[+310% Profit / Low DD% ] BTCUSD M15 Trading Strategy with 2% Risk 'ACRON SUPPLY DEMAND EA' [23125]

On this blog post i present you a fully automated strategy for ACRON Supply Demand EA. Strategy was created to trade BTCUSD M15 timeframe. In 23 months of trading activity managed to achieve +318% profit . On this system EA places one trade per day and stops trading activity after 5 profit trades per month are achieved. This makes the system conservative and highly profitable at the same time.
This strategy has been optimized specifically for BTCUSD M15 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.
ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278
For the backtestings, Vantage Markets was used as the broker. If you want to trade under the same conditions, you can open an account using the following link.
🔹Backtesting Strategy Details
Pair: BTCUSD M15
Backtesting Period: 1 January 2024 – 23 November 2025 (Total duration: 23 months)
Starting Capital: $10,000
Money Management : Percentage Risk
Percentage Risk per Trade: 2.0 %
(For a more conservative approach you can you use the Fixed Risk Money Management option and set the Fixed Risk Amount Per Trade accordingly to your capital amount)
Total Net Profit : $31,893
Overall Growth: +318%
Relative Equity Drawdown: 24.15%
Account Leverage: 500:1
Min Deposit: $500
Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account
(This broker provides low spreads, low slippage, ensuring live trading performance will match backtesting results)
On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.