METEORA - Day 2

I continue manual trading using my new trading system (an indicator created using the "ALL INCLUSIVE" principle + a utility that manages each trading operation).

The second day of trading brought me another profit and confidence in the system's great potential. The vast number of assets provides good diversification. And while trades on some assets are stuck in horizontal price ranges, others are profitable. I like how it works, so I continue trading with the METEORA strategy with pleasure and make videos about how professional trading works.

Check out the new video to see how it works:









