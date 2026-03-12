Gold Glider Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

MT4 Version: Gold Glider MT4 MT5 Version:

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

Gold Glider is a scalping indicator designed to optimize trading on gold pairs. Utilizing a grid feature, it dynamically adjusts positions based on market movements, helping traders capitalize on short-term fluctuations. This tool is ideal for traders seeking to enhance their profitability in volatile markets.

Who Should Use It: This product is perfect for active traders, especially scalpers, who prefer quick trades and want to leverage market volatility for profit.

Main Benefit: Experience a powerful scalping tool that maximizes your trading opportunities on gold, allowing you to capture profits in fast-moving markets.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

General Settings

This section controls the fundamental trading parameters for the Gold Glider indicator, allowing traders to define their risk and profit management strategies.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Profit Amount[0:to disable] double 0 Sets a specific profit target in monetary terms, helping to automate exit strategies. Traders adjust this to lock in profits at desired levels. 100 - Use this when you want to secure a profit of $100 on each trade. Loss Amount [0:to disable] double 0 Defines a maximum loss threshold in monetary terms, allowing traders to control risk. Adjusting this helps in managing overall account exposure. 50 - Set this to limit losses to $50 per trade. Profit Percent[0:disable] double 0 Sets a target profit as a percentage of the account balance, allowing for dynamic profit-taking. Traders may use this for scaling profits based on account growth. 10 - Use this to aim for a 10% profit on your account balance. Loss Percent[0:disable] double 0 Defines a maximum loss as a percentage of the account balance, helping traders manage risk effectively. Adjust this to maintain risk at acceptable levels. 5 - Set this to limit losses to 5% of your account balance.

Trade Time Settings

This setting determines whether the trading operations occur continuously or within specified time frames, allowing for strategic trading hours.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Use Trading Times? (24/7 if false) bool false Enables or disables trading during specific times, allowing traders to avoid low volatility periods. Adjusting this helps focus on optimal trading hours. true - Activate this to restrict trading to specific hours, enhancing performance.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Gold Glider indicator employs a scalping strategy that utilizes grid trading principles. It monitors price movements and identifies entry points based on predefined conditions, allowing traders to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations.

This indicator calculates potential trade opportunities by analyzing market trends and price action through moving averages. It is designed to adapt to various market conditions, ensuring optimal performance during both trending and ranging markets.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A buy signal is generated when the price crosses above a specific moving average, indicating upward momentum.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A sell signal occurs when the price crosses below a designated moving average, suggesting downward pressure.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see a color change on the indicator line, accompanied by an arrow pointing in the direction of the trade, along with alerts for immediate action.

Recommended Action: After receiving a signal, it is advisable to confirm with higher time frame analysis and set stop-loss orders to manage risk effectively.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Configure Settings Adjust the input parameters such as lot size, stop loss, and take profit according to your trading strategy.

Step 2: Enable the Indicator Attach the Gold Glider indicator to your trading chart in either MT4 or MT5.

Step 3: Monitor Signals Observe the indicator for buy and sell signals based on moving average crossovers.

Step 4: Execute Trades Enter trades manually or allow the indicator to execute them based on your settings.

Step 5: Manage Positions Use the provided stop loss and take profit settings to manage your trades effectively.

Step 6: Review Performance Regularly analyze your trading results and adjust settings as necessary for optimal performance.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Gold Glider indicator effectively can enhance your trading strategy.

Feature Description Lot Size Defines the volume of each trade. Adjusting this can help manage risk according to account size. Stop Loss Sets a maximum loss limit for each trade. Essential for protecting capital in volatile markets. Take Profit Determines the profit target for trades. Use this to secure gains before market reversals. Trade Direction Specifies whether to trade long, short, or both. Adjust based on market conditions and strategy. Grid Settings Controls the grid trading feature, allowing for multiple entries at set intervals. Useful for capitalizing on price retracements.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the Indicator: Obtain the Gold Glider from the MQL5 marketplace. Install the Indicator: Place the indicator file in the appropriate folder in your MT4 or MT5 platform. Attach to Chart: Open your trading chart and attach the Gold Glider indicator. Configure Settings: Set your preferred lot size, stop loss, and take profit levels. Enable Trading: Activate the indicator and allow it to monitor market conditions. Observe Signals: Watch for buy and sell signals generated by the indicator. Manage Trades: Use the provided settings to manage your open positions effectively.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50