



INTRODUCING THE ADVANCED SMART MONEY CONCEPTS INDICATOR MT4 / MT5



TRADE LIKE INSTITUTIONAL TRADERS WITH PROFESSIONAL SMC ANALYSIS

Have you ever wondered how the “smart money” — banks, hedge funds, and institutional traders — consistently profit from the markets while retail traders struggle? The secret lies in understanding Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and now you can access this institutional-level analysis directly on your MetaTrader platform.

Introducing the Advanced Smart Money Concepts Indicator — your gateway to trading like the professionals.

WHAT IS SMART MONEY CONCEPTS?

Smart Money Concepts is a revolutionary trading methodology that focuses on identifying the footprints of institutional traders in the market. Unlike traditional retail approaches that rely on outdated indicators, SMC reveals:

• Where big players enter and exit the market

• Price levels institutions defend aggressively

• Market inefficiencies institutions exploit

• The true direction of institutional flow

By understanding these concepts, you align your trades with the smart money instead of fighting against it.

MT5 Version [Advanced SMC Indicator MT5]

MT4 Version [Advanced SMC Indicator MT4]

THE PROBLEM WITH TRADITIONAL TRADING TOOLS

Most retail traders rely on lagging indicators that show what already happened, not what is about to happen. They buy when they should sell, enter at the worst times, and wonder why institutional traders seem to have an unfair advantage.

The truth is simple. Institutional traders use a completely different playbook — and until now, that playbook has been difficult for retail traders to access.

MEET THE ADVANCED SMC INDICATOR

The Advanced Smart Money Concepts Indicator brings institutional-level analysis to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. This is not just another indicator — it is a complete Smart Money Concepts analysis system that automatically identifies and visualizes key institutional behaviors.

BREAK OF STRUCTURE (BOS)

See exactly when the market breaks previous highs or lows, confirming trend continuation. Clear visual arrows mark every structure break in real time, removing guesswork from your analysis.

ORDER BLOCKS (OB)

Institutional traders leave footprints called Order Blocks — the last opposing candle before a strong move. These zones represent areas where institutions accumulated positions and are likely to defend.

The indicator automatically highlights:

• Bullish Order Blocks (demand zones)

• Bearish Order Blocks (supply zones)

• Auto-extending zones projected into the future

FAIR VALUE GAPS (FVG)

Price does not move smoothly. Institutions create imbalances that are often revisited later. These Fair Value Gaps are high-probability retracement zones.

The indicator detects:

• Bullish Fair Value Gaps for buy opportunities

• Bearish Fair Value Gaps for sell opportunities

• Unfilled gaps that price frequently revisits

LIQUIDITY LEVELS

Institutions hunt stop losses before making their real moves. The indicator shows liquidity pools above highs and below lows — the exact areas where smart money targets retail stops.

SWING POINTS

Automatically identifies Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows. Market structure becomes clear without drawing endless lines manually.

CHANGE OF CHARACTER (CHOCH)

Early warnings when market structure shifts, signaling potential trend reversals before they become obvious.

THE PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD ADVANTAGE

The built-in real-time dashboard delivers instant market intelligence:

• Current market trend (Bullish, Bearish, Neutral)

• Active BOS and CHOCH count

• Order Block count

• Fair Value Gap count

• Swing point structure overview

The dashboard is fully customizable:

• Background color

• Transparency (0–255)

• Border and text colors

• Screen position

• Font size

This is not just information — it is actionable market intelligence presented clearly and professionally.

WHY TRADERS ARE SWITCHING TO SMC

Traditional retail trading methods suffer from fundamental flaws:

• Subjective support and resistance

• Constantly breaking trend lines

• Lagging indicators

• No understanding of why price moves

Smart Money Concepts solves this by providing:

• Objective institutional zones

• Leading signals instead of lagging ones

• Clear market structure

• High-probability setups

• True insight into price behavior

Many traders describe switching to SMC as “seeing the matrix” — price movements suddenly make sense.

REAL-WORLD APPLICATIONS

FOR DAY TRADERS

• Intraday Order Block entries

• Fair Value Gap scalps

• BOS trend continuation trades

• Avoiding liquidity traps

FOR SWING TRADERS

• Higher timeframe Order Blocks

• Daily and weekly structure breaks

• Institutional pullback entries

• Confident trade holding

FOR ALL TRADERS

• Better entries

• Better exits

• Better risk management

• Higher confidence

POWERFUL ALERT SYSTEM

Never miss a setup again with built-in alerts:

• Break of Structure alerts

• Change of Character alerts

• Order Block touch alerts

Alert methods include:

• Sound alerts

• Popup notifications

• Mobile push notifications

• Email alerts

Anti-spam logic prevents duplicate alerts.

WORKS ON ALL MARKETS AND ALL TIMEFRAMES

The indicator works on:

• Forex

• Indices

• Commodities

• Cryptocurrencies

• Stocks

Supported timeframes:

• M1, M5

• M15, M30

• H1, H4

• D1, W1

MT4 AND MT5 VERSIONS AVAILABLE

Both platforms offer:

• Complete SMC detection

• Professional visualization

• Full alert system

• Customizable dashboard

• Lifetime updates

WHAT YOU GET

• Instant download after purchase

• Full indicator

• User manual

• Video tutorials

• Installation guide

• Optimization guide

• Lifetime updates

• MQL5 Market support

RISK-FREE GUARANTEE

Backed by the MQL5 Market 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Try it risk-free. If you are not satisfied, receive a full refund.

READY TO TRADE LIKE THE PROS?

Get instant access to the Advanced Smart Money Concepts Indicator and start seeing the market the way institutions do.

PRICE: 39 USD

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