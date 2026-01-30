📊 TREND-X PRO - Complete User Guide

🎯 "Trade the Trend. Let the Market Lead."
🚀 Welcome to Professional SMC Trading
TREND-X Pro is not just another EA - it's a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts trading system that combines institutional-level market structure analysis with intelligent recovery mechanics. Built on the foundation of Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (ChoCH) detection, this EA gives you the edge you need in modern forex markets.
✨ Why TREND-X Pro is Different
🎯 Smart Money Logic - Trades based on institutional footprints, not lagging indicators
🛡️ Fake-Out Protection - Advanced structure validation prevents trap entries
🔄 Fake-Out Integration - Your manual trades get the same protection as automated ones
💎 Adaptive Recovery - Intelligent martingale with breakeven protection
📈 Dual-Mode Trading - Trade WITH the trend or AGAINST it (reversal mode)
🎨 Visual Clarity - See exactly what the market structure is doing in real-time
🎨 Chart Mapping & Visualization
📊 Want Complete Structure Mapping?
For full chart visualization with detailed BOS/ChoCH labels, higher highs/lows, and complete market structure analysis:
👉 Download the companion "TREND-X Pro Indicator" with Alert System
The indicator provides:
- ✅ Detailed structure labels (HH, LL, HL, LH)
- ✅ BOS and ChoCH visual markers
- ✅ Popup and push notification alerts
- ✅ Complete swing point mapping
- ✅ Customizable colors and styles
The EA uses a minimal visual approach (only active high/low lines) to keep your chart clean during automated trading, but the full indicator shows everything!
⚙️ Complete Settings Guide
🤖 AUTO TRADING CONTROL
Enable Auto Trading
- 🟢 ENABLED - EA will automatically trade BOS/ChoCH signals
- 🔴 DISABLED - Only manual trading allowed (monitoring mode)
Trade Mode ⚡ Revolutionary Feature
- 📈 Trend Following - Trade in the direction of structure breaks (classic approach)
- 🔄 Reversal Trading - Trade AGAINST the structure break (contrarian strategy)
💡 Example: Bullish BOS detected → Trend mode = BUY | Reversal mode = SELL
🔍 ANALYSIS SETTINGS
Analysis Timeframe
- Choose your entry timeframe (M1 to MN)
- Higher timeframes = stronger structures, fewer signals
- Lower timeframes = more trading opportunities, faster pace
Trade On Signal Type
- 🎯 BOS Only - Trade only confirmed Break of Structure
- 🎯 BOS + ChoCH - Trade both BOS and Change of Character signals
Lookback Bars
- History depth for structure analysis (default: 800)
- More bars = better context, but slower initial load
🧠 STRUCTURE LOGIC - The Smart Money Secret
Pullback Detection Mode - THIS IS YOUR FAKE-OUT PROTECTION! 🛡️
1️⃣ Break Candles H/L (Recommended)
- Waits for price to break validation candle's high/low
- Stronger confirmation = fewer false signals
- Best for trending markets
2️⃣ Opposite Candles (X Bar Retracement)
- Waits for X consecutive opposite-colored candles
- Faster confirmation = more aggressive entries
- Good for ranging markets
Opposite Candles (when using mode 2)
- Number of consecutive reverse candles needed (default: 2)
Structure Mapping
- 🔹 1-Step Structure - Immediate structure confirmation (faster)
- 🔹 2-Step Structure - Requires confirmation after ChoCH (safer)
Trail Extension
- How many bars to extend active structure lines (default: 25)
- Visual aid only, doesn't affect trading logic
💰 LOT SIZE SETTINGS
Lot Size Mode
- 📌 Fixed Lot - Same lot size every time (simple & predictable)
- 📊 Auto Lot on Account Equity - Scales with account size (professional)
Fixed Lot Size
- Your base lot when using Fixed Lot mode (e.g., 0.01)
Equity Base ($ per 0.01 lot)
- For Auto Lot mode: Every $X in equity = 0.01 lot
- Example: $2000 base with $10,000 account = 0.05 lot
- Formula: Lot = (Equity / EquityBase) × 0.01
🎯 MARTINGALE CYCLE - Your Safety Net
Target Mode 🎲
- 🔧 Fixed Pips - Same target every time (predictable)
- 📊 ATR-Based - Adapts to market volatility (dynamic)
Fixed Target Pips
- Your take profit in pips when using Fixed mode
- Default: 1180 pips (adjust based on symbol & TF)
ATR Period
- Lookback period for ATR calculation (default: 14)
- Used only in ATR-Based mode
ATR Multiplier
- Target = ATR × Multiplier (default: 2.0)
- Higher = larger targets = fewer cycles
Max Cycle Steps
- Maximum recovery attempts (default: 5)
- After max steps, EA closes with loss and resets
Lot Multiplier
- Lot increase per step (default: 2.0)
- Step 1: 0.01 → Step 2: 0.02 → Step 3: 0.04, etc.
