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Show Copyright Info bool true Controls the visibility of copyright information. Traders may want to hide it for a cleaner chart. false - Use this to remove copyright info for a less cluttered display.

Settings

This section includes parameters that define the behavior of the CCI calculations.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example CCI period int 100 Defines the number of periods used in CCI calculations. Adjusting this can help traders focus on longer or shorter trends. 50 - Use this for a more responsive CCI that reacts quicker to price changes. TCCI period int 0 Sets the period for the secondary CCI calculation. This can help identify additional trends or confirmations. 20 - Use this to add a secondary CCI for more nuanced trend analysis. CCI price type ENUM PRICE_TYPICAL See options explained below. PRICE_CLOSE - Use this if you prefer to base CCI calculations on closing prices.

CCI price type — Options Explained

This setting allows traders to select the price type used in CCI calculations, affecting how the indicator interprets market data.

PRICE_TYPICAL: This option uses the average of the high, low, and close prices, providing a balanced view of price action. It is commonly used for a more comprehensive analysis.

PRICE_CLOSE: This option focuses solely on the closing prices, which can be beneficial for traders who want to react quickly to market movements at the end of each period.

Alert Settings

This section manages the alert functionalities of the indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Allow Exit signals bool true Enables or disables exit signals for trades. Traders may want to turn this off to avoid premature exits. false - Disable this if you prefer to manage exits manually.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Super Woodies CCI Indicator calculates the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and its variations based on Woodies' rules. It identifies market trends and potential reversals by analyzing price movements relative to historical averages.

This indicator uses the CCI's mathematical formula, which assesses the deviation of the price from its average, allowing traders to detect overbought or oversold conditions and make informed trading decisions.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A BUY signal occurs when the CCI crosses above a specified threshold, indicating a potential upward trend.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A SELL signal is generated when the CCI crosses below a defined threshold, suggesting a potential downward trend.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see a color change in the indicator lines and receive alerts when signals are triggered, providing clear visual cues for action.

Recommended Action: It is advisable to confirm signals with higher time frame analysis and set stop-loss orders to manage risk effectively.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Configure the Indicator Adjust the CCI and TCCI periods according to your trading strategy.

Step 2: Analyze Signals Monitor the indicator for BUY and SELL signals based on the CCI thresholds.

Step 3: Confirm with Price Action Validate signals with price action on higher time frames before entering trades.

Step 4: Manage Risk Set appropriate stop-loss levels to protect your capital.

Step 5: Monitor Alerts Utilize alerts to stay informed about potential trading opportunities.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Super Woodies CCI effectively can enhance your trading decisions.

Feature Description CCI Period Defines the number of periods used to calculate the CCI, affecting sensitivity to price changes. A shorter period may generate more signals. TCCI Period Sets the period for the secondary CCI, allowing traders to compare trends and identify divergences for better decision-making. Price Type Selects the price type for CCI calculation, such as typical price, which can influence the indicator's responsiveness to market conditions. Alerts Enables notifications for signal events, helping traders react promptly to market changes without constant monitoring. Exit Signals Allows for alerts on exit signals, providing guidance on when to close trades based on market conditions.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Install the Indicator: Download and install the Super Woodies CCI from the MQL5 Marketplace. Add to Chart: Attach the indicator to your preferred trading chart in MT4 or MT5. Configure Settings: Set the CCI and TCCI periods according to your trading strategy. Enable Alerts: Turn on alerts for signals to stay informed of trading opportunities. Monitor Signals: Watch for BUY and SELL signals based on the CCI thresholds. Validate with Price Action: Confirm signals with higher time frame analysis before entering trades. Manage Risk: Set stop-loss orders to protect your capital effectively. Stay Informed: Use alerts to keep track of market movements and potential trade setups.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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