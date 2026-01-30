🎯 "Trade the Trend. Let the Market Lead."

🚀 Welcome to Professional SMC Trading

📊 TREND-X PRO - Complete User Guide

TREND-X Pro is not just another EA - it's a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts trading system that combines institutional-level market structure analysis with intelligent recovery mechanics. Built on the foundation of Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (ChoCH) detection, this EA gives you the edge you need in modern forex markets.

✨ Why TREND-X Pro is Different

🎯 Smart Money Logic - Trades based on institutional footprints, not lagging indicators

🛡️ Fake-Out Protection - Advanced structure validation prevents trap entries

🔄 Fake-Out Integration - Your manual trades get the same protection as automated ones

💎 Adaptive Recovery - Intelligent martingale with breakeven protection

📈 Dual-Mode Trading - Trade WITH the trend or AGAINST it (reversal mode)

🎨 Visual Clarity - See exactly what the market structure is doing in real-time

🎨 Chart Mapping & Visualization

📊 Want Complete Structure Mapping?

For full chart visualization with detailed BOS/ChoCH labels, higher highs/lows, and complete market structure analysis:

👉 Download the companion "TREND-X Pro Indicator" with Alert System





The indicator provides:

✅ Detailed structure labels (HH, LL, HL, LH)

✅ BOS and ChoCH visual markers

✅ Popup and push notification alerts

✅ Complete swing point mapping

✅ Customizable colors and styles

The EA uses a minimal visual approach (only active high/low lines) to keep your chart clean during automated trading, but the full indicator shows everything!

⚙️ Complete Settings Guide

🤖 AUTO TRADING CONTROL

Enable Auto Trading

🟢 ENABLED - EA will automatically trade BOS/ChoCH signals

- EA will automatically trade BOS/ChoCH signals 🔴 DISABLED - Only manual trading allowed (monitoring mode)

Trade Mode ⚡ Revolutionary Feature

📈 Trend Following - Trade in the direction of structure breaks (classic approach)

- Trade in the direction of structure breaks (classic approach) 🔄 Reversal Trading - Trade AGAINST the structure break (contrarian strategy)

💡 Example: Bullish BOS detected → Trend mode = BUY | Reversal mode = SELL

🔍 ANALYSIS SETTINGS

Analysis Timeframe

Choose your entry timeframe (M1 to MN)

Higher timeframes = stronger structures, fewer signals

Lower timeframes = more trading opportunities, faster pace

Trade On Signal Type

🎯 BOS Only - Trade only confirmed Break of Structure

- Trade only confirmed Break of Structure 🎯 BOS + ChoCH - Trade both BOS and Change of Character signals

Lookback Bars

History depth for structure analysis (default: 800)

More bars = better context, but slower initial load

🧠 STRUCTURE LOGIC - The Smart Money Secret

Pullback Detection Mode - THIS IS YOUR FAKE-OUT PROTECTION! 🛡️

1️⃣ Break Candles H/L (Recommended)

Waits for price to break validation candle's high/low

Stronger confirmation = fewer false signals

Best for trending markets

2️⃣ Opposite Candles (X Bar Retracement)

Waits for X consecutive opposite-colored candles

Faster confirmation = more aggressive entries

Good for ranging markets

Opposite Candles (when using mode 2)

Number of consecutive reverse candles needed (default: 2)

Structure Mapping

🔹 1-Step Structure - Immediate structure confirmation (faster)

- Immediate structure confirmation (faster) 🔹 2-Step Structure - Requires confirmation after ChoCH (safer)

Trail Extension

How many bars to extend active structure lines (default: 25)

Visual aid only, doesn't affect trading logic

💰 LOT SIZE SETTINGS

Lot Size Mode

📌 Fixed Lot - Same lot size every time (simple & predictable)

- Same lot size every time (simple & predictable) 📊 Auto Lot on Account Equity - Scales with account size (professional)

Fixed Lot Size

Your base lot when using Fixed Lot mode (e.g., 0.01)

Equity Base ($ per 0.01 lot)

For Auto Lot mode: Every $X in equity = 0.01 lot

Example: $2000 base with $10,000 account = 0.05 lot

Formula: Lot = (Equity / EquityBase) × 0.01

🎯 MARTINGALE CYCLE - Your Safety Net

Target Mode 🎲

🔧 Fixed Pips - Same target every time (predictable)