🎯 CYCLE BREAKEVEN - Your Profit Lock
Enable Cycle Breakeven Exit
- 🟢 ENABLED - Auto-closes cycle at breakeven from specified step
- Prevents total loss by exiting when current profit covers previous losses
Activate Breakeven From Step
- Which step to start monitoring breakeven (default: 3)
- Example: Step 3 reaches +$100, previous losses = -$95 → AUTO CLOSE at +$5
💡 This is your "no-loss" - if you reach Step 3 and price recovers enough to cover losses, EA exits with small profit or breakeven instead of waiting for full target!
🎯 STEP 1 TARGET TRAILING - Revolutionary Feature!
Enable Step 1 Target Trailing ⚡
- When ENABLED, Step 1 doesn't close at target - it TRAILS!
- Once target is hit, a trailing stop activates
- Lets profits run while protecting gains
Trailing Distance (% of target)
- How far behind price to trail (default: 30%)
- Example: 100 pip target → trails 30 pips behind highest point
- Lower % = tighter trailing, more secure but earlier exits
- Higher % = wider trailing, more profit potential but less secure
💎 Why This is Game-Changing:
- Step 1 trades can turn into massive winners
- No more leaving pips on the table
- Your 100 pip target can become 200, 300, or more!
- Still protects you - trailing stop ensures you don't give back gains
🎮 MANUAL TRADING - Full Integration!
Show Manual Trading Panel
- 🟢 ENABLED - Shows BUY/SELL buttons on chart
- Control: Toggle button (📊/👁) in top-left corner
Manual Default Lot
- Starting lot size for manual trades (editable in panel)
🔥 Here's the Magic: Your manual trades get THE SAME PROTECTION as auto trades:
- ✅ Full martingale recovery system
- ✅ Cycle breakeven protection
- ✅ Step 1 trailing (if enabled)
- ✅ Daily drawdown limits
- ✅ Margin safety checks
💡 Think you spotted a setup the EA hasn't detected yet? Open it manually and let the EA manage it professionally!
Panel Features:
- Editable lot size (click the number)
- Green BUY / Red SELL buttons
- Instant visual feedback
- Position status monitoring
🛡️ DAILY DRAWDOWN PROTECTION
Enable Daily Drawdown Protection
- 🟢 ENABLED - Auto-stops trading when limit hit
Max Daily Loss %
- Choose from 1% to 50% (default: 50%)
- Based on day-start equity
- Example: Start with $10,000 → 5% limit = stops at -$500
How It Works:
- EA saves equity at 00:00 broker time daily
- Calculates: Today P&L = Current Equity - Day Start Equity
- If loss reaches limit → 🚫 Trading disabled until next day
- Resets automatically at midnight
- Survives EA restarts
💡 Sleep peacefully knowing your account is protected from catastrophic days!
🔔 ALERT SYSTEM
Alert On Signal Type
- 🔕 No Alerts - Silent operation
- 📢 Alert on BOS Only - Only Break of Structure
- 📢 Alert on BOS + ChoCH - All structure breaks
Enable Popup Alert
- Shows popup window on your terminal
Enable Push Notification
- Sends alerts to your phone via MetaTrader mobile app
🎨 DISPLAY SETTINGS
Show Dashboard 📊
- Professional info panel (bottom-left corner)
- Real-time status, P&L, progress tracking
- Toggle: Click 📊/👁 button
Show Structure Visuals
- Active High (Blue line) & Active Low (Pink line)
- Only on analysis timeframe
- Minimal design for clean charts
Show Cycle Profit Labels
- Displays profit/loss label when cycle closes
- Green for profit, Gray for loss
- Permanent chart history of your trades
Enable Logs
- Detailed terminal logging for debugging
- Disable for cleaner terminal
🔐 SAFETY & IDENTIFICATION
Magic Number
- Unique identifier for EA's trades (default: 92336)
- Change if running multiple EAs on same account
Trade Comment
- Shows in trade history (default: "SMC_Trend")
- Includes auto-generated step info
Enable Margin Safety Check 🛡️ CRITICAL FEATURE!
