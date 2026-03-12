Ultimate Confluence Signal Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Ultimate Confluence Signal Indicator combines multiple technical indicators to provide traders with clear visual signals for trend, reversal, and breakout conditions. This indicator helps reduce false signals and enhances confidence in trading decisions.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders seeking to improve their trading accuracy and decision-making.

Main Benefit: Gain high-probability setups through a comprehensive analysis of market conditions with minimal false signals.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

General Settings

This section covers the settings that control the thresholds for signal strength and the enabling of various indicators used in the confluence analysis.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example User Thresholds string USER THRESHOLDS Customize the thresholds for signal strength to tailor the indicator to your trading style and risk tolerance. USER THRESHOLDS" - Use this to set your preferred signal strength levels. weak signal threshold (in percent) double 55.0 Sets the percentage for weak signals, helping to filter out low-confidence trades. 55.0% - Use this threshold to identify low-confidence setups. mild signal threshold (in percent) double 70.0 Defines the threshold for mild signals, allowing for more flexibility in trade entries. 70.0% - Adjust this for moderate confidence trades. strong signal threshold (in percent) double 80.0 Sets the threshold for strong signals, ensuring high-confidence trade opportunities. 80.0% - Use this for high-confidence trading setups. enable CCI bool true Activates the Commodity Channel Index for additional trend confirmation. true - Keep this enabled for trend confirmation. enable MACD bool true Enables the MACD indicator for momentum analysis and trend direction. true - Use this for momentum insights. enable Stochastic bool true Activates the Stochastic Oscillator for identifying overbought or oversold conditions. true - Essential for spotting potential reversals. enable Awesome Oscillator bool true Turns on the Awesome Oscillator to gauge market momentum. true - Useful for momentum trading. enable MFI bool true Enables the Money Flow Index to assess buying and selling pressure. true - Important for understanding market dynamics. enable Accelerator Oscillator bool true Activates the Accelerator Oscillator for detecting trend changes. true - Useful for confirming trend shifts. enable RSI bool true Enables the Relative Strength Index for momentum analysis. true - Essential for momentum insights. enable OSMA bool true Activates the Oscillator of Moving Average for trend strength analysis. true - Important for trend validation. enable Momentum bool true Enables the Momentum indicator to gauge the strength of price movements. true - Useful for identifying strong price movements. enable WPR bool true Activates the Williams Percent Range for identifying overbought and oversold conditions. true - Important for spotting potential reversals. enable RVI bool true Enables the Relative Vigor Index for assessing trend strength. true - Useful for confirming trend direction. enable ADX bool true Activates the Average Directional Index for measuring trend strength. true - Essential for trend strength validation. enable ATR bool true Enables the Average True Range for assessing market volatility. true - Important for volatility analysis. enable Bollinger Bands bool true Activates Bollinger Bands for identifying price volatility and potential reversals. true - Useful for spotting breakout opportunities. enable Parabolic SAR bool true Enables the Parabolic SAR for identifying potential reversal points in price trends. true - Important for trend reversal detection. enable Envelopes bool true Activates Envelopes for identifying price levels relative to moving averages. true - Useful for trend confirmation.

Cci Settings

This section contains the settings for the Commodity Channel Index, which helps identify cyclical trends in the market.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example CCI period int 20 Sets the period for the Commodity Channel Index calculation, influencing its sensitivity to price changes. 20 - Commonly used for medium-term analysis. CCI upper level int 100 Defines the upper threshold for the CCI, indicating overbought conditions when exceeded. 100 - Use this level to identify potential reversal points. CCI lower level int -100 Defines the lower threshold for the CCI, indicating oversold conditions when breached. -100 - Use this level to spot potential buying opportunities.

Macd Settings

This section includes settings for the Moving Average Convergence Divergence, a popular momentum indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example MACD short period int 12 Sets the short period for the MACD calculation, influencing its responsiveness to price changes. 12 - Commonly used for short-term trading strategies. MACD long period int 26 Defines the long period for the MACD, providing a broader view of price trends. 26 - Suitable for medium to long-term analysis. MACD signal period int 9 Sets the signal period for the MACD, determining the sensitivity of buy/sell signals. 9 - Use this for timely entry and exit signals.