- Same target every time (predictable) 📊 ATR-Based - Adapts to market volatility (dynamic)

Fixed Target Pips

Your take profit in pips when using Fixed mode

Default: 1180 pips (adjust based on symbol & TF)

ATR Period

Lookback period for ATR calculation (default: 14)

Used only in ATR-Based mode

ATR Multiplier

Target = ATR × Multiplier (default: 2.0)

Higher = larger targets = fewer cycles

Max Cycle Steps

Maximum recovery attempts (default: 5)

After max steps, EA closes with loss and resets

Lot Multiplier

Lot increase per step (default: 2.0)

Step 1: 0.01 → Step 2: 0.02 → Step 3: 0.04, etc.

🎯 CYCLE BREAKEVEN - Your Profit Lock

Enable Cycle Breakeven Exit

🟢 ENABLED - Auto-closes cycle at breakeven from specified step

- Auto-closes cycle at breakeven from specified step Prevents total loss by exiting when current profit covers previous losses

Activate Breakeven From Step

Which step to start monitoring breakeven (default: 3)

Example: Step 3 reaches +$100, previous losses = -$95 → AUTO CLOSE at +$5

💡 This is your "no-loss" - if you reach Step 3 and price recovers enough to cover losses, EA exits with small profit or breakeven instead of waiting for full target!

🎯 STEP 1 TARGET TRAILING - Revolutionary Feature!

Enable Step 1 Target Trailing ⚡

When ENABLED, Step 1 doesn't close at target - it TRAILS!

Once target is hit, a trailing stop activates

Lets profits run while protecting gains

Trailing Distance (% of target)

How far behind price to trail (default: 30%)

Example: 100 pip target → trails 30 pips behind highest point

Lower % = tighter trailing, more secure but earlier exits

Higher % = wider trailing, more profit potential but less secure

💎 Why This is Game-Changing:

Step 1 trades can turn into massive winners

No more leaving pips on the table

Your 100 pip target can become 200, 300, or more!

Still protects you - trailing stop ensures you don't give back gains

🎮 MANUAL TRADING - Full Integration!

Show Manual Trading Panel

🟢 ENABLED - Shows BUY/SELL buttons on chart

- Shows BUY/SELL buttons on chart Control: Toggle button (📊/👁) in top-left corner

Manual Default Lot

Starting lot size for manual trades (editable in panel)

🔥 Here's the Magic: Your manual trades get THE SAME PROTECTION as auto trades:

✅ Full martingale recovery system

✅ Cycle breakeven protection

✅ Step 1 trailing (if enabled)

✅ Daily drawdown limits

✅ Margin safety checks

💡 Think you spotted a setup the EA hasn't detected yet? Open it manually and let the EA manage it professionally!

Panel Features:

Editable lot size (click the number)

Green BUY / Red SELL buttons

Instant visual feedback

Position status monitoring

🛡️ DAILY DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

Enable Daily Drawdown Protection

🟢 ENABLED - Auto-stops trading when limit hit

Max Daily Loss %

Choose from 1% to 50% (default: 50%)

Based on day-start equity

Example: Start with $10,000 → 5% limit = stops at -$500

How It Works:

EA saves equity at 00:00 broker time daily Calculates: Today P&L = Current Equity - Day Start Equity If loss reaches limit → 🚫 Trading disabled until next day Resets automatically at midnight Survives EA restarts

💡 Sleep peacefully knowing your account is protected from catastrophic days!

🔔 ALERT SYSTEM

Alert On Signal Type

🔕 No Alerts - Silent operation

- Silent operation 📢 Alert on BOS Only - Only Break of Structure

- Only Break of Structure 📢 Alert on BOS + ChoCH - All structure breaks

Enable Popup Alert

Shows popup window on your terminal

Enable Push Notification

Sends alerts to your phone via MetaTrader mobile app

🎨 DISPLAY SETTINGS

Show Dashboard 📊

Professional info panel (bottom-left corner)

Real-time status, P&L, progress tracking

Toggle: Click 📊/👁 button

Show Structure Visuals

Active High (Blue line) & Active Low (Pink line)

Only on analysis timeframe

Minimal design for clean charts

Show Cycle Profit Labels

Displays profit/loss label when cycle closes

Green for profit, Gray for loss

Permanent chart history of your trades

Enable Logs

Detailed terminal logging for debugging

Disable for cleaner terminal

🔐 SAFETY & IDENTIFICATION

Magic Number

Unique identifier for EA's trades (default: 92336)

Change if running multiple EAs on same account

Trade Comment

Shows in trade history (default: "SMC_Trend")

Includes auto-generated step info

Enable Margin Safety Check 🛡️ CRITICAL FEATURE!