- 🟢 ENABLED - Prevents trades with insufficient margin
How It Protects You:
- Before EVERY trade, EA calculates total margin needed for COMPLETE cycle
- Checks if you can afford ALL steps (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)
- If insufficient → 🚫 BLOCKS trade + shows detailed warning banner
- Warning shows:
- Required margin per step
- Total margin needed
- Your current free margin
- Exact shortage amount
💡 Never face a margin call mid-cycle again! EA won't start a cycle it can't finish.
Warning Banner (appears when insufficient):
⚠️ INSUFFICIENT MARGIN WARNING
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Account Leverage: 1:100
Current Free Margin: $1,200.00
Required Margin for Complete Cycle:
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Step 1: 0.01 lot → $100
Step 2: 0.02 lot → $200
Step 3: 0.04 lot → $400
Step 4: 0.08 lot → $800
Step 5: 0.16 lot → $1,600
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Total Required: $3,100.00
Margin Shortage: -$1,900.00
🚫 Trading Blocked Until Sufficient Funds
📊 Dashboard Explained
Top Section:
- TREND-X Pro - EA name in gold
- "Trade the trend. Let the market lead" - Your trading philosophy
Status Section:
- Status - IDLE / AUTO / MANUAL (with color coding)
- Level - Current step (e.g., "1 / 5")
- Direction - LONG / SHORT / - (blue/red/gray)
Progress Bar (when active):
- Shows distance to target OR flip
- Green = moving to profit target
- Yellow = moving to next cycle
- Real-time pip countdown
Daily Tracking:
- Today P&L - Dollar amount + percentage
- Green (profit) / Red (loss)
- Updates with every tick
System Status:
- Trading enabled/disabled status
- Entry timeframe confirmation
- Info messages (3-second display)
🎯 How TREND-X Pro Works
📈 Entry Logic (Auto Mode)
-
Structure Detection
- EA scans for BOS/ChoCH on analysis timeframe
- Validates pullback using selected mode
- Stores signal for next bar entry
-
Signal Validation
- Must be fresh (1 bar delay maximum)
- No existing position open
- Not blocked by drawdown limit
- Sufficient margin available
-
Direction Selection
- Trend Mode - Trade direction of break (BOS up = BUY)
- Reversal Mode - Trade against break (BOS up = SELL)
-
Position Opening
- Calculates lot size (fixed or equity-based)
- Opens position at market
- Sets initial target (ATR or fixed pips)
- Starts cycle monitoring
🔄 Cycle Management
Step 1 (Initial Trade):
- Monitors for target hit
- If trailing enabled → activates trailing stop at target
- If trailing disabled → closes at target
- If loss reaches -target → flips to Step 2
Step 2+ (Recovery Trades):
- Flips direction (BUY ↔ SELL)
- Increases lot size by multiplier
- Same target as Step 1
- Tracks cumulative losses
- Monitors for:
- ✅ Target hit → closes cycle with profit
- ✅ Breakeven reached → closes at breakeven (if enabled)
- ❌ Max steps → closes cycle with loss
Trailing Behavior (Step 1 only):
- Activates when target reached
- Trails X% behind highest point (BUY) or lowest (SELL)
- Respects broker stop levels
- Updates dynamically with every tick
- Closes when trailing stop is hit
🎮 Manual Trading Guide
Opening Manual Trades
-
Check Status
- Ensure no cycle is active
- Verify trading not disabled by drawdown limit
- Confirm sufficient margin
-
Set Lot Size
- Click the lot size number in panel
- Type new value
- Press Enter
-
Execute
- Click BUY (green) or SELL (red)
- Position opens immediately
- Cycle management begins automatically
What Happens Next?
Your manual trade is now fully managed by the EA:
- Target monitoring (same as auto trades)
- Flip mechanism if target not reached
- Martingale recovery if needed
- Breakeven protection
- Trailing stop (Step 1, if enabled)
💡 This is HUGE! You get to choose your entries while still having professional risk management!
🛡️ Fake-Out Protection Explained
Why Most Traders Lose
Traditional SMC traders enter immediately on structure breaks. Problem: Smart money often creates false breaks to trap retail traders before reversing.
