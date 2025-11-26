[+310% Profit / Low DD% ] BTCUSD M15 Trading Strategy with 2% Risk 'ACRON SUPPLY DEMAND EA' [23125]

Hello traders,

On this blog post i present you a fully automated strategy for ACRON Supply Demand EA. Strategy was created to trade BTCUSD M15 timeframe. In 23 months of trading activity managed to achieve +318% profit . On this system EA places one trade per day and stops trading activity after 5 profit trades per month are achieved. This makes the system conservative and highly profitable at the same time.

This strategy has been optimized specifically for BTCUSD M15 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.

ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278





For the backtestings, Vantage Markets was used as the broker. If you want to trade under the same conditions, you can open an account using the following link.