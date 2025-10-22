SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GoldBaron EA MT5 High risk
Mikhail Sergeev

GoldBaron EA MT5 High risk

Mikhail Sergeev
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 155 USD per month
growth since 2025 433%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
22 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
11 (33.33%)
Best trade:
125.01 USD
Worst trade:
-65.96 USD
Gross Profit:
656.09 USD (66 044 pips)
Gross Loss:
-240.88 USD (24 085 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (257.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
257.13 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
20.42%
Max deposit load:
35.48%
Latest trade:
51 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.89
Long Trades:
22 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
11 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.72
Expected Payoff:
12.58 USD
Average Profit:
29.82 USD
Average Loss:
-21.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-70.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-70.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
52.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
84.93 USD (14.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.82% (39.97 USD)
By Equity:
79.92% (90.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 415
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 42K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +125.01 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +257.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -70.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
CloverMarket-Online
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.47 × 43
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.54 × 37
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.75 × 53
Exness-MT5Real12
0.78 × 97
RoboForex-ECN
0.86 × 2765
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.12 × 786
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.62 × 130
PrimesFX-Server
1.80 × 89
AUSCommercial-Live
2.08 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.44 × 138
Exness-MT5Real
2.90 × 157
Exness-MT5Real7
4.16 × 929
OxSecurities-Live
4.55 × 11
28 more...
Extreme acceleration of the deposit by an expert: GoldBaron EA 

A large drawdown in the first month is an inevitability for a spectacular start. There is an acceleration of the deposit!!! We are investing elsewhere.

Starting with $100 is a big risk. A minimum of $300 is required for comfortable work.


  • Start date: 2025.10.20
  • Start deposit: 95$
  • Target: 1000% by March 2026

The Expert generates his signals based on the "AceTrend" indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139259

The secret is in the indicator! A technological breakthrough has been made that allows us to show such excellent results.


No reviews
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.23 15:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.13 05:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 01:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.11 01:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 04:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.28 04:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 07:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 02:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 00:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 13:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.24 10:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.24 09:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 12:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 12:53
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.22 12:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
