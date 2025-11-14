We accelerate the deposit with new technologies and completely automatically #1

About a year ago, a breakthrough in indicator calculation methods was made. This allowed for the creation of highly profitable systems with a very low overfitting rate. With such powerful tools, it would be foolish not to try your hand at quickly accelerating your deposit.





A fully automated gold trading system was created and launched a month ago with a $100 account. The goal is to increase the deposit by 1000% by March 2026. The account has been added to the signals.

The launch was successful. There was a significant drawdown at the beginning, but it was within the system's parameters. And what's there to talk about when we want to earn 100% per month?! With such expectations, even a lost deposit isn't anything out of the ordinary.





The results are simply incredible! Currently, the system is generating 200% monthly income.





Now all efforts are focused on finding ways to improve the system and reduce drawdowns during sharp fluctuations between trends.