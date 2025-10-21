'ACRON SUPPLY DEMAND EA' READY MADE STRATEGIES LIST





In this blog post, I am sharing automated trading strategies developed exclusively for the ACRON Supply Demand EA. Each strategy is optimized for a specific symbol and timeframe to deliver the best performance. Using them on other pairs or timeframes may not give the same results. We provide set files for two major brokers. You can download these files and backtest them on those specific brokers.

If you want to use strategies on a different broker that is not in the list, send us a private message after your purchase and we will help you create optimized strategies specifically for your broker’s trading conditions. This ensures your strategies will perform as efficiently as possible, specifically for your broker's trading conditions.



⚙️ How to Use the Strategies

To use these strategies, you don’t need to make manual changes on the trading panel. The panel only shows the parameters you already set in the input settings.

All adjustments are made directly through the input parameters.

You can load the provided setfiles directly: Open the chart of the recommended symbol Attach the ACRON Supply Demand EA Load the matching setfile

Since the EA works on multiple timeframes, you don’t need to stay on the exact timeframe of the strategy. The EA will still operate correctly.





🔄 Updates and Community

Strategies will be updated regularly to adapt to new market conditions.

Users of the ACRON Supply Demand EA always have unlimited access to the latest versions.

New strategies with different trading logic will be added over time.

As a member of our private group, you can exchange strategies, trading ideas, and portfolio tips with other traders. This helps everyone learn and grow together.





📌 My Advice

It’s not recommended to use all strategies at once, as this increases total risk. Instead, pick 1 to 4 strategies from the list below, set the risk for each one, and monitor their performance individually. If a strategy is underperforming, you can replace it with another from the list and adjust your portfolio. Using multiple strategies helps balance risk and can improve overall performance.





⚠️ Important Notes

If you want to run more than one strategy on the same pair, make sure to use a different trade comment on each chart. This ensures each strategy manages only its own trades and avoids conflicts.

All strategy setfiles are optimized so that the Risk Per Trade gives a Relative Equity Drawdown of about 10% , and the Max Monthly Symbol Relative DD (%) is set to 15% in the input settings. If you want to trade with higher or lower risk per trade, you can adjust the Max Monthly Symbol Relative DD (%) in the inputs parameters accordingly.

Risk Mode: All strategies use Percentage Risk per trade by default. You can switch to Fixed Risk per trade in the EA settings if you prefer.

Always backtest your changes first, then save the setfile and apply it to your account. This will show how it performs under the new settings.





📢 Disclaimer

Always test new strategies on a demo account before trading live. Market conditions change over time, so performance may vary, and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.



💹 Brokers & Leverage

All strategies were optimized using a 500:1 leverage environment. If you are using a lower leverage account (e.g., 1:30), reduce the Risk Per Trade to align with the higher margin requirements. Otherwise, your account may not have enough free margin to open trades.

Each broker has different price feeds, liquidity provider, commissions, latency, slippage etc. There are hundreds of variables that affect performance. This is why it’s always best to use the recommended brokers that those strategies were optimized. If you use a different broker, the strategy may not perform the same. Trade responsibly and test any strategy on a demo account first to avoid unnecessary losses.





💎 Optimization Accuracy

All strategies were optimized using the 'Every tick' modelling in MT5 Strategy Tester. The most precise testing method available. This ensures the highest possible accuracy in backtesting and parameter optimization, closely reflecting real market conditions.





💬 Support

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us after your purchase. We’ll be happy to help with any guidance, support , or general questions.





IC MARKETS

GOLD H1 STRATEGY [19035]

CADJPY H1 STRATEGY [12910]

GBPJPY M30 STRATEGY [99060]

GBPAUD H1 STRATEGY [61049]

EURUSD H1 STRATEGY [76053]

USDJPY M30 STRATEGY [14126]

USDCHF H1 STRATEGY [91073]



AUDJPY M30 STRATEGY [10506]





VANTAGE MARKETS

GOLD H1 STRATEGY [19035]

NAS100 M30 STRATEGY [24519]



EURUSD H1 STRATEGY [96004]

USDJPY M30 STRATEGY [13426]

GBPJPY M15 STRATEGY [10541]

EURAUD M30 STRATEGY [104155]



DJ30 M30 STRATEGY [11336]

GBPUSD M30 STRATEGY [10043]

AUDJPY H1 STRATEGY [20381]

BTCUSD M15 STRATEGY [23125]