How TREND-X Pro Protects You
Two-Layer Confirmation:
- Initial Break - Structure must break (BOS/ChoCH)
- Pullback Validation - Price must confirm the move
Mode 1: Break Candles H/L (Most Reliable)
- Break occurs → EA finds validation candle (strong body)
- Waits for price to break validation candle's level
- Entry only after retest completes
- Filters out most fake breaks
Mode 2: Opposite Candles
- Break occurs → EA waits for X consecutive opposite candles
- Confirms sentiment shift
- Faster confirmation but less strict
Real Example
Without Protection:
Bullish BOS detected → INSTANT BUY ↓ Price traps longs ↓ Reverses down ↓ Your stop loss hit ❌ Loss
With TREND-X Pro:
Bullish BOS detected → Wait for validation ↓ Price pulls back but doesn't break validation low ↓ "Okay, this looks real" ↓ Price starts moving up again ✅ Entry confirmed 📈 Target hit ✅ Profit
💎 This is the difference between gambling and trading!
📈 Recommended Settings
Conservative (Risk-Averse)
Trade Mode: Trend Following Pullback Mode: Break Candles H/L Structure Mapping: 2-Step Max Steps:5 Lot Multiplier: 2 Enable Breakeven: YES (from Step 2)
Balanced (Recommended Start)
Trade Mode: Trend Following Pullback Mode: Break Candles H/L Structure Mapping: 1-Step Max Steps: 5 Lot Multiplier: 2.0 Enable Breakeven: YES (from Step 3) Enable Step 1 Trailing: YES (30%) Daily DD Limit: 40%
Aggressive
Trade Mode: Reversal Trading Pullback Mode: Opposite Candles (2 bars) Max Steps: 8 Lot Multiplier: 2.0 Enable Breakeven: YEs Enable Step 1 Trailing: YES (20%) Daily DD Limit: 50%
💡 Pro Tips
⚡ Quick Tips
- Start Small - Test with minimum lots first
- One Symbol - Master one pair before expanding
- Higher TF = Better - M15+ for cleaner structures
- Monitor First Days - Watch how EA behaves
- Use Margin Check - Always leave this enabled
- Combine Modes - Use auto for major structures, manual for discretionary
🎯 Entry Quality
Best Entries:
- Clear trend direction
- Multiple timeframe alignment
- Volume expansion on break
- Clean structure (not choppy)
Avoid:
- Major news releases (5 min before/after)
- Low liquidity hours
- Extremely choppy structures
- During margin warnings
🔧 Troubleshooting
EA Not Trading
Check:
- ✅ Auto Trading enabled in settings?
- ✅ Auto Trading button ON in MT5 toolbar?
- ✅ Expert Advisors allowed (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors)?
- ✅ Not disabled by drawdown limit?
- ✅ Sufficient margin available?
Positions Not Opening
Check:
- ✅ Minimum lot size met?
- ✅ Broker allows hedging/multiple positions?
- ✅ Account connection stable?
- ✅ Chart timeframe matches analysis TF?
Dashboard Not Showing
Check:
- ✅ "Show Dashboard" enabled in settings?
- ✅ Toggle button not clicked (📊)?
- ✅ Chart has enough space (not minimized)?
Margin Warning Won't Disappear
Solutions:
- Reduce base lot size
- Lower max steps
- Reduce lot multiplier
- Deposit more funds
- Use Higher Lavrage = Recommanded 1:1000
🎓 Understanding the Math
Lot Progression Example
Settings:
- Base Lot: 0.01
- Multiplier: 2.0
- Max Steps: 5
Progression:
Step 1: 0.01 lot Step 2: 0.02 lot (0.01 × 2.0) Step 3: 0.04 lot (0.02 × 2.0) Step 4: 0.08 lot (0.04 × 2.0) Step 5: 0.16 lot (0.08 × 2.0) Total: 0.31 lot maximum exposure
Recovery Math
Target: 100 pips
Scenario:
- Step 1: 0.01 lot LONG → -100 pips = -$10 loss
- Step 2: 0.02 lot SHORT → +100 pips = +$20 gain
- Cycle Profit: +$10
With Breakeven (Step 3):
- Steps 1-2: -$30 cumulative
- Step 3: 0.04 lot reaches +$30 profit
- EA detects breakeven point → closes immediately
- Result: $0 or small profit (avoids waiting for full target)
🎨 Visual Guide (With Indicator)
Full Structure Mapping
Download: TREND-X Pro Indicator
Shows:
Chart Mapping: ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 📈 HH - Higher High (Aqua) 📉 LL - Lower Low (Aqua) 📊 HL - Higher Low (White) 📊 LH - Lower High (White) 🟢 BOS Bullish (Lime label) 🔴 BOS Bearish (Red label) 🟡 ChoCH (Yellow label) 🔵 Active High (Blue line) 🔴 Active Low (Pink line)
🔵 EQH + EQL liquidity
🔵 Preminiam/Diccounted Or Full Active Range FVG
🔵 Yeterday High/Low Levels 🔵 Active FiB 50-60 (customizedable) Golden Zone━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Alert Features:
- Popup windows
- Push notifications to phone
- Email alerts (if configured)
- Sound alerts
💰 Performance Expectations
Realistic Outlook
TREND-X Pro is designed for:
- ✅ Consistent small gains
- ✅ Controlled drawdown
- ✅ Professional risk management
- ✅ Long-term stability
NOT designed for:
- ❌ Get-rich-quick schemes
- ❌ 100% win rate (impossible)
- ❌ Zero drawdown (unrealistic)
- ❌ Doubling account weekly
Success Metrics
Good Performance:
- 60-70% win rate (cycle closures)
- 5-15% monthly gain (conservative settings)
- Max drawdown under 40%
- Smooth equity curve
💡 If results don't match expectations, adjust settings more conservatively!
