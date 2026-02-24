1. INTRODUCTION







Hikkake Trading System v1.00

Inside Bar + False Breakout Trap Detection with 5-Factor Quality Scoring

Author: Ich Khiem Nguyen | MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

What is Hikkake Trading System?

Hikkake Trading System helps you spot Hikkake patterns on your MetaTrader 5 charts — automatically. The indicator identifies the classic false breakout trap where an inside bar breakout fails and price reverses, then alerts you with clear entry points, stop losses, and profit targets already calculated. It works on any market and any timeframe, freeing you to focus on your trading decisions instead of manually searching for trap setups.

What Are Hikkake Patterns?

Hikkake patterns are powerful reversal patterns that emerge when a breakout attempt from an inside bar fails, reversing sharply in the opposite direction and trapping traders who entered on the wrong side.

Bullish Hikkake (Bullish Reversal)

After a downtrend, a setup bar establishes the range. The next candle is an inside bar — fully contained within the setup bar — showing the market is compressing and neither buyers nor sellers have control. A fakeout bar then breaks below the inside bar low, triggering sellers and breakout traders to enter short positions. The trap springs when a confirmation bar closes above the inside bar high: the sellers are now trapped, and as they cover their positions, the price surges upward.

Bearish Hikkake (Bearish Reversal)

After an uptrend, a setup bar forms followed by an inside bar that shows market indecision. A fakeout bar breaks above the inside bar high, drawing in eager buyers who expect the breakout to continue. The reversal then arrives as a confirmation bar closes below the inside bar low — the trapped buyers are forced to exit, and their selling pressure accelerates the downward move.

When these patterns appear near key support or resistance levels, they become especially reliable signals for potential trend reversals.

How the Indicator Finds Patterns

The indicator scans your charts in real-time and checks each potential pattern against multiple quality requirements:

Identifies a setup bar and verifies the next bar is fully contained within it — high no greater than setup high, and low no lower than setup low — confirming the inside bar structure. Checks that the fakeout bar breaks one side of the inside bar range, signaling that breakout traders have been drawn in on the wrong side. Confirms that a bar closes beyond the opposite inside bar boundary within 3 bars of the fakeout, proving the false breakout trap has sprung. Validates that no earlier bar already closed beyond the opposite boundary (drift check), preventing duplicate or premature detections.

Only patterns that pass all these checks appear on your chart, so you don't waste time on weak or invalid setups.

Quality Score — How Good Is the Pattern?

Every pattern gets a quality score from 0.00 to 1.00. This helps you focus on the best trading opportunities.

What the Score Means

The indicator checks five aspects of each Hikkake pattern to compute the quality score. It evaluates how well the inside bar is contained within the setup bar, how strong the confirmation bar body is relative to recent volatility, how tight the inside bar range is relative to ATR, whether the confirmation bar actually changed direction from the fakeout bar, and how deeply price extends past the inside bar boundary on confirmation. Patterns with strong containment, a powerful confirmation close, and a deep breach past the boundary earn the highest scores.

Grade A (0.80 - 1.00) — Excellent: Best signals, highest probability setups

(0.80 - 1.00) — Excellent: Best signals, highest probability setups Grade B (0.60 - 0.79) — Good: Reliable setups worth trading

(0.60 - 0.79) — Good: Reliable setups worth trading Grade C (0.40 - 0.59) — Average: Needs additional confirmation

(0.40 - 0.59) — Average: Needs additional confirmation Grade D (0.20 - 0.39) — Below Average: Risky, use with caution

(0.20 - 0.39) — Below Average: Risky, use with caution Grade F (0.00 - 0.19) — Poor: Avoid trading these signals

Quality Threshold Setting

By default, the indicator only shows patterns scoring 0.30 or higher. You can adjust this in the settings:

Raise to 0.50-0.70 : See only the best signals (fewer but higher quality)

: See only the best signals (fewer but higher quality) Lower to 0.15-0.25 : See more signals (more frequent but mixed quality)

: See more signals (more frequent but mixed quality) Tip: Start with the default 0.30 and adjust based on your backtest results

What You See on the Chart

When the indicator detects a Hikkake pattern, it draws everything you need to know directly on the chart:

Signal Markers

Arrow icons : Green up arrow displayed below the confirmation bar for bullish Hikkake signals; red down arrow displayed above the confirmation bar for bearish Hikkake signals

: Green up arrow displayed below the confirmation bar for bullish Hikkake signals; red down arrow displayed above the confirmation bar for bearish Hikkake signals Quality labels: Score displayed as "Q: 0.XX" positioned near the arrow, showing at a glance how strong the detected pattern is

