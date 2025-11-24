[ +225% Profits ] AUDJPY H1 Trading Strategy with 2% Risk 'ACRON SUPPLY DEMAND EA' [20381]

Hello traders,
On this blog post i present you a fully automated strategy for ACRON Supply Demand EA. Strategy was created to trade AUDJPY H1 timeframe. In 23 months of trading activity managed to achieve +225% profit with only 17.95% drawdown. Overall, EA placed 212 trades, providing a solid sample size for reliable performance evaluation. . It was designed for traders seeking consistent, stable and long-term profits.
This strategy has been optimized specifically for AUDJPY H1 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.
ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278
🔹Backtesting Strategy Details
Pair: AUDJPY H1
Backtesting Period: 1 January 2024 – 23 November 2025 (Total duration: 23 months)
Starting Capital: $10,000
Money Management : Percentage Risk
Percentage Risk per Trade: 2.0 %
(For a more conservative approach you can you use the Fixed Risk Money Management option and set the Fixed Risk Amount Per Trade accordingly to your capital amount)
Total Net Profit : $22,572
Overall Growth: +225%
Relative Equity Drawdown: 17.95%
Account Leverage: 500:1
Min Deposit: $300
Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account
(This broker provides low spreads, low slippage, ensuring live trading performance will match backtesting results)