🟢 ENABLED - Prevents trades with insufficient margin

How It Protects You:

Before EVERY trade, EA calculates total margin needed for COMPLETE cycle Checks if you can afford ALL steps (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) If insufficient → 🚫 BLOCKS trade + shows detailed warning banner Warning shows: Required margin per step

Total margin needed

Your current free margin

Exact shortage amount

💡 Never face a margin call mid-cycle again! EA won't start a cycle it can't finish.

Warning Banner (appears when insufficient): ⚠️ INSUFFICIENT MARGIN WARNING

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Account Leverage: 1:100

Current Free Margin: $1,200.00

Required Margin for Complete Cycle:

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Step 1: 0.01 lot → $100

Step 2: 0.02 lot → $200

Step 3: 0.04 lot → $400

Step 4: 0.08 lot → $800

Step 5: 0.16 lot → $1,600

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Total Required: $3,100.00

Margin Shortage: -$1,900.00

🚫 Trading Blocked Until Sufficient Funds





📊 Dashboard Explained

Top Section:

TREND-X Pro - EA name in gold

- EA name in gold "Trade the trend. Let the market lead" - Your trading philosophy

Status Section:

Status - IDLE / AUTO / MANUAL (with color coding)

- IDLE / AUTO / MANUAL (with color coding) Level - Current step (e.g., "1 / 5")

- Current step (e.g., "1 / 5") Direction - LONG / SHORT / - (blue/red/gray)

Progress Bar (when active):

Shows distance to target OR flip

Green = moving to profit target

Yellow = moving to next cycle

Real-time pip countdown

Daily Tracking:

Today P&L - Dollar amount + percentage

- Dollar amount + percentage Green (profit) / Red (loss)

Updates with every tick

System Status:

Trading enabled/disabled status

Entry timeframe confirmation

Info messages (3-second display)

🎯 How TREND-X Pro Works

📈 Entry Logic (Auto Mode)

Structure Detection EA scans for BOS/ChoCH on analysis timeframe

Validates pullback using selected mode

Stores signal for next bar entry Signal Validation Must be fresh (1 bar delay maximum)

No existing position open

Not blocked by drawdown limit

Sufficient margin available Direction Selection Trend Mode - Trade direction of break (BOS up = BUY)

- Trade direction of break (BOS up = BUY) Reversal Mode - Trade against break (BOS up = SELL) Position Opening Calculates lot size (fixed or equity-based)

Opens position at market

Sets initial target (ATR or fixed pips)

Starts cycle monitoring

🔄 Cycle Management

Step 1 (Initial Trade):

Monitors for target hit

If trailing enabled → activates trailing stop at target

If trailing disabled → closes at target

If loss reaches -target → flips to Step 2

Step 2+ (Recovery Trades):

Flips direction (BUY ↔ SELL)

Increases lot size by multiplier

Same target as Step 1

Tracks cumulative losses

Monitors for: ✅ Target hit → closes cycle with profit ✅ Breakeven reached → closes at breakeven (if enabled) ❌ Max steps → closes cycle with loss



Trailing Behavior (Step 1 only):

Activates when target reached

Trails X% behind highest point (BUY) or lowest (SELL)

Respects broker stop levels

Updates dynamically with every tick

Closes when trailing stop is hit

🎮 Manual Trading Guide

Opening Manual Trades

Check Status Ensure no cycle is active

Verify trading not disabled by drawdown limit

Confirm sufficient margin Set Lot Size Click the lot size number in panel

Type new value

Press Enter Execute Click BUY (green) or SELL (red)

(green) or (red) Position opens immediately

Cycle management begins automatically

What Happens Next?

Your manual trade is now fully managed by the EA:

Target monitoring (same as auto trades)

Flip mechanism if target not reached

Martingale recovery if needed

Breakeven protection

Trailing stop (Step 1, if enabled)

💡 This is HUGE! You get to choose your entries while still having professional risk management!

🛡️ Fake-Out Protection Explained

Why Most Traders Lose

Traditional SMC traders enter immediately on structure breaks. Problem: Smart money often creates false breaks to trap retail traders before reversing.