🌟 The TREND-X Pro Advantage
What Makes This EA Special?
🧠 Smart Money Foundation
- Not based on indicators
- Trades institutional footprints
- Aligns with market makers
🛡️ Multi-Layer Protection
- Fake-out filtering
- Margin safety checks
- Daily drawdown limits
- Breakeven exits
- Trailing stop system
🎮 Hybrid Operation
- Fully automated when needed
- Manual control when desired
- Seamless integration of both
📊 Professional Presentation
- Clean dashboard
- Visual structure mapping (with indicator)
- Cycle profit tracking
- Real-time progress monitoring
⚙️ Adaptive Intelligence
- ATR-based targeting
- Equity-based lot sizing
- Dynamic trailing stops
- Market-aware confirmations
⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
TREND-X Pro Important Notices:
-
No Guarantee of Profit
- The EA is a tool, not a guarantee
- Market conditions vary
- Losses are possible and should be expected
- Never risk more than you can afford to lose
-
Martingale Risk
- Recovery system increases position sizes
- Can lead to significant drawdowns
- Max steps feature limits exposure but doesn't eliminate risk
- Always use proper account sizing
-
Market Risk Factors
- High impact news can cause volatility
- Slippage may affect executions
- Spreads can widen during news
- Gaps can skip stop levels
-
Account Requirements
- Sufficient margin for full cycle crucial
- Leverage affects position sizes
- Different brokers = different conditions
- Always test on demo first
-
Technical Considerations
- Stable internet connection required
- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
- Regular monitoring advised
- EA updates may require setting adjustments
-
Testing Recommendations
- Start with demo account (minimum 1 month)
- Test with minimum lots initially
- Monitor performance during different market conditions
- Adjust settings based on results
- Never go live until confident
-
Responsibility
- You are responsible for your trading decisions
- You should understand how the EA works
- You should monitor your account regularly
- You should adjust risk according to your tolerance
- Seek independent financial advice if needed
-
Performance Expectations
- Historical results don't guarantee future performance
- Every account will have different results
- Market conditions constantly change
- Drawdowns are normal and expected
- Patience and discipline are required
📌 Final Words
TREND-X Pro is a sophisticated tool designed to help you trade Smart Money Concepts with professional risk management. It provides protection, automation, and flexibility - but you remain the ultimate decision maker.
Success Requires:
- ✅ Proper education (understand SMC principles)
- ✅ Risk management (never overleveraged)
- ✅ Patience (let the system work)
- ✅ Discipline (follow your rules)
- ✅ Realistic expectations (no Holy Grail)
Remember: The best EA is worthless in the hands of an impatient trader with poor risk management. The worst EA can be profitable with proper discipline and realistic expectations.
📞 Support & Resources
For Questions:
- Review this guide thoroughly
- Test on demo extensively
- Check MQL5 product page for updates
- Contact developer for technical issues
Recommended Learning:
- Smart Money Concepts (SMC) courses
- Break of Structure (BOS) analysis
- Order blocks and fair value gaps
- Institutional trading psychology
🏆 "Trade the Trend. Let the Market Lead."
TREND-X Pro - Where institutional logic meets automated execution.
Trade smart. Trade protected. Trade with confidence.
This guide was created to help you maximize TREND-X Pro's potential. Read thoroughly, test extensively, trade responsibly.
🚀 Welcome to the future of Smart Money trading!