Trading Lines

Entry line : Blue horizontal line drawn at the inside bar high (bullish) or inside bar low (bearish) plus an entry buffer, showing exactly where your pending order sits

: Blue horizontal line drawn at the inside bar high (bullish) or inside bar low (bearish) plus an entry buffer, showing exactly where your pending order sits Stop Loss line : Red horizontal line placed below the pattern low for bullish signals or above the pattern high for bearish signals, clearly labeled "SL"

: Red horizontal line placed below the pattern low for bullish signals or above the pattern high for bearish signals, clearly labeled "SL" Take Profit lines: Green horizontal lines at TP1 (1.0R), TP2 (1.5R), TP3 (2.0R), and TP4 (3.0R), labeled accordingly so you can plan your exits at a glance

Visual Zones

Pattern highlight : All 4 or more pattern bars (setup, inside, fakeout, confirmation, and any drift bars) are color-coded so you can instantly identify the full pattern structure on the chart

: All 4 or more pattern bars (setup, inside, fakeout, confirmation, and any drift bars) are color-coded so you can instantly identify the full pattern structure on the chart Tracking dots: Small dots that change color as the signal advances through its lifecycle, giving you a live status update without opening any menus

Signal Lifecycle

Signals progress through different states, shown by changing colors and tracking dots:

Pending: Pattern just detected, waiting for entry confirmation Triggered: Entry price reached, trade is active Target Hit: Price reached take profit level (signal turns green) Stop Hit: Price hit stop loss (signal turns red) Cancelled: Signal invalidated before entry (signal disappears or grays out)

You can watch your signals evolve in real-time without opening any menus or panels.

Settings You Can Adjust

Here are the main settings that control how the indicator finds and displays Hikkake patterns:

Setting What It Does Default When to Change It Detection Preset Choose between Standard/Strict/Custom detection thresholds Standard Switch to Strict for fewer but higher quality signals [Custom] Min Inside Range/ATR (Std=0.05, Strict=0.10) Minimum inside bar range relative to ATR 0.10 Only when using Custom preset [Custom] Max Inside Range/ATR (Std=0.80, Strict=0.40) Maximum inside bar range relative to ATR 0.40 Only when using Custom preset [Custom] Min Fakeout Body/ATR (Std=0.03, Strict=0.10) Minimum fakeout bar body relative to ATR 0.10 Only when using Custom preset [Custom] Min Confirm Body/ATR (Std=0.05, Strict=0.12) Minimum confirmation bar body relative to ATR 0.12 Only when using Custom preset [Custom] Min Breach Distance/ATR (Std=0.05, Strict=0.20) Minimum breach distance past inside boundary 0.20 Only when using Custom preset Min Quality (0.0-1.0, 0.30=relaxed) Minimum quality score filter 0.30 Raise to 0.50-0.70 for fewer but better signals SL Buffer (xATR above/below pattern) Extra distance added to stop loss 0.10 Increase for more breathing room in volatile markets

Settings Tips

Start with all default settings and let the indicator run for a few days to see how it performs

If you get too many signals, raise the quality threshold or switch the Detection Preset to Strict

If signals are too rare, lower the quality threshold or switch the preset back to Standard

Always backtest any setting changes before using them on a live account

Best Timeframes and Markets

Recommended Timeframes

M15 — Quality: Medium | Frequency: High | Best for: Scalpers wanting frequent intraday traps

— Quality: Medium | Frequency: High | Best for: Scalpers wanting frequent intraday traps H1 — Quality: High | Frequency: Medium | Best for: Day traders catching intraday false breakouts

— Quality: High | Frequency: Medium | Best for: Day traders catching intraday false breakouts H4 — Quality: Very High | Frequency: Low-Medium | Best for: Swing traders spotting multi-hour trap setups

— Quality: Very High | Frequency: Low-Medium | Best for: Swing traders spotting multi-hour trap setups D1 — Quality: Excellent | Frequency: Low | Best for: Position traders catching high-probability daily traps

Best Markets

XAUUSD (Gold): Excellent — frequent inside bar formations on H1/H4 due to institutional activity

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY: Very good on all timeframes above M15

US30, NAS100: Best on H4 and Daily — clear institutional trap patterns

Cryptocurrency (BTCUSD): Use H4/Daily timeframe for clearer Hikkake formations

The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe, but these combinations tend to produce the most reliable signals.