Stochastic Settings

This section details the settings for the Stochastic Oscillator, which helps identify overbought and oversold conditions.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Stochastic K period int 14 Sets the K period for the Stochastic calculation, influencing its sensitivity to price movements. 14 - Commonly used for standard analysis. Stochastic D period int 3 Defines the D period for the Stochastic, smoothing out the K line for clearer signals. 3 - Useful for reducing noise in signals. Stochastic slowing period int 3 Sets the slowing period for the Stochastic, enhancing signal reliability. 3 - Use this for smoother signal transitions. Stochastic upper level int 80 Defines the upper threshold for the Stochastic, indicating overbought conditions. 80 - Use this level to identify potential selling opportunities. Stochastic lower level int 20 Defines the lower threshold for the Stochastic, indicating oversold conditions. 20 - Use this level to spot potential buying opportunities.

Mfi Settings

This section describes the settings for the Money Flow Index, which helps assess buying and selling pressure in the market.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example MFI period int 14 Sets the period for the Money Flow Index calculation, affecting its sensitivity to price changes. 14 - Commonly used for standard analysis.

Rsi Settings

This section includes settings for the Relative Strength Index, a widely used momentum oscillator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example RSI period int 14 Sets the period for the RSI calculation, influencing its sensitivity to price movements. 14 - Commonly used for standard analysis. RSI upper level double 80 Defines the upper threshold for the RSI, indicating overbought conditions when exceeded. 80 - Use this level to identify potential selling opportunities. RSI lower level double 20 Defines the lower threshold for the RSI, indicating oversold conditions when breached. 20 - Use this level to spot potential buying opportunities.

Osma Settings

This section describes the settings for the Oscillator of Moving Average, which helps in trend analysis.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example OSMA fast MA period

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Ultimate Confluence Signal Indicator aggregates signals from various technical indicators, analyzing price movements to identify trends, reversals, and breakout conditions. It utilizes mathematical algorithms to calculate strength and direction of market momentum.

This indicator provides a visual representation through color-coded histograms, allowing traders to quickly assess market conditions and make informed decisions based on high-probability setups.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A BUY signal occurs when the combined strength of bullish indicators exceeds the strong signal threshold of 80%. This indicates a strong upward momentum.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A SELL signal appears when bearish indicators surpass the strong signal threshold of 80%, indicating a strong downward momentum.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see a color change in the histogram, along with potential arrows indicating the direction of the signal, and alerts for immediate attention.

Recommended Action: It is advisable to look for confirmation on higher time frames and place stop-loss orders just beyond recent highs or lows to manage risk effectively.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Set User Thresholds Adjust the weak, mild, and strong signal thresholds according to your trading strategy to filter signals effectively.

Step 2: Enable Desired Indicators Activate the technical indicators you wish to include in the confluence analysis to tailor the indicator to your trading style.

Step 3: Monitor Histogram Colors Observe the histogram colors to identify potential buy or sell signals based on the strength of the signals.

Step 4: Confirm with Higher Time Frames Ensure that the signals align with trends on higher time frames for increased reliability.

Step 5: Execute Trades Enter trades based on confirmed signals while managing risk with appropriate stop-loss levels.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Ultimate Confluence Signal Indicator effectively requires understanding its features and settings.

Feature Description Weak Signal Threshold Sets the minimum strength for a weak signal at 55%. Adjusting this can filter out noise in the market. Mild Signal Threshold Defines the threshold for a mild signal at 70%. Useful for identifying potential entry points. Strong Signal Threshold Establishes the strong signal threshold at 80%. This helps traders focus on high-probability setups. Indicator Activation Allows users to enable or disable specific indicators like CCI, MACD, and RSI to customize analysis. Alerts Configuration Set alerts for significant signal changes, ensuring timely responses to market movements.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Install the Indicator: Download and install the Ultimate Confluence Signal Indicator from the MQL5 marketplace. Attach to Chart: Open your trading platform and attach the indicator to your desired chart. Configure Settings: Adjust the user thresholds and enable the indicators you plan to use. Monitor Signals: Observe the histogram for color changes indicating potential buy or sell signals. Confirm Trends: Check higher time frames for confirmation of the signals before trading. Set Alerts: Enable alerts to notify you of significant signal changes. Execute Trades: Enter trades based on confirmed signals and manage your risk.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50