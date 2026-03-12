Simple Decycler Oscillator Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

MT4 Version: Simple Decycler Oscillator MT4 MT5 Version:

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Simple Decycler Oscillator is a technical indicator designed to filter out market cycles, providing clearer entry and exit signals by highlighting underlying trends and momentum shifts. It employs high-pass filtering techniques to isolate price movements, making it easier for traders to identify potential trading opportunities.

Who Should Use It: This indicator is ideal for retail forex traders seeking to enhance their trend-following strategies and improve decision-making.

Main Benefit: Gain a clearer perspective on market trends and momentum shifts, leading to more informed trading decisions.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

General Settings

This section controls the display of copyright information associated with the indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Show Copyright Info bool true Enables the display of copyright information for the indicator, ensuring proper attribution and awareness of the developer's rights. true - Use this setting to acknowledge the developer's rights.

Settings

This section contains parameters that define the behavior and calculations of the Simple Decycler Oscillator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Slow high pass period double 125 Defines the length of the slow high-pass filter, affecting how much market noise is filtered out. Adjusting this can help traders focus on longer-term trends. 125 - Suitable for traders looking to identify long-term trends. Slow high pass multiplier double 1.0 This multiplier adjusts the sensitivity of the slow high-pass filter. A higher value increases the impact of the filter on price movements. 1.0 - Use this default value for balanced sensitivity. Fast high pass period double 100 Sets the length of the fast high-pass filter, allowing for quicker responses to market changes. Ideal for traders looking for short-term signals. 100 - Best for traders focusing on short-term trades. Fast high pass multiplier double 1.2 This multiplier adjusts the sensitivity of the fast high-pass filter. Increasing it can enhance responsiveness to rapid price movements. 1.2 - Use this value for a more aggressive approach to trend detection. Price ENUM PRICE_CLOSE See options explained below. PRICE_CLOSE - Commonly used for most trading strategies.

Price — Options Explained

This setting determines which price type the indicator will use for its calculations. Selecting the appropriate price can significantly influence the indicator's performance.

PRICE_CLOSE: This option uses the closing price of each bar, which is a standard choice for most indicators. It provides a reliable basis for trend analysis and decision-making.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Simple Decycler Oscillator calculates momentum shifts by filtering out market cycles, allowing traders to identify underlying trends. Its mathematical basis involves high-pass filtering to isolate price movements from noise.

This indicator helps traders recognize potential entry and exit points by signaling changes in market momentum, making it easier to navigate volatile conditions.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A BUY signal occurs when the fast high pass oscillator (deo2) crosses above the slow high pass oscillator (deo).

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A SELL signal occurs when the fast high pass oscillator (deo2) crosses below the slow high pass oscillator (deo).

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see a color change in the indicator lines, accompanied by an alert if enabled, indicating potential trade opportunities.

Recommended Action: For confirmation, traders should look for higher time frame alignment and consider placing stop-loss orders below recent swing lows.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Set Up the Indicator Add the Simple Decycler Oscillator to your chart and adjust the parameters as needed.

Step 2: Monitor Signals Watch for crossovers between the fast and slow oscillators to identify potential trade signals.

Step 3: Confirm with Price Action Look for supporting price action or trend confirmation on higher time frames before entering trades.

Step 4: Manage Risk Set appropriate stop-loss levels based on recent price action to mitigate risk.

Step 5: Adjust Settings as Needed Fine-tune the oscillator settings based on your trading style and market conditions.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Simple Decycler Oscillator effectively can enhance trading decisions.

Feature Description High Pass Period Adjusts the sensitivity of the oscillator to market cycles. A longer period filters out more noise. Multiplier K Sets the strength of the oscillator's response. Higher values increase sensitivity to price changes. Allow Alerts Enables notifications for signal changes, helping traders stay informed about potential trades. Price Type Selects the price data used for calculations. Closing prices are commonly used for trend analysis.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the Indicator: Obtain the Simple Decycler Oscillator from the MQL5 marketplace. Install the Indicator: Add the indicator to your MetaTrader platform. Open a Chart: Select the currency pair or asset you wish to analyze. Add the Indicator: Drag the Simple Decycler Oscillator onto the chart. Adjust Settings: Customize the high pass periods and multipliers to suit your trading style. Enable Alerts: Turn on alerts to receive notifications for potential signals. Start Trading: Monitor the oscillator for buy and sell signals based on crossovers.

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