Getting Started — Quick Setup

Follow these steps to start using Hikkake Trading System:

Open MetaTrader 5 and load your preferred chart (recommended: XAUUSD on H1) In the Navigator panel, expand 'Indicators' and then 'Custom', and find "Hikkake Trading System" Drag it onto your chart A settings window appears — keep Detection Preset on "Standard" and click OK to use defaults Watch for green and red arrows appearing on the chart when Hikkake patterns form After observing a few signals, adjust the Quality Threshold if needed (raise for fewer, better signals) Enable push notifications in the Alert settings to receive mobile alerts when new patterns appear

That's it! The indicator is now scanning your charts automatically and will alert you when high-quality Hikkake patterns appear.

All Features at a Glance

Automatic Hikkake pattern detection (bullish and bearish)

5-factor weighted quality scoring (InsideBar, ConfirmBody, InsideRange, DirChange, BreachDepth)

Detection Preset System (Standard/Strict/Custom)

Drift bar validation to prevent duplicate detections

Pending order entry mode for confirmed reversals

Signal states and lifecycle tracking (Pending → Active → Finished)

Quality filter to reject weak patterns below threshold

Extreme zone filter (overbought/oversold rejection)

Stoploss hunt filter (liquidity sweep validation)

Opposite signal filter (prevent conflicting signals)

Risk/Reward with 3 stop loss methods (Donchian, ATR, Pattern)

Up to 4 take profit levels (TP1-TP4)

Donchian Channel trailing stop loss

MTF Scanner (up to 150 symbols × 8 timeframes)

Market structure analysis (BOS / CHOCH)

4-channel alert system (popup, sound, push, email)

Signal statistics dashboard

Professional chart themes (Dark, Light, Custom)

EA signal buffers for automated trading

For detailed guides on each feature, see the MANUAL included with the indicator.

Common Questions

Q: Why does the Hikkake pattern need 4 or more bars to form?

The 4-bar structure (setup + inside + fakeout + confirmation) is essential to identify the false breakout trap. The inside bar creates compression, the fakeout triggers breakout traders, and the confirmation shows the trap has sprung. Skipping any bar means the pattern has not completed its trap cycle.

Q: What is the best timeframe for Hikkake patterns?

H1 and H4 provide the best balance of signal quality and frequency. Higher timeframes (D1) give fewer but more reliable signals. M15 works for scalping but requires stricter quality filters to reduce noise.

Q: How do I reduce false signals?

Switch the Detection Preset to Strict, which tightens all thresholds. You can also raise the Quality Threshold to 0.50-0.70 to see only the strongest patterns. Enabling the Stoploss Hunt filter adds an additional layer of validation.

Q: How is this different from a regular Inside Bar indicator?

Regular inside bar indicators only detect the inside bar itself. The Hikkake specifically looks for the false breakout trap after the inside bar — a much more powerful setup because it captures trapped traders who entered on the wrong side of the breakout, creating fuel for the real move.

Q: Why does it use pending orders instead of market orders?

The Hikkake entry is at the inside bar boundary opposite the fakeout. Using a pending order (buy stop or sell stop) ensures you only enter if price actually reaches the confirmation level, preventing premature entries on bars that have not yet closed beyond the boundary.

What's New — Version v1.00

This is the v1.00 release of Hikkake Trading System. Key features include:

Automatic Hikkake detection with full 4-bar structure validation (setup, inside, fakeout, confirmation)

5-factor weighted quality scoring system (InsideBar containment, ConfirmBody strength, InsideRange, DirChange, BreachDepth)

Detection Preset System (Standard/Strict/Custom) for flexible threshold control

Drift bar check to prevent duplicate pattern detections

3 stop loss methods: Donchian Channel, ATR-based, and Pattern-based

7-layer signal filter chain for high-quality signals

Multi-timeframe scanner supporting 150 symbols across 8 timeframes

Market structure analysis with BOS and CHOCH detection

4-channel notification system (popup, sound, push, email)

Professional chart themes (Dark, Light, Custom)

Getting Help

If you have questions or need support:

Documentation : Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above

: Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above MQL5 Profile : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller Direct Contact: Message me through MQL5 for technical support

I'm committed to helping you get the most out of this indicator.

Ready to Start?

Hikkake Trading System is designed to save you time and help you find high-probability Hikkake patterns automatically. Attach the indicator to your chart and start with the default settings — you can fine-tune everything later as you get comfortable with how it works.

Happy trading!

Ich Khiem Nguyen

Hikkake Trading System v1.00 — Created February 2026