How TREND-X Pro Protects You

Two-Layer Confirmation:

Initial Break - Structure must break (BOS/ChoCH) Pullback Validation - Price must confirm the move

Mode 1: Break Candles H/L (Most Reliable)

Break occurs → EA finds validation candle (strong body)

Waits for price to break validation candle's level

Entry only after retest completes

Filters out most fake breaks

Mode 2: Opposite Candles

Break occurs → EA waits for X consecutive opposite candles

Confirms sentiment shift

Faster confirmation but less strict

Real Example

Without Protection:

Bullish BOS detected → INSTANT BUY ↓ Price traps longs ↓ Reverses down ↓ Your stop loss hit ❌ Loss

With TREND-X Pro:

Bullish BOS detected → Wait for validation ↓ Price pulls back but doesn't break validation low ↓ "Okay, this looks real" ↓ Price starts moving up again ✅ Entry confirmed 📈 Target hit ✅ Profit

💎 This is the difference between gambling and trading!

📈 Recommended Settings

Conservative (Risk-Averse)

Trade Mode: Trend Following Pullback Mode: Break Candles H/L Structure Mapping: 2-Step Max Steps:5 Lot Multiplier: 2 Enable Breakeven: YES (from Step 2)

Balanced (Recommended Start)

Trade Mode: Trend Following Pullback Mode: Break Candles H/L Structure Mapping: 1-Step Max Steps: 5 Lot Multiplier: 2.0 Enable Breakeven: YES (from Step 3) Enable Step 1 Trailing: YES (30%) Daily DD Limit: 40%

Aggressive

Trade Mode: Reversal Trading Pullback Mode: Opposite Candles (2 bars) Max Steps: 8 Lot Multiplier: 2.0 Enable Breakeven: YEs Enable Step 1 Trailing: YES (20%) Daily DD Limit: 50%

💡 Pro Tips

⚡ Quick Tips

Start Small - Test with minimum lots first One Symbol - Master one pair before expanding Higher TF = Better - M15+ for cleaner structures Monitor First Days - Watch how EA behaves Use Margin Check - Always leave this enabled Combine Modes - Use auto for major structures, manual for discretionary





🎯 Entry Quality

Best Entries:

Clear trend direction

Multiple timeframe alignment

Volume expansion on break

Clean structure (not choppy)

Avoid:

Major news releases (5 min before/after)

Low liquidity hours

Extremely choppy structures

During margin warnings

🔧 Troubleshooting

EA Not Trading

Check:

✅ Auto Trading enabled in settings?

✅ Auto Trading button ON in MT5 toolbar?

✅ Expert Advisors allowed (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors)?

✅ Not disabled by drawdown limit?

✅ Sufficient margin available?

Positions Not Opening

Check:

✅ Minimum lot size met?

✅ Broker allows hedging/multiple positions?

✅ Account connection stable?

✅ Chart timeframe matches analysis TF?

Dashboard Not Showing

Check:

✅ "Show Dashboard" enabled in settings?

✅ Toggle button not clicked (📊)?

✅ Chart has enough space (not minimized)?

Margin Warning Won't Disappear

Solutions:

Reduce base lot size

Lower max steps

Reduce lot multiplier

Deposit more funds

Use Higher Lavrage = Recommanded 1:1000

🎓 Understanding the Math

Lot Progression Example

Settings:

Base Lot: 0.01

Multiplier: 2.0

Max Steps: 5

Progression:

Step 1: 0.01 lot Step 2: 0.02 lot (0.01 × 2.0) Step 3: 0.04 lot (0.02 × 2.0) Step 4: 0.08 lot (0.04 × 2.0) Step 5: 0.16 lot (0.08 × 2.0) Total: 0.31 lot maximum exposure

Recovery Math

Target: 100 pips

Scenario:

Step 1: 0.01 lot LONG → -100 pips = -$10 loss

Step 2: 0.02 lot SHORT → +100 pips = +$20 gain

Cycle Profit: +$10

With Breakeven (Step 3):

Steps 1-2: -$30 cumulative

Step 3: 0.04 lot reaches +$30 profit

EA detects breakeven point → closes immediately

Result: $0 or small profit (avoids waiting for full target)

🎨 Visual Guide (With Indicator)

Full Structure Mapping

Download: TREND-X Pro Indicator

Shows:

Chart Mapping: ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 📈 HH - Higher High (Aqua) 📉 LL - Lower Low (Aqua) 📊 HL - Higher Low (White) 📊 LH - Lower High (White) 🟢 BOS Bullish (Lime label) 🔴 BOS Bearish (Red label) 🟡 ChoCH (Yellow label) 🔵 Active High (Blue line) 🔴 Active Low (Pink line)

🔵 EQH + EQL liquidity

🔵 Preminiam/Diccounted Or Full Active Range FVG

🔵 Yeterday High/Low Levels 🔵 Active FiB 50-60 (customizedable) Golden Zone

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Alert Features:

Popup windows

Push notifications to phone

Email alerts (if configured)

Sound alerts

💰 Performance Expectations

Realistic Outlook

TREND-X Pro is designed for:

✅ Consistent small gains

✅ Controlled drawdown

✅ Professional risk management

✅ Long-term stability

NOT designed for:

❌ Get-rich-quick schemes

❌ 100% win rate (impossible)

❌ Zero drawdown (unrealistic)

❌ Doubling account weekly

Success Metrics

Good Performance:

60-70% win rate (cycle closures)

5-15% monthly gain (conservative settings)

Max drawdown under 40%

Smooth equity curve

💡 If results don't match expectations, adjust settings more conservatively!

🌟 The TREND-X Pro Advantage

What Makes This EA Special?

🧠 Smart Money Foundation

Not based on indicators

Trades institutional footprints

Aligns with market makers

🛡️ Multi-Layer Protection

Fake-out filtering

Margin safety checks

Daily drawdown limits

Breakeven exits

Trailing stop system

🎮 Hybrid Operation

Fully automated when needed

Manual control when desired

Seamless integration of both

📊 Professional Presentation

Clean dashboard

Visual structure mapping (with indicator)

Cycle profit tracking

Real-time progress monitoring

⚙️ Adaptive Intelligence

ATR-based targeting

Equity-based lot sizing

Dynamic trailing stops

Market-aware confirmations

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

TREND-X Pro Important Notices:

No Guarantee of Profit The EA is a tool, not a guarantee

Market conditions vary

Losses are possible and should be expected

Never risk more than you can afford to lose Martingale Risk Recovery system increases position sizes

Can lead to significant drawdowns

Max steps feature limits exposure but doesn't eliminate risk

Always use proper account sizing Market Risk Factors High impact news can cause volatility

Slippage may affect executions

Spreads can widen during news

Gaps can skip stop levels Account Requirements Sufficient margin for full cycle crucial

Leverage affects position sizes

Different brokers = different conditions

Always test on demo first Technical Considerations Stable internet connection required

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Regular monitoring advised

EA updates may require setting adjustments Testing Recommendations Start with demo account (minimum 1 month)

Test with minimum lots initially

Monitor performance during different market conditions

Adjust settings based on results

Never go live until confident Responsibility You are responsible for your trading decisions

You should understand how the EA works

You should monitor your account regularly

You should adjust risk according to your tolerance

Seek independent financial advice if needed Performance Expectations Historical results don't guarantee future performance

Every account will have different results

Market conditions constantly change

Drawdowns are normal and expected

Patience and discipline are required

📌 Final Words

TREND-X Pro is a sophisticated tool designed to help you trade Smart Money Concepts with professional risk management. It provides protection, automation, and flexibility - but you remain the ultimate decision maker.

Success Requires:

✅ Proper education (understand SMC principles)

✅ Risk management (never overleveraged)

✅ Patience (let the system work)

✅ Discipline (follow your rules)

✅ Realistic expectations (no Holy Grail)

Remember: The best EA is worthless in the hands of an impatient trader with poor risk management. The worst EA can be profitable with proper discipline and realistic expectations.

📞 Support & Resources

For Questions:

Review this guide thoroughly

Test on demo extensively

Check MQL5 product page for updates

Contact developer for technical issues

Recommended Learning:

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) courses

Break of Structure (BOS) analysis

Order blocks and fair value gaps

Institutional trading psychology

🏆 "Trade the Trend. Let the Market Lead."

TREND-X Pro - Where institutional logic meets automated execution.

Trade smart. Trade protected. Trade with confidence.

This guide was created to help you maximize TREND-X Pro's potential. Read thoroughly, test extensively, trade responsibly.

🚀 Welcome to the future of Smart Money trading!



















































































































