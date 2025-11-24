[ +225% Profits ] AUDJPY H1 Trading Strategy with 2% Risk 'ACRON SUPPLY DEMAND EA' [20381]

Hello traders,

On this blog post i present you a fully automated strategy for ACRON Supply Demand EA. Strategy was created to trade AUDJPY H1 timeframe. In 23 months of trading activity managed to achieve +225% profit with only 17.95% drawdown. Overall, EA placed 212 trades, providing a solid sample size for reliable performance evaluation. . It was designed for traders seeking consistent, stable and long-term profits.

This strategy has been optimized specifically for AUDJPY H1 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.

ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278





For the backtestings, Vantage Markets was used as the broker. If you want to trade under the same conditions, you can open an account using the following link.