Results on a $100,000 Prop Firm

By fully following prop firm rules, we have already secured +5% profit with very low drawdown.

Key points:

No overtrading

No aggressive lot sizing

Strict risk control

Precise trend-based entries

Stable equity and balance

The goal here is not to chase explosive gains in a single day, but to safely pass the prop firm challenge and preserve the account.

The EA operates with built-in capital protection.

Drawdown is always under control.

Results continue to grow steadily.

The results shown above were achieved using the set file provided below.

You can find the exact configuration in the attached file/link.

EA used:

PropGuardian EA is a semi-automated trend-following trading system built with strict risk discipline and prop firm compliance as a core priority.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161141

This is exactly how an EA should perform for prop firm trading.



















