Squeeze Momentum Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Squeeze Momentum Indicator identifies periods of low volatility, known as squeezes, and alerts traders to potential breakout opportunities. It utilizes Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels to determine these conditions, enabling traders to make informed decisions on market entries and exits.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders looking to capitalize on volatility shifts and breakout patterns.

Main Benefit: This indicator provides real-time alerts for potential trend changes, helping traders to seize profitable opportunities as they arise.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

General Settings

This section controls the display of copyright information within the indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Show Copyright Info bool true Enables the display of copyright information for the indicator, ensuring proper attribution to the developer. true - Use this to acknowledge the developer's rights.

Settings

This section defines the parameters for the Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels used in the indicator's calculations.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Bollinger Band Length int 20 Sets the period for the Bollinger Bands calculation, influencing how sensitive the indicator is to price movements. 20 - Commonly used to capture standard market volatility. Bollinger Band MultFactor double 2.0 Determines the width of the Bollinger Bands by multiplying the standard deviation, affecting breakout signals. 2.0 - Standard setting for most trading strategies. Keltner Channel Length int 20 Defines the period for the Keltner Channel, which helps in assessing the volatility and trend direction. 20 - A typical choice for trend-following strategies. Keltner Channel MultFactor double 1.5 Adjusts the width of the Keltner Channel, impacting how breakout signals are interpreted. 1.5 - Often used to balance sensitivity and reliability. Use TrueRange (Keltner Channel) bool true Enables the use of True Range for Keltner Channel calculations, providing a more accurate measure of volatility. true - Recommended for a more precise volatility assessment. Lookback upto N candle int 1000 Sets the maximum number of candles to look back for calculations, affecting the indicator's responsiveness. 1000 - Suitable for analyzing longer-term trends.

Alert Settings

This section manages the alert functionalities of the indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Allow Exit signals bool true Enables alerts for exit signals, allowing traders to react promptly to market changes and manage positions effectively. true - Important for active traders to manage risk.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Squeeze Momentum Indicator calculates the relationship between Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels to identify periods of low volatility, known as "squeezes." When the price moves outside these bands, it signals potential breakouts or trend changes.

This indicator uses a combination of moving averages and volatility measures to determine momentum shifts. By monitoring these parameters, traders can anticipate significant price movements and adjust their strategies accordingly.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A BUY signal occurs when the price breaks above the upper Bollinger Band after a squeeze, indicating a potential upward momentum shift.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A SELL signal is generated when the price breaks below the lower Bollinger Band after a squeeze, suggesting a downward momentum shift.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see a color change in the histogram, an arrow indicating the direction, and receive alerts based on their settings.

Recommended Action: It is advisable to look for confirmation on higher time frames before entering trades and to place stop-loss orders just outside the squeeze area.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Set Up the Indicator Add the Squeeze Momentum Indicator to your chart and configure the settings based on your trading strategy.

Step 2: Monitor for Squeezes Watch for periods where the Bollinger Bands are within the Keltner Channels, indicating a potential squeeze.

Step 3: Wait for Breakouts Look for price movements that break the bands, signaling a potential trade opportunity.

Step 4: Confirm Signals Use additional indicators or higher time frame analysis to confirm the direction of the breakout.

Step 5: Execute Trades Enter trades based on confirmed signals, ensuring to set appropriate stop-loss levels.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Squeeze Momentum Indicator effectively can enhance trading strategies.

Feature Description Bollinger Band Length This setting determines the number of periods used to calculate the Bollinger Bands, affecting sensitivity to price changes. Keltner Channel Length Defines the length of the Keltner Channel, which can be adjusted to increase or decrease the frequency of signals. Use TrueRange Enables the use of True Range for calculating the Keltner Channel, providing a more accurate measure of volatility. Allow Alerts When enabled, the indicator will send alerts for potential trade signals, helping traders to act promptly. Lookback Candle Sets the number of candles to look back for signals, allowing traders to customize the analysis period.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Install the Indicator: Download and add the Squeeze Momentum Indicator to your trading platform. Open a Chart: Select the currency pair or asset you wish to trade. Apply the Indicator: Drag the Squeeze Momentum Indicator onto your chart. Configure Settings: Adjust the settings to fit your trading style and preferences. Identify Squeezes: Look for periods where the bands are tightly squeezed. Watch for Breakouts: Monitor price movements that break above or below the bands. Enter Trades: Execute trades based on confirmed signals from the indicator. Manage Risk: Set stop-loss orders to protect your capital.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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